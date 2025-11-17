30 Remarkable Photos Selected As Winners By World Sports Photography Awards 2023

Photography lets us capture unique moments that any other art form can’t, and that is true for sports photography as well. So today, we would like to share the best sports photos of this year.
The World Sports Photography Awards has announced their winners out of 700 participants. In total there were 24 categories ranging from basketball to motorsports, to urban and extreme. The winners of each category were awarded gold, silver, or bronze prizes.
Furthermore, there were 3 exceptional photographers awarded as overall winners, who secured gold prizes in their category. The gold winner of overall winners is Patrick Smith, winning with a photograph of a golf player in the clouds. The silver winner is Octávio Passos, and the bronze overall winner is Phil Noble.
We encourage you to go and see special merit images too on the World Sports Photography Awards website, but as for the winners, scroll down below and let us know which photo is your absolute favorite.
To learn more about the contest and winning images, Bored Panda reached out to the World Sports Photography Awards team and the overall gold winner Patrick Smith. Read the full interviews below.
More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
#1 Aquatic – Category Winner, Silver: “Kathleen Dawson” By Ian Macnicol
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#2 Tennis – Category Winner, Gold: “Coco Gauff” By Scott Barbour
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#3 Athletics – Category Winner, Bronze: “Tunnel Vision” By Simon Stacpoole
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#4 Athletics – Category Winner, Silver: “World Records” By Morgan Treacy
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#5 Aquatic – Category Winner, Bronze: “Bosnia Old Bridge Diving” By Armin Durgut
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#6 Venues & Views – Category Winner, Silver: “Van De Walle Butcher” By Ashley & Jered Gruber
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#7 Overall Winner, Silver: “Justine Dupont” By Octávio Passos
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#8 Martial Arts – Category Winner, Gold: “Silek Lanyah” By James Ward Breen
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#9 Aquatic – Category Winner, Gold: “Sparkle” By Anna Szilágyi
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#10 Urban & Extreme – Category Winner, Bronze: “Don’t Look Down” By Cody Shimzu
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#11 Other – Category Winner, Gold: “Climbing Silhouette” By Julia Roger-Veyer
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#12 Urban & Extreme – Category Winner, Gold: “In The Heaven” By Petr Slavik
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#13 Ice Hockey – Category Winner, Silver: “Symmetry” By Bruce Bennett
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#14 Gymnastics – Category Winner, Silver: “Belgian Championship Acrobatics Gymnastics” By Christian Degroote
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#15 Venues & Views – Category Winner, Bronze: “Stop War. Fencing” By Nikolay Synelnykov
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#16 Urban & Extreme – Category Winner, Silver: “Above The Sun” By Henrique Casinhas
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#17 Gymnastics – Category Winner, Bronze: “Jennifer Gadirova In Full Flight” By Victor Joly
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#18 Tennis – Category Winner, Bronze: “Going To Miss You” By Shaun Brooks
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#19 Overall Winner, Bronze: “B Of The Bang” By Phil Noble
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#20 Gymnastics – Category Winner, Gold: “Superman On The High Bar” By Tom Jenkins
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#21 Equestrian – Category Winner, Bronze: “Morning Mist” By Morgan Treacy
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#22 Cricket – Category Winner, Silver: “Clowing Around” By Pat Hoelscher
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#23 Water – Category Winner, Silver: “Perfect Dawn” By Nigel Roddis
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#24 Formula 1 – Category Winner, Gold: “Vince Mignott” By Vince Mignott
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#25 Water – Category Winner, Bronze: “Bottom Turn” By Matrix Images (Nic Bothma)
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#26 Winter – Category Winner, Bronze: “Flat-Tired” By Aaron Favila
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#27 Cycling – Category Winner, Bronze: “Mtb In New Zealand” By Graeme Murray
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#28 Winter – Category Winner, Gold: “Annice Lyn” By Annice Lyn
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#29 Equestrian – Category Winner, Silver: “Christophe Bricot” By Christophe Bricot
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
#30 Boxing – Category Winner, Silver: “Andy Couldridge” By Andy Couldridge
Image source: worldsportsphotographyawards
Follow Us