“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

To have a conversation with someone, both of you need to actually listen to each other. Otherwise, a discussion might quickly turn into a shouting match, and nothing useful will come out of it.
Recently, TikTok user @brainwave111 asked women on the platform to share the most effective line they use to shut down men when they start getting too annoying, and thousands responded.
From top-tier diplomacy to creative insults, these phrases cover the full spectrum of how to flip a person, but with words.
#1
“I will not be disrespected by someone I lowered my standards for.”
Image source: summerdarling13, DragonImages
#2
“My second husband would never.”
Image source: whit, Vitaly Gariev
#3
I loveeee saying “whatever makes you feel taller.”
Image source: Reegan, Mikhail Nilov
#4
I see our cycles have synced.
Image source: °• Marie •°, Vitaly Gariev
#5
One time he was yelling and I said “okay, thats enough of that. let’s do some breathing exercises.” And then my 3 year old said from the living room “yeah, daddy has big feelings right now.” ‘then she came over and coached him on his breathing and I tried REALLY hard not to lose it.
Image source: HP Edits, SHVETS production
#6
‘I can only explain it to you I can’t understand it for you as well.’
Image source: RMc🏴🐴🐶, SHVETS production
#7
“ I’d agree with you but then we would both be wrong “ then walk away.
Image source: Elizaaaaaaa, Pavel Danilyuk
#8
“I love that you don’t let your height get in the way of your confidence.”
Image source: Leah, Tima Miroshnichenko
#9
“For someone who eats the food I give him, and the drinks I give him so willingly and without question, you sure are bold.” I say this to my fiancé lol.
Image source: V 🇵🇸, Alex Green
#10
“Have you ever said that to a licensed professional?”
Image source: Lacy💕, Keira Burton
#11
I accidentally screenshotted our conversation and sent it to him and I meant to send it to a friend he responded “?” And I said “so you can see what you’re saying makes no sense.”
Image source: H, Timur Weber
#12
“Don’t argue longer than you can last.”
Image source: 🦋sydney🦋, Pavel Danilyuk
#13
“I like your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking.”
Image source: Lauren Wallace, AI25.Studio Studio
#14
“if I knew you were gonna act like my ex I would’ve just stayed with him.”
Image source: ᵀᶜᶜ Her6Eyez 🤍, cottonbro studio
#15
Do you even need me for this conversation?
Image source: Clwelty91, Polina Zimmerman
#16
“Ugh I love that you’re expanding your vocabulary but that didn’t make sense.”
#17
My 4 year old told her dad “that’s a big world for Elmo” when he had told me I was exhausting.
Image source: Maddy Webb, Anna Shvets
#18
I tell him “when you’re ready to communicate like an adult you know where to find me.”
Image source: Anagoeslikeee, AI25.Studio Studio
#19
“My dad would never.”
Image source: lizzie.dunc, Ron Lach
#20
“That’s a weird opinion for your tax bracket.”
Image source: Randy Lee, Curated Lifestyle
#21
“That’s a weird thing to say out loud.”
Image source: mbt1226, Getty Images
#22
I just say nice pixie cut and go about my day.
Image source: Teratalks2dogs, Anna Pou
#23
“You’re the first person I’ve met that’s actually achieved their full potential.”
Image source: Margeaux, Gustavo Fring
#24
“Your voice gets really high when you’re defensive.”
Image source: 🐙Maddie🐙, Yan Krukau
#25
“How does it feel to fail in the world that was built for you?”
Image source: threeowlsinnatrenchcoat, Getty Images
#26
“Please hold while I lower my expectations.”
Image source: Melissa, Getty Images
#27
“I would explain to you why what your saying is wrong but I don’t have the patience nor the crayons to do so.”
Image source: Amber, Diva Plavalaguna
#28
I also will ask him “spell that for me.”
Image source: LifewithAlisha, cottonbro studio
#29
“Don’t let logic or reason stop you!”
Image source: kirby, Blake Cheek
#30
When we’re in a heated text argument I start liking my own texts.
Image source: Hair Loss | Health Coach | CT, Anna Tarazevich
#31
“Imma let you have the last word. It seems real important to you.”
Image source: ✨🌘𝒮𝒽𝒾𝓁ℴ𝒽 🌒💫
#32
Just remember, “I’m here because I love you, not because I need you.” Queen
Image source: user1043738114322
#33
‘Is that something you really want to have said or would you like a minute to reconsider?’
Image source: Haley
#34
Or “if i was your mother I’d be so disappointed to see that’s how i raised my son” idk why it always strikes a nerve. I love it.
Image source: the taurus goddess🫧
#35
You talk to me like I don’t have other options.
Image source: Sydney Ranz
#36
“Do you ever wish your voice was deeper?”
Image source: Abby
#37
“It’s someone’s nap time.”
Image source: 🦀 Abby
#38
One of my go to’s is “I love how committed you are to this alternate reality you’re in.”
Image source: KellyT
#39
“Do you like having a girlfriend?”
Image source: Camille
#40
I’m sorry, I thought I was the girl in the relationship?
Image source: kayy
#41
“If you think that’s a good idea.”
Image source: 🐦⬛ Raven 🧚♀️
#42
I use my best Minnesota accent and say “ What’s going on hun? Ya okay? Ya need a nap or a snack?
Image source: Mandar
#43
“This is getting brought up in your monthly review.”
Image source: Liv_Hughes
#44
You’re really funny… I’m gonna miss that about you.
Image source: emilydelcarmen
#45
“Mmm so that’s why” and elaborate on NOTHING.
Image source: Elvis Hazel King
#46
My husband kept leaving the orange juice pull tab on the counter and it was pissing me off so I asked him twice to stop, the third time I said “you are now choosing to actively disrespect me”. He’s never done it again.
Image source: Lovely Odyssey
#47
I read somewhere once “I didn’t mean to make you so emotional.”
Image source: swimeyswugz
#48
I call him David. David was his father, and while we loved him, he was controlling and very conservative. As soon as my husband starts telling me what I need to do, if I spent too much money, etc… I say, “Great, thanks David, I’ll do better.” Pisses him off, but also makes him rethink what he said to me, and then he apologizes.
Image source: D’Arcy 💙
#49
“I love how confident you are just saying your thoughts out loud like that.”
Image source: BeautifulBestie
#50
Remember when I asked for your opinion? Me neither.
Image source: Norah | Pilates Instructor
#51
“That’s between you and your creator please don’t involve me.”
Image source: 🇵🇸عقيلةرومي🇵🇸
#52
“And that’s how I know our mothers parented us differently.”
Image source: audiotism
#53
“I’m shocked you’re comfortable saying that to me.”
Image source: human_cucumber
#54
“You’re making me realize i could’ve done better.”
Image source: Ria💝
#55
“Not ONE single person has ever told YOU to leave ME.”
Image source: Waverunner
#56
I said “you know better” one time to my husband and he was speechless.
Image source: investbyamanda
#57
I’ve never been dryer.
Image source: KC
#58
“Why do you gotta make me be mean to you.”
Image source: Taylor Robichaud
#59
“Has anyone told you that you’re doing a good job today? No? Well you should probably think about that.”
Image source: RubyWafflez
#60
Apparently just saying “ok” after everything he says WORKS REAL GOOD.
Image source: McShittinMcChicken
#61
“Whatever floats your boat.”
Image source: Macie Leger
#62
I make loud buzzer sounds.
Image source: TikToker
#63
“Shall I write it in crayon for you?”
Image source: Morgan Howard-Jolly
#64
“Do you ever wish you were athletic?”
Image source: Brittany Hines
#65
Today i said “you hate when i have an attitude but love to activate my attitude.”
Image source: tttiiiaaa
#66
“Pretend I’m still here and tell me all about it” then I walk off.
Image source: 🍂jillibean🍂
#67
“What’s your goal here.”
Image source: 🖤✨️GoreGirl✨️🖤
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