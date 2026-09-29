Zachary Levi: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Zachary Levi
September 29, 1980
Lake Charles, Louisiana, US
46 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Zachary Levi?
Zachary Levi is an American actor and singer known for his expressive, lighthearted charisma. His versatile screen and stage performances routinely win over major audiences worldwide.
He secured his breakout role playing a tech specialist turned secret agent in the NBC series Chuck. His endearing portrayal of this accidental spy easily helped the program secure five successful seasons globally.
Early Life and Education
Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Zachary Levi moved frequently during his early childhood years. His parents, Susan and Darrell Pugh, eventually settled the family in Ventura, California, where he discovered his passion for community theater.
While attending Buena High School, he fully committed to performing on local stages. He began starring in regional musical productions like Grease and Oklahoma, cementing a lifelong dedication to the dramatic arts.
Notable Relationships
Currently linked to Maggie Keating, Zachary Levi was previously married to actress Missy Peregrym. The actor wed Peregrym in an intimate, private ceremony in Hawaii before the couple split the following year.
In recent years, Levi and Keating welcomed their first child, a son named Henson. The couple continues to raise their young child together while maintaining a relatively low profile outside of Hollywood.
Career Highlights
He achieved major cinematic success starring in the superhero film Shazam. He later reprised the titular role in the sequel, Shazam Fury of the Gods, which generated hundreds of millions of dollars at the global box office.
Beyond acting, he launched the lifestyle brand and multimedia company The Nerd Machine. The venture promoted nerd culture and hosted popular panel events at Comic-Con, raising substantial funds for various charities globally.
He also received critical acclaim for his vocal performance in the Disney musical Tangled. His duet of “I See the Light” won a Grammy Award, while his Broadway roles secured a Tony Award nomination.
Signature Quote
“I think that we are all on a journey, and we are all trying to figure out how to love ourselves and love each other better.”
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