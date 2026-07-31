You Might Be Surprised How These 24 Men Even Have Partners After Reading Their Complaints (June Edition)

The dating landscape is brutal right now. In fact, it might be so bad that many people don’t even want to date. According to a 2023 Pew survey, 57% of American women said they’re not even looking to date. Many just enjoy being single or have other priorities in their lives at the moment, but some get discouraged by seeing the behavior of their friends’ and acquaintances’ partners.
Each month, Bored Panda brings you stories about the worst boyfriends that you’ve ever seen, and this July is no exception. Plenty of guys tested their partners’ patience this past month, and here are the most brutal, entertaining, and ridiculous things they did to earn the title of “The Worst Boyfriend of the Month.”
#1 Aita For Telling My Boyfriend He Couldn’t Take Another One Of My Energy Drinks?
AITA for telling my boyfriend he couldn’t take another one of my energy drinks?
I (22F) am a full-time student and I’m currently on welfare, receiving about $1,000/month. My monthly bills are roughly:
– Rent: $615
– Hydro: $120
– Phone & Internet: $100
After that, I don’t have much left for groceries or anything else. I have to budget very carefully while trying to focus on school.
One thing I allow myself each month is a 24-pack of energy drinks. It costs around $35–40, and I try to make it last all month because I can’t afford to keep buying more.
Today I had only 5 left. I gave one to my boyfriend, drank one myself, so there were 3 remaining. When he was leaving for the gym, he grabbed another one from my fridge without asking. I told him, “No, I need those to last me.” He got upset, said, “Are you serious?” and walked out.
The thing is, this isn’t an isolated incident.
He spends most of his time at my apartment, so he eats a lot of my groceries. He does contribute sometimes, but it’s usually snacks like chips rather than the actual groceries he consumes. I often end up running out of food well before the end of the month because there are effectively two people eating from groceries that only one person can really afford.
A recent example is my cold brew coffee. He drank almost the entire bottle. I got upset because I had none left for my morning coffee. Later that day he replaced it, which I appreciated, but then he drank almost all of the replacement too. I only got one drink out of the new bottle before it was gone.
He has a full-time job and makes significantly more money than I do, although he says he’s “poor too” because he has debt. I also have debt, but unlike him, my income is fixed, I’m trying to get through school, and I genuinely can’t afford to replace things when they’re gone.
I don’t mind sharing sometimes, and I already gave him an energy drink that day. What bothers me is feeling like I constantly have to protect the groceries I budget for because otherwise they disappear, and I’m left with nothing before the month is over.
So, AITA for telling him he couldn’t take another energy drink?
Image source: KimyBunny, wirestock / magnific (not the actual photo)
#2 Aita For Refusing To Hang Out With My Boyfriend & His Friends Because I Wanted To Sleep?
I was beyond exhausted after working doubles/graveyard shifts all week. I went to bed around 9pm & my boyfriend woke me up, asking me to hang out with his friends who just arrived. I told him I didn’t realize he was having friends over & I badly needed to sleep because I’m running on fumes after working doubles all week.
He insisted that he told me he was having friends over, & we went back & forth with “no you didn’t,” “yes I did,” “you definitely didn’t…” Eventually I said that regardless of whether he told me he was having friends over I’m exhausted, & went back asleep. The next day he said he was upset I didn’t stay up to hang out & that his friends were upset too.
I don’t think I did anything wrong because he never told me he was having friends over, & even so, they’re not my guests to entertain. I also badly needed to sleep after working insane hours.
I feel he was rude for waking me up when I was sleeping, continuing to press at it when I told him no, & not respecting my basic human need for sleep. If I had friends over & he wasn’t feeling up to hanging out that’s totally fine, he can sleep & my friends & I will try to keep it down.
AITA for going to bed when my boyfriend had friends over & refused to hang out with them because I needed to sleep?
Image source: Equal-Film7017, tirachardz / magnific (not the actual photo)
#3 Aita For Telling My Boyfriend He Can Clean The House Of It’s Not Up To His High Standards?
My boyfriend and I have lived together for 7 months. He works 4 days a week for 10.5 hours per day plus he usually works overtime 1 day a week for 4-6 hours. His commute takes 30 minutes in the morning and about an hour at night. I work from home 5 days a week 7.5 hours per day. No commute, obviously. We split all expenses 50/50 and make about the same amount of money, if that matters. Because I have more free time I do the majority of cleaning, cooking, shopping, etc. I also take care of feeding and walking the dog usually. My boyfriend really enjoys a very clean house (his mother keeps a very neat and clean house). I do too, and most days I feel that I am keeping the house looking good.
My issue is that he will come home, or get up on the weekend, and start pointing out the things that are dirty (like the stove top is dirty from cooking the night before or there are crumbs on the counter). He tells me I have to sweep and clean the whole kitchen, including the stovetop, every day. When I explain that I am doing some cleaning every day and I don’t have time to do everything if I have to clean the whole kitchen every day he tells me I am making excuses. If I explain all the things I’ve done in the last 2 days for example to show that I am using my time to get things done he says I am getting defensive. I told him he can do any cleaning that he feels I am not doing, and he got pissed at me and told me he wishes he had the free time I have and it would be easy for him to do so I should be able to handle everything no problem. So, AITA?
Image source: Automatic-Step140, jcomp / magnific (not the actual photo)
#4 Aitah For My Reaction To The Tattoo My Boyfriend Of 7 Months Got For Me
so… my name is luna.
my boyfriend is a huge romantic, which i love. we’ve talked about marriage and i do want to spend the rest of my life with him, but that’s besides the point. he surprised me with a giant back tattoo of the moon and my zodiac sign constellation. he has never been very impulsive i’m shocked to say the least. i was speechless when he showed me. he asked me if i liked it and i asked why he would do that and what in the world compelled him to do something so impulsive and ridiculous. he said he knows he will be with me forever how much he loves me. he was very upset at my reaction and said he was excited to surprise me with something he thought i would like.
that’s all fine and dandy but i was more annoyed he wouldn’t even tell me about this idea before doing it? it is very sweet and i’m glad he didn’t get my name at least, but i would prefer he didn’t get anything, or at least not something that takes up half his back? he only has one other tattoo. i do really love him and i don’t want this to come across like i don’t appreciate the gesture or that i don’t see us being together forever, because i do want to spend our lives together. i know my reaction was harsh but it was genuine, i had no idea he was even thinking of doing that, he has never brought it up. but what the hell? AITAH for reacting that way and for how i feel about it?
Image source: meowmeow1122334, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5 Aita For Not Liking The Gift My Boyfriend Got Me For My 30th Birthday?
I turned 30 this month and my boyfriend not only admitted he got my gift last minute but it was the least personal gift he could ever get. What he got was one of those pre-made gift baskets in supermarkets. More than half of the stuff it included I am known for not liking – like alcohol and coffee. He says those are “for my parents because he needs to score some points with them” which is nice and all, but I was kinda hoping that for MY birthday I’d get something for ME. So pretty much all I’m left with is the basket itself and two chocolates. He noticed I was upset with it and didn’t see why even though he explained what I just wrote.
AITA for this attitude towards this gift?
Image source: Decent_Anteater3483, brigittetohm / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6 Aita For Throwing Out The Sandwhich I Made For My BF?
I (25 F) live with my boyfriend (27 M) and stepson ( 4)- my boyfriend is who works but when I can find work- I do.
I cook and clean after them both and this is okay with me as he pays for all of our expenses. Im happy too.
My stepson asked for chocolate milk and my boyfriend asked for some snacks and a glass of milk.
I made him a turkey sandwich with mayo and double cheese with two snack cakes and a glass of milk. Along with the chocolate milk.
He often feels upset over the way I make food for him and how often. ( no mustard. You didnt fill it all the way. Not even ought salt and pepper Etc )
I admit I need to make meals at least once a day and am slacking.
When I brought him his food he said ” im not eating this sandwich I asked for snacks”
He wasnt angry more nonchalant and monotone.
I had spent the last hour or so doing my makeup and my outfit so we could take pictures together and have fun later-…..
So when he said he asked for snacks and this food was wrong it upset me and hurt my feelings greatly so I grabbed the sandhwich and threw it out and told him fine then, he doesnt have to eat it.
He says im getting upset and acting stupid over nothing and he did nothing wrong.
Image source: Deep_Criticism1253, Mae Mu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7 Aita For Defending Myself For Being Upset My Boyfriend Wouldn’t Come Over?
I (24F) was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma a few months ago. Thankfully, my doctors are really optimistic. They caught it early, and the plan is just chemotherapy, so if everything goes well, I have a really good chance of beating it.
Yesterday I had one of my chemo appointments in the morning, then went straight to work afterward because I don’t have enough PTO to take every treatment day off. I also happened to be on my period, and my cramps were worse than normal. Between that and the chemo, I was already feeling pretty miserable by the end of the day.
By the time I got home I was completely wiped out. I just wanted to shower, put on something comfy, and have my boyfriend come over so I wouldn’t be alone for the evening.
I called my boyfriend (25M) and asked if he wanted to come over. We only live about 20 minutes apart, so it wasn’t a huge ask. He said he was at his friend’s apartment playing video games and that they’d just started.
I told him I’d really appreciate it if he came over anyway, at any point in the night if he could. He asked if I was okay, and I told him I was actually feeling pretty bad after treatment and work. He said he was sorry, but he’d already made plans with his friends and didn’t really want to leave after only being there for an hour.
I said he only needed to come over for a little, and he could come over after.
He replied, “You’re not passing away tonight. You’ll be fine without me for one evening. I’m not going to ditch everyone just because you’re having a bad day.”
That honestly hurt more than him just saying no, but I realized he was just being direct and that he was right.
So I said, “Okay, good night” but I started crying a little on the phone because I was exhausted and I did really want to see him.
Today he told me I was making him feel guilty over something that wasn’t a big deal. He said I never actually told him I needed him there, just that I wanted him to come over, and that when I said “okay, good night” and started crying, it felt like I was trying to guilt him into leaving his friends.
I told him that wasn’t my intention at all. I apologized for crying and told him I genuinely didn’t mean to. I wasn’t trying to manipulate him or make him feel guilty, I was just exhausted, hormonal, and having a really rough day. He said it still felt manipulative from his perspective, even if I didn’t mean it that way.
From my perspective, I feel like I shouldn’t have to spell out why I wanted my boyfriend around after a chemo appointment and work, especially with the period cramps on top of it.
He thinks I’m expecting him to drop everything whenever I have treatment, and that’s not what I want. I just thought yesterday was one of those days where he’d naturally want to be there, and I wanted him there and I am starting to worry that I was being manipulative.
Image source: Queasy-Confusion4904, Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8 Aita For Getting Annoyed By My Boyfriend Playing Video Games During Our Video Call Of The Day
For context, we make sure to video all everyday, normally before im gonna go to bed. We agreed to this because before, I would be doing other things while talking to him, which would lead me to get distracted and he found it annoying, which I understood and therefore, decided to call at a time where I wouldn’t be busy. Today, we video called while I was having dinner before going to bed, and I couldn’t help but tell him hey, I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t wanna say it at the start of the call but I should, can you please stop playing games so we can just talk? He said he was paying attention, that he was listening, which is true since he was engaging in what I was saying. But I find it very difficult to mantain a conversation with him playing because it kinda feels like he’s not really giving me his time or attention. He kept asking me why I wouldn’t just keep talking but it’s so difficult to do so, because I have a strong feeling in my head he’s not prioritizing that time with me, then I tried to explain how it was difficult for me to continue talking, then his response was that he understood where I was coming from but it was unfair for me to ask him that because I wasn’t paying attention to what he was telling me ( he was talking to me about the video game, when I was already slightly annoyed by him playing while we talked )
This is not the first time he does this, but for some reason it really got to me today.
I was just expecting a simple sure hun, and for him to pause it. Now he tells me he feels frustrated and doesn’t want to talk about it right now, we stayed in silence for a bit, I started crying a little, the moment I look back at the screen, he’s back at playing games. I decided to just hang up. We’ve been through some rough patches so to hear him say he’s frustrated again it’s just so painful at this point.
Image source: Glad-Ad8449, Sean Do / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9 Aita For Not Allowing My BF To Drive My Car?
I F20 am very into tuning up cars, car events, racing all of that and my car has always been a safe space for me and he knows that. I had let my bf M25 drive my car while I was in it and a few times i would drive and do drifting while he was in it. Last spring he asked if he could drive my car which was a BMW 5 series while i was out of town and i was iffy about it just because im protective of my car and he doesn’t really have experience driving modded cars or sports cars but i said yes if he promised not to drift or anything, he drove it and about two days into my trip he called me saying that someone ran him off the road and that my alignment and a few other parts were messed up, shit happens so he paid to have everything fixed except for a gash on my tire and i was still sad but it was out of his control.
Fast forward about a year later to this spring we were having a talk and he was asking if there was anything i lied about in the relationship, i said no and then he said there was something he had to come clean about which is that he tried drifting in my car after i told him not to and ran over the side of the wall. I was really really upset because he lied to me for a year and also went against what i said in a car that i had put a lot of money into.
3 weeks ago i found out the oil cooler in my car had a leak so i made the decision to sell my BMW and buy a dodge challenger with some racing mods added to it , the gash in the tire doesn’t affect the driving in my car but devalued there offer by about 500$ , I picked up the challenger this week and it’s my bfs birthday today and he asked if i could drive and I said no because i do not trust him to drive cars that i put a lot of money into from working a lot of hours and cars are a hobby and a very expensive one and i don’t want to loose money if this happens again. he is really upset and said that i shouldn’t be nervous and that he should be able to drive since we are bf and gf. AITA for saying no even though we are in a relationship
Image source: Pure_Benefit_2515, serjan midili / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10 Aita For My Emotional Reaction To My BF About Learning His Language?
For context, my bf and I are both neurodivergent, yet in different ways.
I’m from the Netherlands, he’s from france and I kept my appartment but moved in with him, with my cats, for the summer as the distance was hard as a test drive on future plans together.
We had an agreement: I finish my at home studies in psychology first, as there is a deadline and I can’t pay for another study to get the diploma. He agreed.
With the heathwave, most of my studytime and the routine we had gone down the drain. The last week he stepped it up. If we study outdoors, he distracts me by asking questions unrelated to the studies (he works/studies too) and as someone with adhd, once or twice I can tolerate, but too often makes me mad because it takes me out of the headspace I need to work or study.
Now to today. He has been placing comments whenever he can about me needing to learn French for over a week straight. , I’m half French but never learned the lamguage, When I don’t know how to I use a translation app to ask questions or order as I don’t expect people to accomodate to my lack of their language. I’m not conversational or fluent, but I get by decent.
Today he did so again. I asked if he could put the alexa in his home to multiple languages as often if I make a request it goes wrong, I know basic commands but not everything. What I know from having a google home, you can put multiple languages in the options for language to function in.
He made comments again about me needing to learn french, despite our agreement and about how the whole country wouldn’t accommodate my lack of French, also complaining how he has to operate in English aswell due to me being in his home, which pissed me off even more. He made that choice by begging me to come, this is all too much as he get very disrespectful and disruptful if I listen to or speak anything Dutch, while he attenpts to force me to move up my timeline.
My exams are in 3 weeks for me to finish my deadline to get my masters. I study psychology but when it comes to myself situations like these are hard so AITA for getting emotional and walking out?
Image source: MissAmsterdam95, Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11 Aita For Asking My Boyfriend To Stop Eating Cereal?
So my boyfriend constantly asks me if I think he’s gotten fat, or that I have noticed when he has lost weight. I am always positive, I tell him I like every part of his body. He is huskyish, but I don’t mind.
Recently though, he got some concerning medical results that say he has fatty liver disease, pre diabetic, and not the greatest cholesterol levels. So he keeps saying that he is going to get out more and be more healthy. Fair. He also says he needs to stop eating sweets. Fair.
Every night I make dinners from scratch, very healthy, very filling. I don’t mind cooking. I love it. But after dinner, he will have a dessert, then after that, every 5 minutes will come out and eat a bowl of cereal. At the sixth bowl.. Sixth, I approach him and ask what’s going on. I bring up his health concerns and that this isn’t healthy. He then became furious with me saying that I am getting angry at him.
Granted recently, I have noticed him getting bigger, and I’m quite the healthy man who works out and he doesn’t. I don’t put him down, but it does annoy me that he complains about his body, but then does nothing about it.
Tldr: bf has health issues, is well fed, comes out every few minutes for half a dozen bowls of cereal and I ask him to stop.
Image source: Heliosvector, Maryam Sicard / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12 Aita For Wanting To Decorate The Living Room My Way?
I (19f) have been with my boyfriend (18m) and we’ve been talking about moving in. We were having a great time discussing decorations. He asked for us to jointly decorate the bathroom and I said he could have the bathroom if I could have the kitchen (If our themes didn’t clash I’d happily decorate the bathroom jointly but I fear it would be slightly strange to have spider-man and frogs together).
I was mostly just joking around. He got all serious saying that I could have the kitchen if he could have the bathroom AND living room. Normally this wouldn’t be that serious but he knows I have a specific plan for the living room that honors my great grandmother with an ofrenda (which he has been on board with since the beginning). When I brought this up he said “well you can just put it in YOUR kitchen.”
I asked if he was seriously upset and that I was only joking and if it’s that big a deal he can have all the rooms except the living room (He’s got lots of legos and transformers that we’re gonna take up most of the space anyways).
Now he’s saying he only wants the living room and I can find somewhere else for my ofrenda.
So long story short: AITA for not wanting to jointly decorate a bathroom and put up an ofrenda for my grandmother?
Image source: i_wish_i_were_frog, Chris Luengas / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13 Aita For Moving Our Sponge Out Of The Sink While My Boyfriend Cleaned His Sneakers?
My boyfriend (30M) was cleaning his sneakers in our kitchen sink. I (27F) moved the sponge out of the sink and onto the bare countertop of the island as he was getting started which he must have not noticed in the moment, so that whatever grime that may fall from his sneakers doesn’t land on our sponge we use for our kitchen plates.
Once he finished, he said to me that I shouldn’t put out sponges on the kitchen island as it contains bacteria. He said this was due to this being the counter where we eat (it is a kitchen island with the sink, but we eat on the other side of the island always, not where I put the sponge). I confirmed me moving it there was intentional, and that I moved it while he was just cleaning his shoes. He didn’t think this made sense as everything in the sink is dirty, and we use our dishwasher primarily to clean our dishes. I countered that sometimes I am using the sponge to actually just clean my dishes (for example, yesterday we were all out of forks so I only used the sponge to clean it, and I occasionally only use a sponge to clean Stanley cups that I don’t want to get messed up in the dishwasher).
In addition, he mentioned I left the sponge on the kitchen counter earlier in week, which I may have left it there as there was a large cutting board taking up the full sink that we used for raw meat but I do leave it in the sink if space allows always. Was it odd and AITA for moving the sponge while he cleaned his sneakers?
Image source: sassyashle__, Joseph Barrientos / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14 Aitafor Not Saying Please?
Me (46f) and my boyfriend (43m) have been together for 3.5 years. Last night he came over as usual. But this time he brought over his laundry because his washer needs to be repaired (it’s pending parts to come in from the repair technician.) Totally fine. Like I said, we’ve been together for years. We’re regularly at one another’s house and will bring things over if we need to work on them. And, yes, he did ask me ahead of time if it was okay.
While I was cooking, I said “Can you start your laundry?”
I was surprised when he said “You mean, can you PLEASE start your laundry. Pleases and thank yous are really important to me.”
Don’t get me wrong. I say my pleases, thank yous, sir, ma’am’s.
Even earlier that morning I asked if he could please clean the pan I used to cook his breakfast in. (And before you come for me, it was JUST his breakfast I cooked in it.)
But was I wrong for not saying “please” when I asked him to do his own chores?
Image source: ImpossibleBicycle165
#15 Aita For Wanting To Be Considered By My Boyfriend
I 24 F have been dating my boyfriend Tom 25 M for 4 years now. I am 7months pregnant with our first child. My pregnancy journey has been a bit smooth. I work Monday to Friday from 8 to 5. My boyfriend works from home.
Now to the issue, I have been craving orange and hibiscus tea lately. So yesterday on my way from work I bought some oranges and when I got home I said to Tom as I unpacked the oranges ” I have bought some oranges to make this tea I have been craving, if you decide to eat some please ensure you leave me at least one to make the tea with”. Tom did not take this well and asked what I meant by that, I explained about the tea. This turned into an argument and Tom said that I was saying that he is greedy. He then commented on the fact that I have a new job since January and that I am saying this because I am the one who bought the oranges. He went on to call me proud and that I am being disrespectful to him.
I apologised to him for making him feel like I called him greedy and reassured him that I had not intended to offend him.
After all this he still thinks that this is about my having a job that is well paying and that I dont respect him.
He said that if I think my contribution in our relationship is significant and that if I left him he would not support himself that I should move out and go leave on my own.
More context, Tom earns about 30% more than I do. We split the bill 50 50 he pays the rent and I buy the food. I do all the chores around the house and helps with dishes once or twice per week but only since I have been pregnant.
Image source: Top_Community1035, Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16 Aita For The Comment I Made About My Boyfriend’s Friends?
My (22F) boyfriend (27M) has a group of friends from work that he hangs out with quite often. It should be known that his friends are quite a bit older than him. It’s also important to know that I don’t drink, but I have no problem with drinking when it is handled responsibly.
Recently, we all got together to celebrate one of his friend’s birthdays. They came over to his place, where I currently live. Two of his friends came over already drunk. They were very rowdy, which is typical. In the past, we have gotten looks from other people at restaurants, noise complaints, and in public people will move away from the group. The group spent all day drinking, which would be fine, if it weren’t for the fact that I get completely ignored when I am around my drunk boyfriend and his friends.
I brought this up to him later, and he said that they like me, but they think something is wrong with me. They will not specify what they mean by that, and he does not know either apparently. The comment that I made that upset him was when I mentioned that he acts differently around them and me when he is drinking, and when I said “It seems like your friends can’t have fun without alcohol.” He got immediately defensive, and he said “I guess I’ll just stop talking to them then” sarcastically. I told him that that isn’t what I want, and I just would like to feel less ignored by him and his friends when they are drinking. He hasn’t mentioned anything else about it, and I haven’t either, but I feel like the comment I made could have made me a jerk.
Image source: everythingiswrong74
#17 Aita For Wanting My Boyfriend To Spend Time With Me?
The title is so vague but idk how to phrase it better so I’m sorry abt that
But basically my boyfriend and I are both almost 17 so we’re both in school. We’ve been dating for almost a year now and we’re mildly long distance. We met in a school extracurricular so we only get to see each other during it. This extracurricular is debate and we get to see eachother whenever we go to the others city for a tournament.
I won’t be going for tournaments for a few months since I have my exams in a while so we decided to meet up this weekend for an mun conference. He’s new to it but he was genuinely interested in trying it out cause he thought it seemed fun. It was for two days and we had already mildly hyped it up because it would be our last time spending time together for a while. We researched together (we’re both nerds if that wasn’t clear) and everything.
But there was a debate tournament scheduled for the same weekend. He had already told his teammates he couldn’t come before hand cause he registered a while ago and had to pay quite for the mun thing right
So on Saturday he called me and he told me that he wouldn’t be able to make it on Sunday because his teammates were making him debate. To make it clear they already had another team member in his place and they had already done 5 rounds on Saturday with him, and they were going fine.
I was obviously upset because I expected him to be there and I was going to miss him quite a lot. I’ve also been very emotional these days due to unrelated issues so I did mildly break down. My boyfriend freaked out and told his friends that he really wanted to go for mun because he spent money and it was his last time seeing me for a while
So during this time I was staying over at a hostel with a friend and she realised I was crying. She’s dating one of my boyfriends friends who’s also in the debate team.
I got into an argument with her because she couldn’t understand why I didn’t want my boyfriend to go to debate and to spend some time with me. She told me that I’m way too clingy and that’s probably true but I’m not going to see him for atleast 6 more months? He has plenty more tournaments in that time
My friend and her boyfriend are now pissed at me. Her boyfriend didn’t even go for the tournament but that’s not relevant
My boyfriend ended up going for debate so I just spent mun alone
So AITA for being upset that they wanted him to choose an extracurricular over me?
Image source: IdkWhyImAliveButIAm
#18 Aita For Continuing To Like K-Pop And Have Photo Cards Of K-Pop Idol While My Boyfriend Dislikes It?
So this all started when I met a girl at school and became good friends with her and we had common interests like same shows, games, etc, and she was the one that introduced me to k-pop but I also feel like apart of myself was curious about it at one point in my life but didn’t really bother too much.
But anyway I would listen to songs that she liked I would find songs that I enjoyed and listen to a k-pop radio station at work and when i’m at home or have free time. But I feel like I was more intrigued and more interested with it the more I continued and my boyfriend despises k-pop saying that “you only like them mainly because they are attractive” which yes I admit I find some of them cute just like a celebrity crush but not being super obsessive over them.
When he knew that I continued to like k-pop he got a SEVENTEEN album from his work and I told him that the album comes with other stuff like the photo cards and other stuff and when he heard photo cards he didn’t like it but he still got me the album and it’s on my shelf and everything is inside even the photo cards.
And then some other time My friend (the one that introduced me to k-pop and i’m good friends with) she gifted me on my birthday a decorated sleeve card of Felix from stray kids because I said that he was one of my favorites and my boyfriend at one point was saying that she is influencing me too much with the whole k-pop and k-pop idol stuff and recently I got a cortis album because I enjoy their music a lot and it came with 2 cards in them and I displayed them right next to my felix card on my desk mini shelf. And he got really mad about the cards saying that “why do you have other pictures of guys that’s weird” telling me that I need to get rid of them or throw them away because it bothers him and he doesn’t like it. But I have them decorated on my shelf and I’m not the type to think extreme with these idols because I’m choosing my boyfriend the one that I love but I’m unsure what to do at this point.
Image source: Thatone_retrovibes
#19 Aita For Not Wanting To Pay Rent + All The Groceries To My BF Who Owns His House (No Mortgage)?
My boyfriend ’45M’ and I ’33F’ have been together for about a year and I moved in with him about a month ago. We have gotten stuck on this rent thing a few times and I need an outside perspective.
He owns his own home outright, so there is no mortgage. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath house. One room is his office/hobby room, while I am a real estate agent, so if I need to work I do it in the living room/dining room, which is fine with me.
Early on in the relationship, he said if I moved in, I would pay for all the groceries and that would be it. This is the deal he had with his ex, but they were together for 7 years. Then as it got closer to moving in, he changed his mind and said he wanted me to pay rent in addition to paying for all the groceries. Rent would be $400 + groceries for him and I. When I moved in rent was never mentioned and hasn’t been for the last month until we got in a fight last night. On one hand, I get paying something, splitting all costs (utilities, property tax, ect), splitting or even me keeping paying for all the groceries. He feels like I would be taking advantage of him by not paying a rent, and I feel slightly taken advantage that what I would be paying would be covering all the groceries and that $400 would also cover all the utilities plus some. On one side I am saving money being here, so he should also be saving money, but what amount or split is fair?
Other details-We do not live in a HCOL area and we both have EV’s that we charge at home. We both clean. I do the vast majority of grocery shopping, cooking, and dishes. He mows and does all the yard work. We both own investment properties in the area and are building equity there.
TLDR: My bf ’45M’ wants me ’33F’ to pay for all the groceries and $400 in rent per month on his house that he owns outright. AITAH for wanting a different split?
Image source: Icy_Pressure_2489
#20 Aitah Washed My BF’s 160euro Car Washing Cloth
I lived with my bf, and he asked me to put some laundry in the machine while he was at work.
He told me to throw in all the towels.
I gathered all the towels and also threw in a cleaning rag, that laid on top of the machine. Some micro fiber thing.
When he got home he said that I had washed his car washing micro fiber cloth that cost 160 euro.
I was like ??? I said I was very sorry etc but why did he keep it on top of the machine if it was that expensive?
He said that it didn’t matter where he put it, he told me to throw in towels, nothing else.
He meant that it was all my fault.
I said that yea but it’s common to throw in laundry that goes with the same temperature, and that he shouldn’t keep a 160euro rag on top of the machine? Especially since the rest of his home isn’t fancy at all, but made to be durable.
Like, he’s got towels laying around to dry the dog, it’s a cozy but not fancy home.
I said sorry of course but he never admitted to any fault, just said that he told me to wash towels, not rags.
I was broke during this time due to illness, so I couldn’t offer to repay it, but I did make up for it later when I was back on track.
I refused to admit to the whole mistake though, but said that he’s at least to blame for half of it. He thought I was wrong and kind of a jerk.
AITAH or nah?
Image source: HnossandGersemi
#21 Aita For Going Off On My BF For Talking About His Body Too Much
I 35f yelled at my bf 35m for asking me for the 1000th time Am I’m fat. Do I look strong? Pretty much everyday he stares at himself each chance he gets in the mirror and checks himself out. Then 50% of that time he’ll ask me id he looks fat or skinny or strong. I got upset today again after him asking me again and I said are you serious. I’m so tired of that being all you talk about. And got pissed and yelled back and said that’s not all he talks about. Which in mind is 75% of what he says to me if he starts something.
Image source: throwRA3jiu
#22 Aita For Not Watching Anime With My Fiance?
Look, I understand the appeal of anime, in theory. And yes, I understand that there are lots of different kinds of anime, and I’m casting a broad net when I say that I don’t like it. I’ve watched some of the big anime films: Spirited Away, Akira, Ghost in the Shell. And I’ve watched a handful of episodes from a few series: Death Note, Avatar. I can see that there is value in the medium, and I don’t dislike people who enjoy it, it just doesn’t do it for me. I just feel like my brain turns off when I see animated anything, tbh. I realize this is might be a “me” problem, but there’s plenty of other content in our world.
My fiance, however, is a big anime fan. I’ve watched a few episodes of some of his favorites here and there, but I get the sense he’s sometimes hurt or annoyed that I don’t want to watch certain shows with him. Sometimes he suggests anime series and I’m just like … why don’t you watch that while I’m working late, or even, we can put it on and I might read or scroll my phone or do something else?
Lately he’s been on this kick about introducing me to Full Metal Alchemist. I LOVE that he wants to share his favorite things with me, but I’m actually afraid that we’ll start watching, and I’ll hate it, and I’ll explain why I hate it, and that will be even worse than not watching it at all.
tl;dr — AITA for strictly telling my anime-fan fiance that I don’t want to watch anime, or should I keep trying to enjoy it because he does?
Image source: JMinsk
#23 Aita If I Make My Fiance Regularly Pick Up His Dogs Poop In The Backyard?
Background: we’ve been together for almost two years and moved the countryside (on five acres so he never had to pick up his dogs poop really) but recently moved into a new home in the middle of town. We have a super nice backyard (the previous owners had dogs but kept the yard and grass in phenomenal shape) before we even moved I told him that he’d have to be In charge of actually picking up the dog poop. Not every day but at least every 2-3 days. I’m not really an animal person (I have pretty bad asthma, cats will send me to the ER but dogs aren’t as bad. We did have to make adjustments once I moved In (couldn’t sleep in the bed anymore, doesn’t get on the new couch). The point I’m making is I’m not a huge dog lover for that reason. I take him on daily walks, give him attention but as far as poop, I won’t do it. I also like to actually be outside but it sucks bc it either reek or if I’m moving, I’m mowing around 14 spots of piles. Am I the jerk after weeks of complaining about this, finally freaking out and telling him he’s being lazy, and that even if it’s not something that’s important to him, that it’s clearly important to me that he does this small gesture? I mow just as much as he does, I water the plants, I clean the house.. this is a small act.
Or is this something that most people don’t care about? I did t grow up around many animals so I am genuinely curious. I know it’s not a huge deal for me to just pick up my pride and do it. I just think I’m getting more hung up on the principle of him saying he’d do something, then waiting days or weeks till I get to the point where I’m nagging and he’s annoyed. Thanks!
Image source: No-Marsupial-2147
#24 Aita For Asking My BF To Put Away The BBQ Sauce? I Know What You’re Thinking, It’s Just BBQ Sauce What’s The Big Deal? Except That It Wasn’t Just The Sweet And Tangy BBQ But Cheese Dip Too…
so the day is winding down and I’m cleaning up a little before bed. Going around gathering up any trash, picking up socks and shoes, and now this is where it gets good…kitchen time. I start cleaning off the table, I pick up the two condiments in question, and head over to the fridge. Well my bf is just standing there, not doing anything in particular and is blocking the door. I do what anybody would do and say “excuse me”. He all of a sudden goes into a full on, arms wide up in the air stretch/yawn combo and says “hold on”. Well, I wait a few seconds and nothing so I just put them down on the counter in front of him and ask if wants to put those away when he’s done. Silly me, for thinking he could just open the door and pop those in there. He says ”nope” but I laugh it off thinking he’s joking. He in fact was not joking bc he then proceeds to walk away and leave those two sad, room temperature sauces on the counter. So was that an unreasonable ask? Or is it ok that it really really bugged me? Such a small thing, I know. But I feel like life is built on small moments.
Image source: MentalAlternative286
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