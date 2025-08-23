59 Of The World’s Greatest Mysteries That Remain Unsolved To This Day

In 2019, famed director Martin Scorsese released The Irishman. It was his three-hour epic that touched on the life and influence of Jimmy Hoffa, a labor union leader who suddenly vanished in 1975. Many have speculated the involvement of organized crime in his disappearance, but nothing has ever been proven. He was officially declared deceased seven years later.
What really happened to Jimmy Hoffa is one of the many mysteries that remain unsolved to this day. And for this list, we’re providing you with a few more that you may have likely pondered on in some way or another.
Have you ever wondered what Jesus was doing in the middle of his life or where consciousness comes from? Scroll through and contribute to the discussion!
#1
Why ANYONE pays attention to “influencers”.
#2
The brain. The organ that can understand the universe and manipulate it using advanced technology that was devised based on understanding. But we struggle to figure out how the brain actually functions in real time. We know some things like functions of certain areas and how its failure changes the way we experience life, but we can’t explain the collective manifestation of those experiences, the consciousness.
#3
How the hell have shows like Jersey Shore and The Khardashians are still on the air.
#4
The Trump presidency and his amazing ability to not be in jail.
#5
Why the USB cable is always upside down the first time you try to plug it in.
#6
Why are we still changing clocks twice a year when everyone agrees its stupid?
#7
The Indus script, also known as the Harappan script, produced by the Indus Valley Civilization.
It was a huge civilization in northern India and Pakistan around 3300-1300 BC. It spanned more area than any other civilization at the time.
Despite many attempts, the ‘script’ has not yet been deciphered, but efforts are ongoing.
#8
F*****g magnets, how do they work?
#9
Where is Genghis Khan buried.
#10
My real ancestral last name and the real surnames of millions of other descendants of the transatlantic slave trade of Africans enslaved in the Americas. Most of us don’t even know what countries our ancestors came from because babies were so commonly sold away from their mothers.
#11
Satoshi Nakamoto.
Regardless of what you think about Bitcoin, this person/people invented and implemented it, holds a stash worth billions, and then just… disappeared. None of their bitcoin has moved since (and we would know the moment it does – we know which coins in the blockchain are theirs, and it’s watched like a hawk).
It’s like something out of a movie but it’s 100% real. The current value of his stash is approx 42 billion dollars.
#12
The Strasbourg Dancing Plague in 1518.
500 people danced for weeks until they died and there is simply no explanation.
#13
Would be pretty cool to know who Jack the Ripper was, or who killed the Black Dahlia – or whether the guy writing letters to the police as the Zodiac Killer was actually the one committing the murders.
I’m putting my money on Ancient Aliens being the answer to all three.
#14
Where Shelley miscaviage is, no one knows.
#15
Who killed Epstein and all the people involved in his debauchery.
#16
What happens after death or exactly what Willis was talking about.
#17
Malaysia Airline Flight MH370.
#18
What happened at Roanoke.
#19
Aside from the big, existential questions, I’d like to know the whole story of D.B. Cooper.
#20
What Jesus was doing in the middle of his life.
#21
Alcatraz escape – did they survive?
#22
Hinterkaifeck Murders, 1922 Germany, as far as unsolved crimes go.
#23
Tylenol killer who poisoned some random people.
#24
What happened to Madeline McCann.
#25
The Vela Incident.
September 1979. An American ‘Vela Hotel’ spy satellite detects the distinct double-flash of a nuclear detonation in the southern Indian Ocean. Total middle-of-nowhere. Unlike every other nuclear detonation in history, no nation claims responsibility.
According to declassified documents, the CIA suspected it was a collaboration between Israel and South Africa. A captured KGB spy claimed the Soviets thought the same thing (how believable that is depends on how much you trust captured KGB spies).
South Africa DID have a nuclear weapons program that they eventually abandoned. Supposedly they never set one off. Israel has nukes, this is an open secret.
Who did it? Was there a nuclear detonation at all, or did the spy sat report a false positive?
#26
What really happened to the Neanderthals and Denisovans? Lots of interesting theories. I like to imagine another universe where there are still many species of humans.
#27
Where *is* Carmen Sandiego?
#28
Cosmically speaking, what is the point of it all?
#29
How sites like gobekli tepe and the pyramids were built with such precision.
#30
What exactly was the WOW! signal?
#31
I love me all things Voynich Manuscript.
#32
The indus valley civilization and their script.
#33
Amelia Earhart.
#34
What actually happened during the Dyetlov Pass incident? I know they officially said it was a landslide fairly recently, but the events surrounding it are way too bizarre for that to explain everything.
#35
Probably not “the greatest” – but the Isabella Gardner Museum art heist has always been a fascinating story. Lots of theories, but no leads on where the art went or why the individual pieces were chosen.
Personal unsolved mystery: Who burned down my friend’s horse barn in 1983.
#36
Bronze age collapse.
#37
Where consciousness comes from.
#38
Not the biggest obviously, but who killed JonBenet Ramsey.
There’s a theory that her brother accidentally killer her, and the parents covered it up.
#39
What happened to Tank Man? 🐻🍯.
#40
Where are Juan Peron’s hands?
In 1987, the hands of deceased Argentine president Juan Peron were cut off of his body and stolen from his tomb along with his cap and sword. Members of his political party received a ransom note requesting money for their return. Six men were arrested and five arraigned, but no charges were made against anyone. His hands are still lost and no person has still been charged.
#41
The voynich manuskript – a book with drawings an text in letters and laguage no one can decipher despite huge efforts. Is it real? If yes what does it mean? Is it a hoax? Who did it? There are a lot of theoried but not mucj evidence on anything.
#42
Origins of the myth of Atlantis.
#43
What is the vatican library hiding away that
keeps scholars from studying it’s collection.
#44
I know it’s my own question but I really want to know if George Mallory was the first person to summit Everest.
#45
Not necessarily the “greatest mystery” but I would like to know the motivations of the Vegas shooter.
#46
Polynesian Expansion.
Moana is based on this mystery. Humans spread from Taiwan to Hawaii and every spit of land in between via dead reckoning then all of us a sudden these separate societies that had no means of communicating just _stopped_ for a thousand years AND THEN started back up at the same time.
We have no idea why they ever sailed over the horizon with no plan OR why they stopped exploring in unison for so long. OR WHY THEY RESTARTED AT THE SAME TIME.
#47
The true identity of Master Fard Muhammad….
#48
Where do dads go when they go get milk.
#49
Not the world’s greatest perhaps, but I’d really like to know who shot Swedish prime minister Olof Palme in 1984.
#50
Where is Jimmy Hoffa buried?
#51
Who the real killers of Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ron Goldman are. OJ still working on finding them I’m sure.
#52
Where did the Anasazi (Ancestral Puebloans) come from and where did they go?
#53
Kodinhi small town in kerala state of India the town is known for having an unusually high number of twins. It has around 2,000 families, there are something around 250 sets of twins legally recorded there. And , there could be a lot more While the national average of twin births is not more than 9 in 1000 births, in Kodinhi, the number is as high as 45 in 1000 births.
#54
Why those “Get the real deal on f*ntanyl” things look more like ads selling f*ntanyl than somewhere to go for information.
#55
Dark Matter & Dark Energy
In the standard Lambda-CDM model of cosmology, the mass–energy content of the universe is 5% ordinary matter, 26.8% dark matter, and 68.2% a form of energy known as dark energy.
Thus dark matter constitutes 85% of the total mass, while dark energy and dark matter constitute 95% of the total mass–energy content.
The leading explanation is that dark matter is some as-yet-undiscovered subatomic particle. The other main possibility is that dark matter is composed of primordial black holes.
#56
What happened to the Yuba County 5.
#57
Would love to know if the voyager shuttles will ever be discovered by other sentient beings.
#58
Apparently Jesse James left stolen hidden treasure all over the United States in random places. There are people actively looking for it.
#59
Why r/AskReddit repeats the same questions every week.
