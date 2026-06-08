“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

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To have a conversation with someone, both of you need to actually listen to each other. Otherwise, a discussion might quickly turn into a shouting match, and nothing useful will come out of it.

Recently, TikTok user @brainwave111 asked women on the platform to share the most effective line they use to shut down men when they start getting too annoying, and thousands responded.

From top-tier diplomacy to creative insults, these phrases cover the full spectrum of how to flip a person, but with words.

#1

“I will not be disrespected by someone I lowered my standards for.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: summerdarling13, DragonImages

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

#2

“My second husband would never.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: whit, Vitaly Gariev

#3

I loveeee saying “whatever makes you feel taller.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source:  Reegan, Mikhail Nilov

#4

I see our cycles have synced.

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: °• Marie •°, Vitaly Gariev

#5

One time he was yelling and I said “okay, thats enough of that. let’s do some breathing exercises.” And then my 3 year old said from the living room “yeah, daddy has big feelings right now.” ‘then she came over and coached him on his breathing and I tried REALLY hard not to lose it.

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: HP Edits, SHVETS production

#6

‘I can only explain it to you I can’t understand it for you as well.’

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: RMc🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐴🐶, SHVETS production

#7

“ I’d agree with you but then we would both be wrong “ then walk away.

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Elizaaaaaaa, Pavel Danilyuk

#8

“I love that you don’t let your height get in the way of your confidence.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Leah, Tima Miroshnichenko

#9

“For someone who eats the food I give him, and the drinks I give him so willingly and without question, you sure are bold.” I say this to my fiancé lol.

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: V 🇵🇸, Alex Green

#10

“Have you ever said that to a licensed professional?”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Lacy💕, Keira Burton

#11

I accidentally screenshotted our conversation and sent it to him and I meant to send it to a friend he responded “?” And I said “so you can see what you’re saying makes no sense.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: H, Timur Weber

#12

“Don’t argue longer than you can last.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: 🦋sydney🦋, Pavel Danilyuk

#13

“I like your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Lauren Wallace, AI25.Studio Studio

#14

“if I knew you were gonna act like my ex I would’ve just stayed with him.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: ᵀᶜᶜ Her6Eyez 🤍, cottonbro studio

#15

Do you even need me for this conversation?

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source:  Clwelty91, Polina Zimmerman

#16

“Ugh I love that you’re expanding your vocabulary but that didn’t make sense.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: JT, Ivan S

#17

My 4 year old told her dad “that’s a big world for Elmo” when he had told me I was exhausting.

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Maddy Webb, Anna Shvets

#18

I tell him “when you’re ready to communicate like an adult you know where to find me.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Anagoeslikeee, AI25.Studio Studio

#19

“My dad would never.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source:  lizzie.dunc, Ron Lach

#20

“That’s a weird opinion for your tax bracket.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Randy Lee, Curated Lifestyle

#21

“That’s a weird thing to say out loud.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: mbt1226, Getty Images

#22

I just say nice pixie cut and go about my day.

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Teratalks2dogs, Anna Pou

#23

“You’re the first person I’ve met that’s actually achieved their full potential.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Margeaux, Gustavo Fring

#24

“Your voice gets really high when you’re defensive.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: 🐙Maddie🐙, Yan Krukau

#25

“How does it feel to fail in the world that was built for you?”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: threeowlsinnatrenchcoat, Getty Images

#26

“Please hold while I lower my expectations.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Melissa, Getty Images

#27

“I would explain to you why what your saying is wrong but I don’t have the patience nor the crayons to do so.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Amber, Diva Plavalaguna

#28

I also will ask him “spell that for me.”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: LifewithAlisha, cottonbro studio

#29

“Don’t let logic or reason stop you!”

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: kirby, Blake Cheek

#30

When we’re in a heated text argument I start liking my own texts.

“Whatever Makes You Feel Taller”: 67 Savage Women Share Their Favorite Verbal Weapon Against Men

Image source: Hair Loss | Health Coach | CT, Anna Tarazevich

#31

“Imma let you have the last word. It seems real important to you.”

Image source:  ✨🌘𝒮𝒽𝒾𝓁ℴ𝒽 🌒💫

#32

Just remember, “I’m here because I love you, not because I need you.” Queen

Image source: user1043738114322

#33

‘Is that something you really want to have said or would you like a minute to reconsider?’

Image source: Haley

#34

Or “if i was your mother I’d be so disappointed to see that’s how i raised my son” idk why it always strikes a nerve. I love it.

Image source:  the taurus goddess🫧

#35

You talk to me like I don’t have other options.

Image source: Sydney Ranz

#36

“Do you ever wish your voice was deeper?”

Image source: Abby

#37

“It’s someone’s nap time.”

Image source: 🦀 Abby

#38

One of my go to’s is “I love how committed you are to this alternate reality you’re in.”

Image source: KellyT

#39

“Do you like having a girlfriend?”

Image source: Camille

#40

I’m sorry, I thought I was the girl in the relationship?

Image source: kayy

#41

“If you think that’s a good idea.”

Image source: 🐦‍⬛ Raven 🧚‍♀️

#42

I use my best Minnesota accent and say “ What’s going on hun? Ya okay? Ya need a nap or a snack?

Image source: Mandar

#43

“This is getting brought up in your monthly review.”

Image source: Liv_Hughes

#44

You’re really funny… I’m gonna miss that about you.

Image source: emilydelcarmen

#45

“Mmm so that’s why” and elaborate on NOTHING.

Image source: Elvis Hazel King

#46

My husband kept leaving the orange juice pull tab on the counter and it was pissing me off so I asked him twice to stop, the third time I said “you are now choosing to actively disrespect me”. He’s never done it again.

Image source:  Lovely Odyssey

#47

I read somewhere once “I didn’t mean to make you so emotional.”

Image source: swimeyswugz

#48

I call him David. David was his father, and while we loved him, he was controlling and very conservative. As soon as my husband starts telling me what I need to do, if I spent too much money, etc… I say, “Great, thanks David, I’ll do better.” Pisses him off, but also makes him rethink what he said to me, and then he apologizes.

Image source:  D’Arcy 💙

#49

“I love how confident you are just saying your thoughts out loud like that.”

Image source: BeautifulBestie

#50

Remember when I asked for your opinion? Me neither.

Image source:  Norah | Pilates Instructor

#51

“That’s between you and your creator please don’t involve me.”

Image source: 🇵🇸عقيلةرومي🇵🇸

#52

“And that’s how I know our mothers parented us differently.”

Image source: audiotism

#53

“I’m shocked you’re comfortable saying that to me.”

Image source: human_cucumber

#54

“You’re making me realize i could’ve done better.”

Image source: Ria💝

#55

“Not ONE single person has ever told YOU to leave ME.”

Image source: Waverunner

#56

I said “you know better” one time to my husband and he was speechless.

Image source: investbyamanda

#57

I’ve never been dryer.

Image source: KC

#58

“Why do you gotta make me be mean to you.”

Image source:  Taylor Robichaud

#59

“Has anyone told you that you’re doing a good job today? No? Well you should probably think about that.”

Image source: RubyWafflez

#60

Apparently just saying “ok” after everything he says WORKS REAL GOOD.

Image source:  McShittinMcChicken

#61

“Whatever floats your boat.”

Image source: Macie Leger

#62

I make loud buzzer sounds.

Image source:  TikToker

#63

“Shall I write it in crayon for you?”

Image source:  Morgan Howard-Jolly

#64

“Do you ever wish you were athletic?”

Image source: Brittany Hines

#65

Today i said “you hate when i have an attitude but love to activate my attitude.”

Image source: tttiiiaaa

#66

“Pretend I’m still here and tell me all about it” then I walk off.

Image source: 🍂jillibean🍂

#67

“What’s your goal here.”

Image source: 🖤✨️GoreGirl✨️🖤

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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