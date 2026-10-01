Zach Galifianakis: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Zach Galifianakis
October 1, 1969
Wilkesboro, North Carolina, US
57 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Zach Galifianakis?
Zach Galifianakis is an American comedian celebrated for his deliberately awkward and eccentric style of humor.
His unconventional live standup acts regularly subvert standard Hollywood conventions to keep global comedy audiences completely off balance and surprised.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Zach Galifianakis enjoyed a vibrant Southern childhood.
His mother Mary Frances ran an arts center, while his father Harry sold heating oil, creating a warm household that nurtured his early creativity.
Notable Relationships
Since marrying in August 2012, Zach Galifianakis and Quinn Lundberg have maintained a private partnership. The couple tied the knot during an intimate, thirty-minute ceremony at a farm on the University of British Columbia campus.
He shares two young sons with whom he resides on a quiet farm in North Carolina. The actor consciously keeps his children away from the public eye, humorously telling them that he works as a librarian.
Career Highlights
The Hangover trilogy remains his most commercially successful venture. He earned global acclaim and negotiated massive salaries for the sequels, which collectively grossed more than one billion dollars at the global box office.
He also hosted the acclaimed talk show Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis. This viral interview series earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards and eventually inspired a popular feature-length adaptation on Netflix.
Signature Quote
“I’ve never been in love. But I imagine it’s similar to the feeling you get when you see your waiter.”
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