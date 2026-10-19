Put Your Global Knowledge To The Test With 24 Questions About World’s Capital Cities

Do you really know your world capitals? 🌍 Put your geography knowledge to the test with the World Capitals Challenge, a quiz designed to challenge your memory and take you on a journey around the globe. From famous capitals like Paris, Tokyo, and London to lesser-known ones, every question offers a chance to learn something new.
Explore fascinating facts about world geography, iconic landmarks, famous rivers, historic events, and incredible places, and discover which capital city fits each clue. Whether you’re a geography enthusiast or simply looking for a fun online quiz, this challenge is perfect for testing your skills.
Can you identify the world’s capital cities and achieve a perfect score? Let’s find out!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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