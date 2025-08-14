45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

The suffrage era was defined by ordinary women taking extraordinary steps towards democracy. While suffragettes took to the streets to fight for their right to vote, anti-suffragists pushed back. Cameras captured the powerful messages and even the dramatic arrests during the suffragettes’ parades and protests. They also captured the rallies and campaigns organized by the anti-suffragists in retaliation for behavior they felt was scandalous and dangerous to the social order. We’ve collected 45 captivating photos that showcase the spirit of the suffrage era and the women who made history.
#1 A Group Of Anti-Suffrage Leaders Who Organized A Barge Excursion Up The Hudson River For A Decoration Day Picnic In New York, 1913
Image source: Library of Congress
#2 We Vote In Ten States Why Not In Massachusetts” Suffragists, 1915
Image source: wikimedia
#3 Christabel Pankhurst Holding A Women’s Social & Political Union (WSPU) Flag, 1909
Image source: LSE Library
#4 Sewing Stars On Suffrage Flag, Between 1910 And 1920
Image source: Library of Congress
#5 Passers-By Looking At Window Display At The Headquarters Of National Association Opposed To Woman Suffrage, CA. 1919
Image source: The U.S. National Archives
#6 Mrs. Emmeline Pankhurst, Leader Of The Women’s Suffragette Movement, Is Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace While Trying To Present A Petition To King George V, 1914
Image source: Imperial War Museums
#7 Feminist Suffrage Parade In New York City, 1912
Image source: Library of Congress
#8 A Young Girl Holds Up A Sign Reading “The Irish Women Demand The Vote”, Circa 1900s
Image source: nationalprintmuseum
#9 Six Women In A Line In A Street, Five Carrying Umbrellas, Wearing Full Length Tabards With Slogans ‘Votes For Women On The Same Terms As Men’ And ‘Votes For Women At 21’, 1927
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#10 Released Suffragette Prisoners ‘Miss Edith New’ And ‘Miss Leigh’, 1908
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#11 Inez Milholland Boissevain Preparing To Lead The Suffrage Parade In Washington, D.C., 1913
Image source: Harris & Ewing
#12 Unidentified Speaker At A Womens Social And Political Union (WSPU) Meeting, 1912
Image source: LSE Library
#13 Alys Russell At Bertie Russells’ Election On A Suffrage Ticket, 1907
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#14 Suffragettes Demonstrating In Prison Garb With A Women’s Social & Political Union, 1908
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#15 Suffragettes With Flag, 1910
Image source: Bain News Service
#16 Suffragettes In A Procession To Promote The Women’s Exhibition, In London, 1909
Image source: Christina Broom
#17 Suffragettes Parading With Banner “President Wilson Favors Votes For Women”, N.Y.C., 1916
Image source: Library of Congress
#18 Group Of Women Suffragists Holding A Banner Saying ‘Keep The Liberal Out’ And Standing In Front Of Posters Explaining Their Opposition To Asquith In The Election
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#19 Arrest Of Flora Drummond By Police, 1913
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#20 Arrest Of Flora Drummond, Emmeline And Christabel Pankhurst, WSPU Offices At Clement’s Inn, 1908
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#21 Meeting Of Women’s Social And Political Union (WSPU) Leaders, C.1906 – C.1907
Image source: LSE Library
#22 A Suffragette Meeting In Caxton Hall, Manchester, England, Circa 1908
Image source: The New York Times
#23 Princess Sophia Duleep Singh Selling Subscriptions For The Suffragette Newspaper Outside Hampton Court In London, 1913
Image source: British Library
#24 Section Of Working Women’s Picket, 1917
Image source: Library of Congress
#25 Suffragettes, 1910
Image source: Library of Congress
#26 Suffragettes – Audre Osborne And Mrs. James S. Stevens, With Several Others In Background, U.S., 1917
Image source: Library of Congress
#27 Mrs. H. Riordan, Suffragette, New York
Image source: Library of Congress
#28 Democratic Women Will Please Enroll Here, Richmond Suffragists, 1920
Image source: wikimedia
#29 Woman Suffrage Picket Parade, 1917
Image source: Harris & Ewing
#30 Montana Suffragists Campaign For Votes For Women, 1914
Image source: Suffrage Daily News
#31 St. Louis Equal Suffrage League Traveling Across Missiouri, 1916
Image source: wikimedia
#32 Anne Martin And Mabel Vernon Supporting Women’s Suffrage In Nevada, 1914
Image source: wikimedia
#33 Demonstrations, Strikes, Marches, Processions: Census Boycott, 1911
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#34 Group Of Men And Women At A Church League For Women’s Suffrage Procession, 1908
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#35 Church League For Women Suffrage Procession, 1911-1913
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#36 Suffrage Fire, 1920
Image source: Library of Congress
#37 National Woman’s Party Members Lafayette Park, 1918
Image source: suffragistmemorial
#38 Suffrage Campaigning, Lady Astor’s Election, 1919
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#39 Suffragettes And Petitions, London, 1910
Image source: Bain News Service
#40 Members Of The Women’s Social And Political Union Campaigning For Women’s Suffrage In Kingsway, Circa 1911
Image source: Sturgis & Walton Company
#41 The Suffrage Parade In New York, 1912
Image source: wikimedia
#42 Emmeline Pankhurst Arrested At Buckingham Palace, 1914
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#43 National Union Of Women’s Suffrage Societies Great Procession Of Women, 1908
Image source: The Women’s Library Photos
#44 Suffrage Parade, View Towards Flat Iron Bldg., Fifth Ave. And Broadway, 1913
Image source: pingnews.com
#45 Failure Is Impossible. Susan B. Anthony. Votes For Women, Between Ca. 1910 And Ca. 1915
Image source: The Library of Congress
