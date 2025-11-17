30 Remarkable Photos Selected As Winners By World Sports Photography Awards 2023

Photography lets us capture unique moments that any other art form can’t, and that is true for sports photography as well. So today, we would like to share the best sports photos of this year.

The World Sports Photography Awards has announced their winners out of 700 participants. In total there were 24 categories ranging from basketball to motorsports, to urban and extreme. The winners of each category were awarded gold, silver, or bronze prizes.

Furthermore, there were 3 exceptional photographers awarded as overall winners, who secured gold prizes in their category. The gold winner of overall winners is Patrick Smith, winning with a photograph of a golf player in the clouds. The silver winner is Octávio Passos, and the bronze overall winner is Phil Noble.

We encourage you to go and see special merit images too on the World Sports Photography Awards website, but as for the winners, scroll down below and let us know which photo is your absolute favorite.

To learn more about the contest and winning images, Bored Panda reached out to the World Sports Photography Awards team and the overall gold winner Patrick Smith. Read the full interviews below.

More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

#1 Aquatic – Category Winner, Silver: “Kathleen Dawson” By Ian Macnicol

#2 Tennis – Category Winner, Gold: “Coco Gauff” By Scott Barbour

#3 Athletics – Category Winner, Bronze: “Tunnel Vision” By Simon Stacpoole

#4 Athletics – Category Winner, Silver: “World Records” By Morgan Treacy

#5 Aquatic – Category Winner, Bronze: “Bosnia Old Bridge Diving” By Armin Durgut

#6 Venues & Views – Category Winner, Silver: “Van De Walle Butcher” By Ashley & Jered Gruber

#7 Overall Winner, Silver: “Justine Dupont” By Octávio Passos

#8 Martial Arts – Category Winner, Gold: “Silek Lanyah” By James Ward Breen

#9 Aquatic – Category Winner, Gold: “Sparkle” By Anna Szilágyi

#10 Urban & Extreme – Category Winner, Bronze: “Don’t Look Down” By Cody Shimzu

#11 Other – Category Winner, Gold: “Climbing Silhouette” By Julia Roger-Veyer

#12 Urban & Extreme – Category Winner, Gold: “In The Heaven” By Petr Slavik

#13 Ice Hockey – Category Winner, Silver: “Symmetry” By Bruce Bennett

#14 Gymnastics – Category Winner, Silver: “Belgian Championship Acrobatics Gymnastics” By Christian Degroote

#15 Venues & Views – Category Winner, Bronze: “Stop War. Fencing” By Nikolay Synelnykov

#16 Urban & Extreme – Category Winner, Silver: “Above The Sun” By Henrique Casinhas

#17 Gymnastics – Category Winner, Bronze: “Jennifer Gadirova In Full Flight” By Victor Joly

#18 Tennis – Category Winner, Bronze: “Going To Miss You” By Shaun Brooks

#19 Overall Winner, Bronze: “B Of The Bang” By Phil Noble

#20 Gymnastics – Category Winner, Gold: “Superman On The High Bar” By Tom Jenkins

#21 Equestrian – Category Winner, Bronze: “Morning Mist” By Morgan Treacy

#22 Cricket – Category Winner, Silver: “Clowing Around” By Pat Hoelscher

#23 Water – Category Winner, Silver: “Perfect Dawn” By Nigel Roddis

#24 Formula 1 – Category Winner, Gold: “Vince Mignott” By Vince Mignott

#25 Water – Category Winner, Bronze: “Bottom Turn” By Matrix Images (Nic Bothma)

#26 Winter – Category Winner, Bronze: “Flat-Tired” By Aaron Favila

#27 Cycling – Category Winner, Bronze: “Mtb In New Zealand” By Graeme Murray

#28 Winter – Category Winner, Gold: “Annice Lyn” By Annice Lyn

#29 Equestrian – Category Winner, Silver: “Christophe Bricot” By Christophe Bricot

#30 Boxing – Category Winner, Silver: “Andy Couldridge” By Andy Couldridge

