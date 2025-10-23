You Don’t Have To Be A Wizard To Laugh At These 40 Harry Potter Memes (38 New Pics)

The wizarding world never fails to deliver—magic, mischief, and way too many moments that turned into meme gold. From Dumbledore’s dramatic entrances to Hermione’s “akshalee” moments, Harry Potter memes somehow make the movies even better (and way funnier).

This collection continues the madness with more chaotic Hogwarts humor, sassy spellcasting, and jokes only true Potterheads will appreciate. Whether you’re a proud Gryffindor, a misunderstood Slytherin, or just here for the laughs, these memes are pure magic.

Grab your wands and your sense of humor—Part Three is here, and it’s about to stupefy your scroll (pun totally intended). P.S. More parts coming soon!

#1 Ouch

#2 Interesting…

#3 I Know Right? Fr That Melted My Heart

#4 Yet Another Hp Plot Hole

#5 Hagrid Better Be In There

#6 Selective Memory

#7 I Think I Would Have Done The Same

#8 I Hate The Dursleys

#9 So True

#10 Lmao

#11 When Your Veggies Try To Sort You Into Hogwarts Houses

#12 The Most Iconic Hp Meme Ever

#13 Maybe This Is Why Malfoy Hates Harry So Much

#14 If Michael Gambon Was 100% English:

#15 So Relatable For Those Who Have Duolingo

#16 Who Else Hates English?

#17 Voldy Could’ve Ended The Series In A Sec But He Didn’t

#18 You Just Gotta Deal With The Rabbit Teeth

#19 The Hogwarts Architects Failed Building School Fr

#20 Bro

#21 Who Thinks The Books Are Way Better

#22 Busted!

#23 Favoritism

#24 Alfonso Cuarón Really Nailed It

#25 My Back!

#26 Is This Image Real?

#27 Imagine If It Ended This Way…

#28 Petunia Went From “Elegant Giraffe” To “Karen At The Pta Meeting”

#29 Cedric’s Death Had… Unexpected Benefits

#30 Those Who Know, Know

#31 Who Else Prefers The Books?

#32 Me Not Trying To Show Off:

#33 I Think My Mom Has A Marauder’s Map

#34 Who Else Would Pick Him Up?

#35 I Know Right

#36 POV When Your Outfit Has Two Faces

#37 Rejection

#38 Who Thinks The Hbo Series Is Gonna Flop?

