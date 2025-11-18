“AITA Because I Told My Ex-Husband’s Son The Truth About Why We Divorced”

Navigating a new relationship is never easy, especially when it involves kids. But no matter how tricky things are, parents should try to be honest with their children. The truth always comes out, and when it does, it can damage the strongest bonds, even those between a mother and son.
A woman took to the AITAH community to talk about a genuine conversation she had with her stepson. The 17-year-old boy wanted relationship advice from the author, and during their conversation, the woman revealed to him the real reason why she divorced his father. Keep reading to find out how this truthful confession led to family drama.
Dishonesty with children can shatter their trust and leave them feeling lost
Image credits: prathanchorruangsak (Not the actual photo)
A woman recounted how she disclosed the reason behind divorcing her ex-husband to his son
Image credits: drazenphoto (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: Safe-Lifeguard68
Divorce affects not only the couple going their separate ways, but other family members as well
Depending on why the marriage is ending, there might even be some long-lingering drama. There are many reasons why marriages don’t last; most reports suggest infidelity, financial issues, and irreconcilable differences. Based on a study done in 2024, 43% of first marriages in the U.S. end in divorce, while 60% of second marriages and a whopping 73% of third marriages end up in the couple splitting as well. However, both marriage and divorce rates have dropped over time.
Image credits:
cottonbro studio (Not the actual photo)
In this story, we see exactly how dramatic separation can be
Not only that, but adding kids to the chaos makes it much more difficult. The mother had to deal with the aftermath of her husband and his new wife’s deception. She also had to explain to a teenager, who was dealing with his own heartbreak, that his father and mother started an affair all those years ago. Many readers supported the mother in her choice to be honest and open with the teen. However, after hearing the mistress’s tantrum, the OP wondered if she’d actually made the right call and if it was her place to tell him the truth.
In the end, it seems that the OP did make the right decision and supported the teen just the way he needed it—with honesty, love and care. She made her choice based on what was best for the teen at the time, also making sure the lies about her being the unfaithful one would be cleared up. Even though her ex-husband and his new wife are very unhappy, they should learn to deal with the consequences of their own actions without deceiving their kids.
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (Not the actual photo)
People online praised the author for her honest approach regarding the matter
