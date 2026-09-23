85 Times Choosing Beggars Were So Infuriating, People Just Had To Shame Them

Have you ever asked for a favor? Of course you have. There’s nothing wrong with that, or looking for a better deal, or hoping someone can help you out. Although sometimes a simple request turns into an endless list of demands… I hope it isn’t your case.
People online have long been fascinated by the concept of “choosing beggars,” especially when someone asks for a favor, gets an offer, and somehow still finds a reason to ask for more. The internet is full of conversations where a simple request quickly turns into a negotiation neither side expected.
Apparently, “free” can be surprisingly complicated. Spoiler alert: it isn’t. But some of these people manage to turn a generous offer into a negotiation, a favor into a full-service package, or a simple yes into a request for five more things. Honestly, some of these conversations just deserve to be framed.
#1 Wants Me To Use My Company Account To Loan Him Money
Image source: SurgicVFX
#2 Not Mine But Holy Stupidity
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Just because someone asks for something, it does not mean the request is unreasonable. In daily conversations, how people phrase their requests can show entitlement. Using direct words and fewer polite phrases can make a request seem more forceful, while softer language can make it feel less demanding. The words people choose can change how a request comes across.
Requests often come with assumptions about what the other person should do. If someone uses phrases that make a favor seem expected instead of optional, they might sound entitled, even if they are polite. So, the difference between asking and demanding is often about the expectations behind the words, not just the request itself.
#3 He Got What He Paid For
Image source: Texlad22
#4 I Finally Caught One In The Wild
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Of course, “demand” means something quite different in economics. It’s not just about wanting something. It shows how much of a product or service people are both willing and able to buy at different prices. Supply is how much sellers are willing to offer. When demand and supply meet, the market settles on a price and amount.
This difference is important when people negotiate online. For example, a buyer might hope to get a $100 item for $20, but just wanting it for less does not set the price. The seller decides if they will sell at that price. A deal only happens when both sides agree.
#5 He Didn’t Do His Part On The Group Project, Gets Mad That Other Group Does Not Let Him In And I Won’t Put His Name On The Paper (I Ended Up Doing All The Work)
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#6 So I Was Selling 32gb Of Ram And Asking $150 (Canada) And Got This Gem
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And the internet has made these buyer-seller exchanges easier to make… and much more common. Online marketplaces now play a big role in global e-commerce. They connect shoppers with many third-party sellers and provide features like ratings, payment options, and shipping.
According to the OECD, at least 62% of global web sales in 2020 happened through these platforms, highlighting their huge impact. Online shopping keeps growing.
The UN Trade and Development agency estimates that 2.3 billion people bought goods online in 2021. Business e-commerce sales in 43 countries reached nearly $27 trillion in 2022. So, the small negotiations between buyers and sellers are just a small part of a much bigger digital marketplace.
#7 She’s About To Be Homeless And Wants Help, But You Better Bring Snacks And An Apology
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#8 Absolute Human Vermin
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#9 I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild!
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But some of the strangest negotiations happen when there is no price to negotiate at all. Zero is not the same as a very low price in people’s minds. Research on the “price of zero” shows that people react differently when something is free.
While economics says lower prices should boost demand, experiments find that zero can create extra psychological effects, like stronger positive feelings about the offer.
But not every free offer feels perfect. People think about the social rules around free items, and these rules can change how much they take. In one experiment, most people took only one item when it was free, even though some asked for more when the same item cost a small amount.
#10 Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ
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#11 What A Winner!
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#12 Guy Who Hacked My Ps4 Account Admits It, And Would Like Some More Free Games Pls
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So, if “free” changes how people behave, could it also change how they value what they get? Free products can make people react in ways that go beyond just weighing costs and benefits. In studies that compared low prices to free offers, many more people picked the option when it was free.
The researchers said that people often see a zero price as adding extra value, not just taking away the cost. This effect comes mostly from the good feelings people get when they receive something for free.
Which helps explain why the word “free” can make an offer seem much more appealing, even if the product itself stays the same. A zero price can change how valuable something seems before people even consider if the deal is practical.
#13 Not Your Usual Choosingbeggar
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#14 No Idea If This Has Been Posted Here Yet But I Seen It On Facebook
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#15 Birthday Behavior
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So perhaps the strangest thing about “free” is that it does not always mean the conversation is over. It’s normal to ask for things, negotiate, try for a better deal, or even turn down an offer.
But when a simple request becomes a list of demands, even a generous offer can start to feel different. Sometimes, “free” comes with a few strings attached, just not always the ones you expect.
Have you ever had someone keep asking for more after you gave them something for free? What would you have done if you were in their shoes? Let me know what you think in the comments!
#16 Let Me Borrow Your Nice Car For Free And Let Me Smoke In It
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#17 Only 7 Years Old!! Tan!!!
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#18 A Post On Care.com For A Nanny… The Absolute Gall
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#19 The Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In College
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#20 Apply For This Job! But Only If Your Portfolio Has No Gaps, Yet You Can Start For Me Tomorrow Without Needing To Work A 2 Week Notice For Your Precious Employment
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#21 She Didn’t Get A Lot Of Takers
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#22 Babysitter
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#23 This Was In My Local What’s Happening Page On Fb!
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#24 Sure
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#25 Choosingbeggar On Nextdoor Wants Someone To Create A Very Specific Chainsaw Sculpture For His Airbnb Cabin For Free
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#26 $5/Hr Is Insane. 3 Kids Under 5, Btw
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#27 Op Wants A Boyfriend Who Will Share His Finances Because Her Money Situation Sucks… Wonder Why
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#28 Went On A Few Dates With This Girl Where I Picked Her Up Every Time And I Paid For Everything. She Was Upset I Asked Her To Pay For A Sandwich On The Third Date
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#29 Wow…such A Deal …. I Will Really Work For “Long Term” At “High Volume” For 5$ For A Business I Have No Idea About It
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#30 Came Home And This Note Was Taped To My Door. Time To Install Security Cams I Guess
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#31 Im A Nursing Manager At A Healthcare Organization
A Former Acquaintance I Haven’t Talked To In Years Reached Out In Response To My Post About Looking For Help For A Cna/MA Position, And Then I Ruined Her Christmas.
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#32 Always Love Dealing With People On Craigslist
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#33 Am I Being A Choosing Beggar?
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#34 So One Can Pick Up This Heavy Old Man And Be Berated At The Same Time. All For Less Than Working At The Local Burger King!
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#35 Needs A Free TV, If You Also Have To Drop It Off
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#36 A Magazine Asked Me To Write For Them. This Was Their Response When I Asked About Pay
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#37 Needs A Car For Under 4K, Can’t Find One That Attracts Them
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#38 Thinking You Deserve A Full Salary For Babysitting Your Own Kids While They Do Schoolwork
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#39 Mom Asked For ‘Old Phone’ As Temp For Uncle, Offered Old Phone, Can’t Be Too Old Has To Be iPhone 6 Or Above
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#40 This Guy Cracks Me Up LOL
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#41 Broke Boy
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#42 I’m Selling My Old Ps4 With A Broken Hdmi Port For Next To Nothing, I Had To Pass On This Once In A Lifetime Deal
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#43 Puppy Boarding For 6 Months But Only Willing To Pay $100 A Month
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#44 Pregnant Lady Asks Strangers Online To Come To Her Baby Shower And Bring Gifts
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#45 Free Stuff Group On Fb, Guy Really Needs A Coffee
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#46 ‘Fancy Repairing My Car For Free? Could Be Your “Project”’🤡
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#47 Deliver $50 Worth Of Crab Legs
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#48 Wants A Free Photographer And Overpriced Rent
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#49 Nextdoor Begger Wants Volunteers To Run Her Business
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#50 What’s Wrong With Public Pools/Beaches?
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#51 Stay At Home Boyfriend Needs To Be Supported Too
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#52 Local Welding Supply Shop Offers Free Fountain Drinks For Patrons – This Upsets Larry
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#53 Irresponsible Parent Asks Strangers, But Specifically Beautiful Young Women, To Pay For His Child Support
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#54 Warmth: Artists Should Not Make Money And Provide Their Services For Free During A National Emergency
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#55 A Cup Of Water At Starbucks Is Literally Free, Just Wait In The Damn Line Like Everyone Else
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#56 Apparently Photographers Aren’t Worthy Of Fair Pay, And They Make More Than Pilots
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#57 People Donated For Transport And Robes, Money Still Needed For Nice Meal
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#58 Need A Place To Stay… No Car, No Job, 2 Kids And 420 Friendly
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#59 Surprise Surprise! A Choosing Beggar On A Fb Community Group 😱
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#60 Girl Wants To Come To Event For Free And Skip Line Because Her And Her Friends “Are Pretty”
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#61 Friend Of Mine Is A Tattoo Artist. They Randomly Got This Message And Call From Someone Who Found Them On Facebook, Seeing If They’re Worthy
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#62 He’s A “Bit” Dramatic
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#63 I Get A Lot Of Dms Daily From Teen TikTok “Stars” Asking For Free Stuff From My Business, And Here’s An Example
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#64 My Favorite City To Visit Due By
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#65 I’ll Pay What And When I Want
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#66 My Brother Likes To Make Large Sum Bets And Thinks I’ll Just Pull Out Of My Savings To Help Pay His Dues
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#67 He’s Going To Pay With Experience Bucks
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#68 Choosing Beggars. Bartender Edition
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#69 You’d Have To Take Out A Small Loan To Date Her
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#70 Tax Season And Cb Sister
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#71 Cousin Who Has Owed Me $7k For Over 2 Years Suggests I Work As His Real Estate Agent To Get Paid Back
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#72 Aunt Turns Down Free Cat Litter, Because Her Picky Cat Doesn’t Like It
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#73 Cb Uncle Who Has No Job Asks For Help The One Time He Talked To Me This Year. Ungrateful When I Couldn’t Send Money A Few Hours Earlier
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#74 Mom Needs A Nice Spec Audi For $4,000- Must Not Be Black Though!
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#75 My 13 Year Old Niece Wanted AirPods For Her Birthday, I Sent Her Some Generic Bluetooth Earbuds
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#76 Aunt Asked For Advice On Whether To Buy Or Lease A Car. Someone Was Kind Enough To Post A Link To A Helpful Article. This Was Her Response
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#77 Bratty Cousin Stole My Netflix Password And When I Changed It He Wants Me To It To Him
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#78 My Cousin Who Has No Concept Of Fuel Costs
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#79 I Wouldn’t Let My Older Sister (Who Lives At Home) Eat My Food
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#80 I’m Used To Choosy Beggars On Fb Marketplace But This Is Next Level…
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#81 Thirsty Mutual Aid Cb Wants Soda Money
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#82 Ah Yes, The Age Old Assumption That Credit Pays The Bills
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#83 Wedding Photographer Wanted Over 3 Days, Payment: Expanding Your Portfolio
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#84 Wanting A Wedding Photographer For Virtually Free
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#85 Imagine
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