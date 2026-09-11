50 Women Who Looked Completely Different After Leaving Unhappy Marriages

Our society’s view on marriage is still a bit complicated. In many people’s eyes, it’s better to stay in a bad relationship than to be single. Similarly, divorce is often seen as a failure: failing at love, at being a good partner, and even at being a productive member of society.
But leaving a bad relationship can sometimes be the best decision a person makes. Research shows that for some women, getting a divorce results in them feeling happier than they ever have in their entire lives. They feel more liberated, even if the divorce negatively affects their financial situation.
Oftentimes, women undergo a physical transformation post-divorce, too. In a recent Threads post, one woman asked divorcees to share their before-and-after photos to see their post-divorce glow-ups. And the results are clear: sometimes, escaping a bad marriage is all a woman needs to be her best self.
#1 2022 – First Photo, 2026 – Second, In 2024 I Got Divorced
Image source: massage_psyhosomatic
#2 🤟🏻
Image source: karinkkka_a
#3 Hold My Beer😁
Image source: katerinavoloshyna
In many cases, divorce can be a traumatic experience, but these before-and-afters are clear proof that it doesn’t have to be that way. Research also finds that older women benefit from divorce in terms of better emotional and physical health. Given that the average age of divorce for women is 41.9 years, that might be true for many divorcees in the U.S.
A 2017 study by researchers at the University of Arizona examined the health of women with different marital statuses. They found that divorced women had better health outcomes than their married and single counterparts. They had better diets and reported weight loss after getting divorced. The one area where they were less healthy was smoking: those who were habitual smokers before tended to pick up the habit again after divorce.
#4 1 – 💍, 24 Years Old, 2 – 💃, 32 Years Old. I Specifically Chose So That The Photo Would Be From My Birthday There And There
Image source: lena_borisiuk
#5 On The Left I’m Married, I’m 25. The Right Is A Fresh Photo I’m 33, Living Alone With The Child
Image source: anna_zhylionis
#6 On The First One, Still Married, And A Fading Look. On The Second One – Divorced And Revived 😁
Image source: hrytsai_psy
There is one area where divorce affects women negatively — finances. After divorce, women’s annual income falls by almost twice as much as their husbands’. Men’s annual household income decreases by about 18% after divorce, and women’s by 33%. What’s more, women are significantly more likely to waive their rights to their partner’s pension during divorce negotiations.
When divorce hits women in midlife, 63% claim they’re worried about their finances, and 57% say they lacked either social, financial, or emotional support during the divorce process. Younger women, however, face a higher risk of poverty and single parenting post-divorce.
#7 First – “Happy Wife To Hell”, The Last – “Sad Divorcee With A Trailer”
Image source: alina.k_l
#8 “Happy Wife”, “Sad Divorcee” 😅
Image source: aleshka_petrenko
#9 Already 4 Years As A “Happy Divorcee”
Image source: oleksandra_shimanska
Research shows that the strain that women face post-divorce is more chronic, and while men face negative consequences as well, they’re more transient. Still, men face serious consequences to their well-being as well. They report a higher risk of adopting bad habits, feelings of loneliness and social isolation, dissatisfaction with custodial arrangements, and a decline in overall health.
#10 The First One Is Not A Stone In The City Of The Former, But The Difference, As You Can See, Is)
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#11 Hugs To All The Girls 🫂 We Are Stronger Than We Think
Image source: mira_oni_
#12 Before After
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Divorce hits stay-at-home moms even worse. According to a 2021 YouGov survey, 35% of partnered women in the U.S. are either somewhat or entirely financially dependent on their partners. Although the SAHM household model hit a new low in 2025 at only 23%, re-entering the workforce is one of the biggest challenges women face post-divorce, even if they were stay-at-home mothers for only one or two years.
#13 The Last Months Before The End Of The Relationship, The Next I Live Alone
Image source: anatishka
#14 1 Photo – “Happy Wife 🤡”, 2 – The Difference Is Obvious 😁
Image source: zoriana.pmu
#15 Do I Need To Specify Where I Was In A Happy Marriage?
Image source: ksyunchik_rsnk
Age discrimination in the job market is real. Unfortunately, for women, it starts about 10 years earlier than for men. In his research, professor of economics at the University of Liverpool Ian Burn found that women are invited to job interviews less often once they hit 40, and for men that doesn’t start happening significantly until they’re around 50.
Burn theorizes that recruiters start discriminating against men when their productivity and skills may be affected by their age. For women, physical appearance plays a big role in when they start experiencing age discrimination.
#16 First Photo 💍 Second Today
Image source: kateryna_chekhova
#17 The First One Is “Happy Wife”. The Second One Is “Sad Divorcee”. The Photo Is 7 Years Old, Whatever
Image source: kateryna.hontarenko
#18 Where I Smile ‘Sad Divorcee’
Image source: oksanka.diary
So, what’s behind the divorce glow-up? Experts say divorce itself doesn’t make women prettier. As licensed marriage and family psychotherapist Annie Wright explained to USA Today, an unhappy marriage causes a person a lot of stress, and we tend to hold stress hormones in the face and the body.
“[It’s] what happens when a woman stops pouring her nervous system into managing someone else’s emotional state,” Wright claims. “The glow is really energy reclamation, the visible expression of an autonomic nervous system that finally got to rest.”
#19 I Then Considered Myself Infinitely Happy, Only After The Birth Of The Little One Did It Sink In
Image source: ann_semko
#20 In Marriage/Divorce Process)) I Live Alone With Two Kids For Only Three Months, I Wonder What Will Happen Next)
Image source: anastasia__brunets
#21 Bloomed Very Quickly
Image source: kateryna.shaa
Trends like “post-divorce glow-ups” also reduce the stigma around the shame of divorce. Ending a relationship doesn’t mean that a couple has failed to make a marriage work. As Seth Meyers, Psy.D., writes for Psychology Today, sometimes sustaining a marriage is not productive in an emotional way.
#22 I Had The Same Thing Too
Image source: karolina_3.7
#23 I Think It’s Clear Without Explanations Here 😁
Image source: anna.bendzel
#24 The First Photo Is Of A “Happy Wife” 😅 The Second “Incredibly Sad Divorcees”
Image source: inessa__yaa
“In my clinical work, I have found that many divorcing couples have, in fact, tried hard and have also come to honestly see that the relationship has, as a pattern, brought the couple more emotional stress and unhappiness than comfort and security,” Meyers wrote, advocating against shaming divorced couples.
#25 Well, On The Left Is A Married And Happy Woman, On The Right Is A “Sad Divorcee”
Image source: nikanorca
#26 I Specifically Chose Photos From The Elevator At Work, Which Were Taken Approximately At The Same Time With A Difference Of 1.5 Years
Image source: marineriaa
#27 1- Wife 2- Rebirth
Image source: brendomaniak_
What do you think of these post-divorce glow-ups, Pandas? Have you experienced a similar physical or emotional transformation? Share your stories with us in the comments, Pandas! And if you’d like to see more examples of personal reinventions, check out these before-and-afters of women in their 20s vs. their 30s, and these unpolished glow-downs for a dose of good-natured self-deprecation!
#28 It’s Been A Long Time. The First Photo Is From November 2018, I Messed Up My Hair To Change Something. Then After The Divorce
Image source: khutoraesthetic
#29 On The Left Is A Happy Wife, On The Right Is A Sad Divorced Woman🤭
Image source: oksanadanilyuk
#30 First Photo – “Happy Wife” Second Photo – “Very Sad Divorced Woman”
Image source: withinesa
#31 Before After
Image source: v.shypota
#32 The First “Happy Wife”, The Next “Sad Divorcee With A Prince”
Image source: __m0rana__
#33 On The Left, Married; On The Right, Divorced
Image source: liniychuk_darya
#34 Well, Everything Is Clear Here 🫠
Image source: darr.iiiaaaa
#35 1. Happy Wife And Mother Of Two Little Angels 2. Divorced Woman With Two Trailers🪽
Image source: frosya_13_
#36 I Don’t Like Yellow Tulips And My Husband Knew About It. But Now I’m Happy
Image source: vikahap
#37 Before After
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#38 Before After
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#39 Before After
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#40 Ta-Da!
Image source: anghelika.sh
#41 Before After
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#42 I Think It’s Obvious
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#43 Before After
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#44 Before After
Image source: ___yuliia___k
#45 Eyes Don’t Lie. Here There Is Also A Difference In Weight Of About 15 Kg. It’s Always Unhealthy To Lose Weight Under Stress
Image source: irinakurta69
#46 One Year Difference 💫
Image source: tetiana_miskevuc_
#47 The First Photo Is From 2024 “Happy” – The Second One Is From 2026 “Sad” And I’m Traveling 😅😏
Image source: natalysiroshtan
#48 Hold My Beer
Image source: tetianaovalle
#49 Couldn’t Pass 😅
Image source: kateryna_olshanskaya
#50 Happy Wife/Sad Divorced Woman With A Child
Image source: dr.anastasia_honchar
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