Woman Buys Expensive Gifts For BF’s Kids, Is Told She Can’t Spend Christmas With Them

No matter how your year has gone, you should still be able to look forward to the holidays. The last couple weeks of the year are meant for rest, relaxation and spending much-needed time with loved ones. But when this woman heard her boyfriend’s plans for Christmas, she became more stressed than ever.
Below, you’ll find a saga that was shared on Reddit detailing how this woman went from finding out that she couldn’t celebrate the holidays with her boyfriend to starting the new year single. Keep reading to find all of the juicy details and updates, as well as some of the advice invested readers left the author.
This woman was excited about celebrating the holidays with her boyfriend
Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
But when she found out she was uninvited, she began to wonder if their relationship has any future at all
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: valeria_aksakova / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AnySwimming2309
Readers were appalled by the man’s behavior, and many encouraged the author to hold onto the gifts that she bought
Later, the woman shared an update explaining why it’s been so hard for her to leave the relationship
Image credits: AnySwimming2309
Readers pointed out how unfairly the author had been treated, and many encouraged her to end the relationship for good
Spending the holidays with your significant other can be a great bonding experience
Most people want to spend as much time as they possibly can with their significant other. Even if they live together, it’s surprisingly common for couples to be unable to squeeze in any quality time every day. In fact, one study found that a fifth of married couples with kids spend less than 30 minutes talking to each other every day.
So when you finally have a week or two that you actually get to be at home, away from your work computer, you’ll probably want to soak up every minute with your partner that you can. Therapist Zach Brittle even says that it’s crucial for couples to spend the holidays together at least once before deciding to tie the knot.
“The holidays are a great opportunity to put your whole relationship under the microscope,” Brittle explains. “They’re loaded with family expectations, symbolic rituals, financial pressures, and competing priorities.”
“Also, they expose some of our core values around gratitude, generosity, faith, and self care. The holidays invite us to be the best version of ourselves, but they also have a sneaky way of exposing the worst,” the therapist continued.
When your partner gets to celebrate the holidays with you and your family, they have the opportunity to see your family dynamics at play. They get to bond with your parents and siblings, and they’ll have a close-up view of how you behave around your loved ones.
Lots of people are more comfortable around their family members than anyone else on the planet, so your partner will get to see your true self. Plus, they’ll get to hear all of the iconic family stories that you wouldn’t end up telling on any other day of the year.
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
If your partner doesn’t make you a priority, it might be time to pull the plug on the relationship
While the holidays are full of love and gratitude, they can also be a time that’s rife with conflict. In fact, nearly 40% of families admit that they have some arguments during the holiday season. But this tension can be a great test for your relationship.
If the two of you can manage to remain on the same team and stay level-headed despite the chaos that’s going on around you, you’ll know that your relationship can withstand any obstacle.
Unfortunately, the holidays can also expose a person’s true colors in the worst ways. As many readers pointed out, this woman is dodging a bullet by getting out of this relationship. But that doesn’t make it any less painful.
Thought Catalog recommends that, if your partner isn’t making you a priority, it might be time to turn the tables. Leaving the relationship may not be easy, but it’s what has to happen if you aren’t getting the treatment that you deserve.
However, if you think the relationship is salvageable, work on deepening the connection you have with your partner. If you have a stronger bond, they’ll start to make you more of a priority. And don’t be afraid to ask for exactly what you want. Communication is key in any relationship; your partner should never have to wonder how you’re feeling.
Finally, Thought Catalog says to prioritize yourself. You won’t always be able to rely on someone else having your back. But you can trust yourself to always be there.
Let us know what you think of this emotional rollercoaster in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring relationship drama, look no further than right here.
Finally, the woman shared an update on where her relationship stands now
Image credits: AnySwimming2309
The author joined in on the conversation one last time and replied to several concerned readers
Follow Us