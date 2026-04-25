“Will You Outlast Disaster?”: 20 Questions That Reveal If You’d Actually Survive

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Some people take charge when things go wrong. Others find out about it from someone else because they missed the whole thing.

The truth is, most of us have no idea how we’d actually handle a real crisis until we’re in one. And by then, it’s a bit late to figure it out.

This quiz puts you through 20 situations – some serious, some a little ridiculous – to see which type you really are. Just pick what feels most honest and see where you land.

You might surprise yourself. Or completely confirm your worst suspicions.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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