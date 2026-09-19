Your Morning Coffee May Contain Something Disturbing, And The FDA Says It’s Technically Allowed

Coffee is a daily ritual for 66 percent of Americans, according to an official national statistic, but that seemingly harmless cup of brew was recently reported to contain something far more unsettling than mere caffeine.
The humble brown beans travel through farms, processing facilities, roasting plants, and grocery shelves before eventually making their way into homes.
Along the way, tiny unwanted particles can sometimes end up in the final product without consumers ever realizing it.
And while the revelation may sound alarming, federal regulators have established thresholds for some of these unwelcome additions.
Persistent digestive problems led one woman to discover a scale insect in her coffee
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A woman named Tay recently went to the doctor to address persistent gastrointestinal problems.
She recounted on TikTok that experts initially thought she could be suffering from complications like Crohn’s disease, a gluten allergy, high or low blood pressure.
However, she was soon informed that her coffee could be causing her discomfort — not the beverage itself —- but an unexpected ingredient in it.
That ingredient was cochineal, a scale bug that lives on cacti.
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When crushed, the insect produces a deep red coloring that can be difficult to distinguish once incorporated into certain products.
Tay’s doctor made light of the discovery, saying, “a little protein never hurt nobody.”
It turns out the Food and Drug Administration has a similar stance on the presence of insects.
From food to cosmetics, cochineal is found in a variety of everyday products
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If you see carmine, crimson lake, or Natural Red 4 on an ingredient list, it comes from the same insect.
Cochineal is a common ingredient in several processed foods, where it adds color to products ranging from yogurt and candy to juices and hot dogs.
It is also used in cosmetics such as lipstick and blush.
Its widespread use has led the FDA to set 10 percent as an acceptable level for its infestation in several products, including coffee.
Cochineal, furthermore, is not the only insect allowed.
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One of the biggest pests is the coffee berry borer beetle (Hypothenemus hampei), along with its debris, droppings, shed skin, and other remnants.
There is also the coffee bean weevil (Araecerus fasciculatus), which can get into beans during storage.
Another potential culprit is the warehouse beetle (Trogoderma variabile), which feeds on stored food products such as coffee.
Cockroaches were long rumored to end up in coffee, but the FDA does not permit their presence
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People claimed for decades that roaches are drawn to the dark, warm, humid conditions of industrial roasting facilities and even speculated that the insects are attracted to the aroma of coffee.
The truth, however, is more complicated.
Evidence that cockroaches actually get into coffee is limited.
FDA testing of coffee has found evidence of insects, but not specifically cockroaches, according to Snopes, a well-regarded fact-checking website.
Some experts have also suggested that caffeine and coffee’s acidity may be harmful to roaches.
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Moreover, according to a 2002 compliance guide published by the FDA, cockroaches are not included among the insects permitted in green coffee beans.
“Manufacturers are responsible for ensuring food products for the US market, including coffee, are safe and comply with applicable federal laws and regulations, including preventing pests like cockroaches from contaminating food,” an FDA spokesperson said.
“To be clear, cockroaches are not allowed in coffee,” they reiterated.
Netizens had mixed reactions to learning that insects can end up in coffee
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“I eat shrimp, crayfish, crabs, etc. I’ve had snails and tasted fried crickets…so bring on the cochineal. Earthy,” an approving X user shared.
“Same thing I say when a fruit fly kamikazes itself into my bourbon: ‘Good protein,’” quipped another.
“Oh, there are worse things. Castoreum, an orange-brown secretion from beavers used in perfume making, for example,” noted a third.
Lucas Andrade/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Those opposed to the presence of insects were equally vocal about their disapproval.
“How are y’all calling ground up insect juices in our food yummy?” one asked.
“I will read ingredients list like a maniac now,” another wrote.
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