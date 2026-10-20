Wood Harris: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Wood Harris
October 17, 1969
Chicago, Illinois, US
57 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Wood Harris?
Wood Harris is an American actor known for bringing quiet authority and emotional weight to compelling screen roles. His subtle timing and grounded performances allowed him to anchor major studio features and acclaimed cable television series for decades.
He first gained widespread attention playing high school football standout Julius Campbell in Remember the Titans. His commanding turn as Avon Barksdale on The Wire cemented his legacy as a transformative dramatic actor.
Early Life and Education
Raised in Chicago, Illinois, Wood Harris grew up alongside his older brother, actor Steve Harris. His father worked as a city bus driver while his mother worked as a seamstress, encouraging a creative household where arts and athletics thrived.
He attended Northern Illinois University, discovering a strong passion for stage performance. After earning his bachelor degree in theatre arts, he completed graduate studies at New York University, refining the dramatic skills that launched his professional acting career.
Notable Relationships
A long relationship history defines Wood Harris, who married his wife, Rebekah Harris, in 2001. The couple has maintained a steady partnership throughout his rising television and film career, regularly appearing together at industry events.
Harris shares two children with his wife, with whom he maintains a close family life. The actor remains focused on balancing his artistic commitments with raising his family away from the constant media spotlight.
Career Highlights
Wood Harris broke through in the movie Above the Rim alongside Tupac Shakur. He achieved massive acclaim playing drug kingpin Avon Barksdale on the HBO series The Wire, followed by memorable turns in Paid in Full and Remember the Titans.
Expanding beyond crime sagas, Harris joined major film franchises and independent projects. He portrayed Tony Evers in the Creed film trilogy, appeared in the Marvel blockbuster Ant-Man, and took on compelling recurring roles on television series including Empire and BMF.
Harris earned a Black Reel Award for his work in television. His versatile performances across three decades have earned widespread respect from critics and peers, cementing Harris as a fixture in modern pop culture.
Signature Quote
“I don’t think I’m lucky. I just think I’m fortunate, you know. I didn’t grow up with a lot of money, but I can’t say I ain’t been happy.”
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