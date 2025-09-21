“Toddlers Or Alligator?”: Take This “Would You Rather” Poll If You’re Brave Enough

Everyone has fears – some you admit, some you’d rather hide. In this ‘Would You Rather: Fear Factor Edition,’ you’ll face a lineup of creepy, stomach-turning, and downright terrifying choices.
Would you spend the night in a haunted house or in a pitch-black cave? Hold a tarantula in your hand or let a snake slither across your lap? There are no safe answers here – only gut reactions.
Cast your vote in each scenario and see how your fears compare to everyone else’s!
#1 Would You Rather Hold A Live Poisonous Spider In Your Hand Or Let A Poisonous Snake Slither Across Your Lap?
Image source: Mylene Huan, Donald Tong
#2 Would You Rather Spend A Night In A Pitch-Black Cave Or A Night In A House That’s Rumored To Be Haunted?
Image source: Maël BALLAND, ramy Kabalan
#3 Would You Rather Swim In Deep, Open Water At Night Or Walk Alone Through A Foggy Forest With No Light?
Image source: Maksud, Simon Berger
#4 Would You Rather Eat Something You Can’t Identify In The Dark Or Eat Something You Know Is Still Alive (Like Bugs Or Worms)?
Image source: Rahul
#5 Would You Rather Be Trapped In An Elevator For Two Hours Or Stuck On A Broken Rollercoaster At The Very Top For 30 Minutes?
Image source: Kelly, Stas Knop
#6 Would You Rather Be Chased By A Swarm Of Bees Or Chased By Two Guard Dogs?
Image source: McAramini PHOTOGRAPHY, Jozef Fehér
#7 Would You Rather Be In A Coffin Underground For 35 Minutes Or Be Locked In A Room Full Of Wasps For 35 Minutes?
Image source: John Barnard, cassius cardoso
#8 Would You Rather Face Your Fear Of Heights By Bungee Jumping Or Face Your Fear Of Speed By Riding Blindfolded In The Passenger Seat While A Professional Racer Drives At Top Speed?
Image source: The Duluwa🇳🇵, Pixabay
#9 Would You Rather Have Hundreds Of Cockroaches Crawl All Over Your Body Or Have One Giant Rat Sit On Your Chest For 20 Minutes?
Image source: Nikolett Emmert, Nikolett Emmert
#10 Would You Rather Hear Footsteps Following You In An Empty Building Or See A Shadow Move In Your Room When You’re Alone?
Image source: Stacey Koenitz
#11 Would You Rather Get Lost At Sea With No Land In Sight Or Get Lost In The Desert With No End In View?
Image source: Kellie Churchman, Greg Gulik
#12 Would You Rather Have Your Phone Battery At 1% In An Unfamiliar City At Night Or Have Your Car Break Down On A Completely Deserted Road At Night?
Image source: Ron Lach, Nikita Korchagin
#13 Would You Rather Touch Something Slimy In The Dark Without Knowing What It Is Or Stick Your Hand Into A Box Full Of Crawling Insects?
Image source: Mue Ervive
#14 Would You Rather Have To Scream Nonstop In Public For 5 Minutes Or Stand Completely Still And Silent While 50 People Stare At You For 30 Minutes?
Image source: Rick Hadley
#15 Would You Rather Find Yourself In A Room Where The Walls Are Slowly Closing In Or In A Room Where The Ceiling Is Slowly Lowering?
Image source: Xi Qiao
#16 Would You Rather Drink 2 Glasses Of Sour, Spoiled Milk Or Bite Into A Moldy Sandwich?
Image source: Karen Laårk Boshoff, Henry Mühlpfordt
#17 Would You Rather Get A Paper Cut On Your Tongue Or Stub Your Toe Hard On The Corner Of Furniture?
Image source: Beyzanur K., Markus Spiske
#18 Would You Rather Have Your Vision Completely Taken Away For An Hour Or Have Your Hearing Completely Taken Away For An Hour?
Image source: Subin, Bruno Curly
#19 Would You Rather Wake Up And Find Yourself Handcuffed In A Cold, Unknown Room Or Wake Up On A Hot Day And Realize You’re Buried Under Thick Blankets You Can’t Move Out Of?
Image source: Kindel Media, Xeniya Kovaleva
#20 Would You Rather Walk Across A Glass Bridge Over A Canyon Or Climb A Rusty Ladder Up The Side Of A Skyscraper?
Image source: Khan Ishaan, Mohsen Khodabakhshi
#21 Would You Rather Watch Your Biggest Fear Play Out In Front Of You For An Hour Or Experience It Yourself For Five Minutes?
Image source: Pixabay
#22 Would You Rather Be Completely Paralyzed But Fully Aware For 24 Hours Or Lose All Memory Of The Past 24 Hours Of Your Life?
Image source: Jim De Ramos
#23 Would You Rather Babysit 12 Toddlers Straight After A Birthday Party, All On An Extreme Sugar High Or Hand-Feed An Alligator That’s “Rumored” To Be Docile?
Image source: Silvia Trigo, Henning Roettger
