45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

by

The suffrage era was defined by ordinary women taking extraordinary steps towards democracy. While suffragettes took to the streets to fight for their right to vote, anti-suffragists pushed back. Cameras captured the powerful messages and even the dramatic arrests during the suffragettes’ parades and protests. They also captured the rallies and campaigns organized by the anti-suffragists in retaliation for behavior they felt was scandalous and dangerous to the social order. We’ve collected 45 captivating photos that showcase the spirit of the suffrage era and the women who made history.

#1 A Group Of Anti-Suffrage Leaders Who Organized A Barge Excursion Up The Hudson River For A Decoration Day Picnic In New York, 1913

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#2 We Vote In Ten States Why Not In Massachusetts” Suffragists, 1915

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: wikimedia

#3 Christabel Pankhurst Holding A Women’s Social & Political Union (WSPU) Flag, 1909

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: LSE Library

#4 Sewing Stars On Suffrage Flag, Between 1910 And 1920

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#5 Passers-By Looking At Window Display At The Headquarters Of National Association Opposed To Woman Suffrage, CA. 1919

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The U.S. National Archives

#6 Mrs. Emmeline Pankhurst, Leader Of The Women’s Suffragette Movement, Is Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace While Trying To Present A Petition To King George V, 1914

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Imperial War Museums

#7 Feminist Suffrage Parade In New York City, 1912

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#8 A Young Girl Holds Up A Sign Reading “The Irish Women Demand The Vote”, Circa 1900s

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: nationalprintmuseum

#9 Six Women In A Line In A Street, Five Carrying Umbrellas, Wearing Full Length Tabards With Slogans ‘Votes For Women On The Same Terms As Men’ And ‘Votes For Women At 21’, 1927

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#10 Released Suffragette Prisoners ‘Miss Edith New’ And ‘Miss Leigh’, 1908

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#11 Inez Milholland Boissevain Preparing To Lead The Suffrage Parade In Washington, D.C., 1913

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Harris & Ewing

#12 Unidentified Speaker At A Womens Social And Political Union (WSPU) Meeting, 1912

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: LSE Library

#13 Alys Russell At Bertie Russells’ Election On A Suffrage Ticket, 1907

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#14 Suffragettes Demonstrating In Prison Garb With A Women’s Social & Political Union, 1908

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#15 Suffragettes With Flag, 1910

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Bain News Service

#16 Suffragettes In A Procession To Promote The Women’s Exhibition, In London, 1909

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Christina Broom

#17 Suffragettes Parading With Banner “President Wilson Favors Votes For Women”, N.Y.C., 1916

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#18 Group Of Women Suffragists Holding A Banner Saying ‘Keep The Liberal Out’ And Standing In Front Of Posters Explaining Their Opposition To Asquith In The Election

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#19 Arrest Of Flora Drummond By Police, 1913

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#20 Arrest Of Flora Drummond, Emmeline And Christabel Pankhurst, WSPU Offices At Clement’s Inn, 1908

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#21 Meeting Of Women’s Social And Political Union (WSPU) Leaders, C.1906 – C.1907

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: LSE Library

#22 A Suffragette Meeting In Caxton Hall, Manchester, England, Circa 1908

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The New York Times

#23 Princess Sophia Duleep Singh Selling Subscriptions For The Suffragette Newspaper Outside Hampton Court In London, 1913

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: British Library

#24 Section Of Working Women’s Picket, 1917

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#25 Suffragettes, 1910

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#26 Suffragettes – Audre Osborne And Mrs. James S. Stevens, With Several Others In Background, U.S., 1917

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#27 Mrs. H. Riordan, Suffragette, New York

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#28 Democratic Women Will Please Enroll Here, Richmond Suffragists, 1920

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: wikimedia

#29 Woman Suffrage Picket Parade, 1917

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Harris & Ewing

#30 Montana Suffragists Campaign For Votes For Women, 1914

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Suffrage Daily News

#31 St. Louis Equal Suffrage League Traveling Across Missiouri, 1916

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: wikimedia

#32 Anne Martin And Mabel Vernon Supporting Women’s Suffrage In Nevada, 1914

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: wikimedia

#33 Demonstrations, Strikes, Marches, Processions: Census Boycott, 1911

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#34 Group Of Men And Women At A Church League For Women’s Suffrage Procession, 1908

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#35 Church League For Women Suffrage Procession, 1911-1913

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#36 Suffrage Fire, 1920

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Library of Congress

#37 National Woman’s Party Members Lafayette Park, 1918

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: suffragistmemorial

#38 Suffrage Campaigning, Lady Astor’s Election, 1919

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#39 Suffragettes And Petitions, London, 1910

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Bain News Service

#40 Members Of The Women’s Social And Political Union Campaigning For Women’s Suffrage In Kingsway, Circa 1911

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: Sturgis & Walton Company

#41 The Suffrage Parade In New York, 1912

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: wikimedia

#42 Emmeline Pankhurst Arrested At Buckingham Palace, 1914

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#43 National Union Of Women’s Suffrage Societies Great Procession Of Women, 1908

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Women’s Library Photos

#44 Suffrage Parade, View Towards Flat Iron Bldg., Fifth Ave. And Broadway, 1913

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: pingnews.com

#45 Failure Is Impossible. Susan B. Anthony. Votes For Women, Between Ca. 1910 And Ca. 1915

45 Powerful Photos Of Women In The 20th Century Suffrage Era

Image source: The Library of Congress

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Bridesmaids Was Such an Important Movie For Women of Today
3 min read
May, 3, 2017
Meet the Cast of Season 14 of Married at First Sight
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2022
Gruesome Photos Of Cincinnati Brawl Victim’s Swollen Face Spark Outrage As Racial Tensions Erupt
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
The Cast Of “Charmed”: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2022
Hawkeye: Episode One and Two-Recap
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “The Code”
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.