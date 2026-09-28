Zach Woods: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Zach Woods
September 25, 1984
Trenton, New Jersey, US
42 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Zach Woods?
Zach Woods is an American actor celebrated for his masterfully awkward and deadpan comedic screen performances. By combining a lanky physical presence with an incredibly polite yet deeply anxious energy, he regularly steals scenes in major ensemble projects.
He rose to fame playing the incredibly awkward Gabe Lewis on the comedy series The Office. This wonderfully awkward corporate role immediately transformed him into a beloved face of modern television comedy.
Early Life and Education
Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Zach Woods grew up in nearby Yardley, Pennsylvania. His mother worked as a nurse practitioner and his father practiced psychiatry, creating a supportive household where his interest in performing began.
He later attended Pennsbury High School before studying at New York University. While pursuing his degree, he refined his comedic skills performing weekly at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.
Notable Relationships
A quiet approach to romance has characterized the personal life of the actor. He was previously in a relationship with writer and columnist Karley Sciortino, with the pair often attending public events together.
He has no children and has not publicly confirmed a new partner in recent years. The comedian maintains his primary residence in Los Angeles and continues to focus on his work with theater ensembles.
Career Highlights
Silicon Valley solidified his status as a master of awkward comedy. Playing the sweet yet bizarre Donald Jared Dunn across six seasons, he earned widespread critical praise and multiple ensemble nominations.
He co-created the acclaimed Peacock stop-motion animated series In the Know. Providing the voice for the narcissistic host Lauren Caspian, he also directed several episodes to showcase his behind-the-scenes talents.
Signature Quote
“I am not by nature a terribly confident person. It was probably after I had been doing improv for eight years that I felt like I knew what I was doing.”
Follow Us