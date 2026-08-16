Woman Marries Latino Man Without Getting To Know Him, Then Files For Divorce Over His Conservative Views

A woman said she is filing for divorce from her husband after realizing how different their political and religious beliefs are.
In a Reddit post, she admitted that she “married him before getting to know him” and said their relationship had been difficult for most of their marriage.
She described several disagreements, including his Catholic beliefs, conservative political views and comments about transgender children and immigration.
The post has sparked a heated debate, with many people questioning why she married someone she says she barely knew in the first place.
“She married someone she barely knew??? Well, there’s the problem!” one commenter wrote.
A woman shared she regrets marrying her husband before really knowing him
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The woman explained that her husband was working out of state and had been gone for about a week when she wrote the post.
Their second wedding anniversary was approaching, but instead of celebrating, she was thinking about ending the marriage.
She openly admitted that she had made a major mistake.
“Regrettably, I married him before getting to know him.”
She said the marriage had been difficult for most of the time, although there had also been good moments.
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Her description of those moments was telling.
“We have good times, but they require ignorance.”
She also described herself as someone who wants peace and safety for everyone.
“I consider myself to be a peace-loving woman.”
She said she believes the world is already frightening and violent enough and that she has walked away from longtime friends when their beliefs went against her values.
Her husband, however, had views she felt were opposite to her own.
She further said she discovered political and religious views she could not accept
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The woman further said her husband is an immigrant with pending court dates and check-ins.
She also added that the couple rarely talked about politics or current events and had few connections in common.
“He doesn’t share media with me, we don’t discuss world events, and we don’t have any mutual friends.”
His family, she said, still lives in his home country.
Over time, she said she began noticing what she described as “red flags.”
One of the biggest surprises was his religious beliefs.
She said he told her he was Catholic after previously never claiming that identity.
At one point, he reportedly told her he couldn’t go to confession because they were having s*x.
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She also said he expressed prejudice toward other Latin American immigrants and entire countries.
His political views became another major source of conflict.
According to the woman, he asked whether she would force gender-reassignment surgery on their future baby if they had one.
She also claimed he told her children were being forcibly given hormones for gender transition by “the system.”
She said he then questioned her own religious beliefs and repeatedly suggested that she pray about being bipolar.
The couple’s disagreements became even more serious when she said he had talked about provoking liberal violence to obtain some victim visa.
She also said she found comments he had written in a Donald Trump fan group on Facebook.
According to her, the comments called for the deportation of Rep. Ilhan Omar and repeated warnings about communism destroying the United States.
For the woman, these weren’t small political disagreements.
She believed they showed that the two had completely different values.
The woman blocked her husband before deciding to file for divorce
The woman said she had gone back and forth with her husband many times.
She also explained that she does not have family of her own, which made the situation harder.
“I’ve tried to maintain this relationship.”
But she said she had reached a point where she could no longer ignore the differences between them.
She eventually blocked him.
At the time, she was unsure what to do next because he was away and expected to return in about a month.
She had already received approval to pursue an annulment and had completed the paperwork.
Her questions then became practical.
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She wondered whether she should wait for him to return, change the locks, or stop communicating with him altogether.
She asked Reddit users for advice. After receiving advice from other users, the woman returned with an update.
She said she had become worried that the annulment might not be granted and decided not to wait.
“I went ahead and filed divorce papers this afternoon at the court.”
She was also considering asking her housing resource whether she could relocate.
Another suggestion she was considering was putting her husband’s belongings into storage so he could collect them along with his key and papers.
She admitted that she was still unsure about what to do.
One change she did make was unblocking his phone number.
She explained that she wanted to keep the possibility of communication open in case messages were eventually needed as evidence.
Her story quickly divided Reddit users who questioned why she married him without knowing him
Many people focused less on the husband’s political views and more on the woman’s admission that she married him before getting to know him.
One asked, “Why did she marry him before getting to know him? Is she stupid? What was she expecting?”
Some commenters said the husband’s views sounded relatively ordinary to them.
“Sounds like an alright guy. He deserves better.”
Another wrote, “So what would be the grounds for their divorce? He is conservative?”
One commenter accused her of making assumptions about her husband’s background and beliefs.
“She’s horribly racist. All those assumptions about him. lol and these people think they’re not racist.”
Another commenter focused on her decision to block her husband.
“Blocking people is the most childish way to deal with any interpersonal conflict, but especially with someone you are still married to. You block annoying strangers online, not your husband.”
Some responses went even further, joking about the husband’s immigration situation.
“He needs to be given a victim visa because I can’t imagine the horror he has had to deal with being married to her.”
Another commenter said, “Crazy that a woman can just permanently lock you out of your house and her life with zero effort or recourse.”
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