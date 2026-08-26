YouTuber Explores City Above The Clouds Where Crime Makes Nightfall A Different Story

The world is a strange and fascinating place, and sometimes it manages to surprise you in ways you never expected. Some places blow your mind in the best possible way, while others leave you wondering how people actually manage to live there.
Italian YouTuber Zazza decided to see one such place for himself when he traveled to a remote town high in the Peruvian Andes. He wanted to explore the place and experience what everyday life was really like, but the visit became more intense than he expected. From the moment he arrived, there were plenty of reasons to wonder what he had gotten himself into.
Some places are fascinating enough to make you curious, while others make you wonder who would ever be brave enough to go there
Italian YouTuber Zazza ventured into La Rinconada, the world’s highest city, and soon discovered why its reputation is anything but ordinary
Zazza traveled to La Rinconada, a mining town in the Peruvian Andes that sits more than 5,000 meters above sea level. The altitude hit him almost immediately, with the YouTuber admitting he felt dizzy and struggled to breathe. Even before he explored the streets, it was clear this would be very different from an ordinary travel vlog.
The higher he went into the town, the harsher the weather conditions became. Zazza described La Rinconada as “practically an entire, immense slum,” with freezing temperatures and mountains of rubbish adding to the bleak surroundings. Yet people continued going about their lives, many working in the gold mines that keep the town running.
For many residents, crime and danger are simply part of everyday life in La Rinconada
In this town, crime is a part of everyday life. Two police officers accompanied Zazza as he explored, warning him about armed robberies, attacks, and violent disputes over control of the mines. They explained that criminals could rob workers of what they earned underground, then disappear into the town before anyone could catch them.
Catching the criminals was easier said than done. The officers said people were often buried under layers of clothing because of the freezing climate, making it difficult to identify those responsible. As night approached, Zazza was warned that the town could change completely, with one officer telling him to be very careful after dark.
A chilling warning near the mines convinced Zazza that staying in La Rinconada after dark was a risk he was not willing to take
A warning near a mining area was enough to make the YouTuber reconsider staying after dark. A sign warned trespassers that private security had orders to shoot, and police confirmed armed guards were on standby. “I draw too much attention,” he admitted.
With the risks mounting, Zazza decided it was better not to push his luck, though he still called the trip an experience he’ll always remember.
La Rinconada is among the highest permanent settlements on Earth, sitting more than 5,000 meters above sea level
La Rinconada is roughly 5,200 meters (17,060 feet) above sea level. It sits among the highest inhabited places on Earth, where the thin air alone can make ordinary activities exhausting.
A study published in the Revista Peruana de Medicina Experimental y Salud Pública found that the town’s residents face significant public-health challenges linked to its extreme altitude and living conditions.
So why would anyone choose to live somewhere so harsh? For many residents, the answer is gold. La Rinconada grew around informal gold mining, drawing thousands of people hoping to make a living from the mines despite the town’s punishing conditions.
A 2025 analysis by Peru’s Center for Strategic Studies found that the mining economy has played a major role in the town’s growth, while also contributing to its wider social and security problems.
The gold that draws thousands to La Rinconada has also left the town facing serious environmental contamination
But the gold that attracts people to La Rinconada comes with serious consequences. Gold processing in the area has been associated with mercury contamination, and research has found elevated mercury levels in the environment around mining and processing sites.
The mining economy has also helped create an environment where crime can thrive. Peru’s Center for Strategic Studies identified organized crime, illegal mining, gold trafficking and smuggling among the major threats facing La Rinconada, while also pointing to the presence of weapons and illicit financing. This makes the town a very dangerous place for both visitors and citizens.
La Rinconada is not an ordinary travel destination, and Zazza’s visit offered a glimpse into just how extreme life there can be. For him, the trip was an experience he will remember for years, but for the people who call the town home, this harsh reality is their everyday life.
Would you be brave enough to visit La Rinconada, or is this one place you’d happily leave off your travel list?
Commenters were stunned that a place this extreme exists, with many thanking Zazza for giving them a glimpse into a real world that felt almost dystopian
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