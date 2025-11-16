30 Times Architects Failed At Their Job, As Shared On This Twitter Page Dedicated To Ugly Buildings

Every now and then, we grab the opportunity to praise architects who consistently outdo themselves and surprise us with their marvelous creations. Because designing impressive and remarkable structures that leave everyone in awe is far from an easy task. It requires years of hard work, dedication, and understanding of seemingly endless aspects of human life. But far too often, we stumble upon places that tell us one universal truth — some pieces of architecture are utter disasters.
Here’s where ‘The World’s Ugliest Buildings’ Twitter account comes in. This social media project is dedicated to pictures of some of the most visually displeasing architectural examples found across the world, and it shares the worst of the bunch. Though, even when they are the most unattractive fiascos ever discovered, they definitely leave an impression.
We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most memorable pictures from the page to share with you all. So sit back, buckle up, and get ready to go down the rabbit hole of architectural hiccups. Be sure to hit upvote as you go, and let us know which of these places you’d love to see IRL in the comments!
More info: Twitter
