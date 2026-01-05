“I Can’t Make This Up”: Woman Stunned By What Hinge Match Brought On First Date

In a TikTok video posted on December 10, 2025, Melbourne-based influencer Celeste Joan shared the story of her first date with a man she met on the popular dating app Hinge.
It garnered more than 330k views as Joan revealed a unique gift she received from him during their first encounter.
“I can’t make this up,” she said.
The 28-year-old, who has 139k followers on the platform, recounted that she was impressed with the man’s straightforward messages and decided to go on a date with him.
Image credits: celesteejh
“He immediately replied with his number and said, ‘Hey, Celeste, I’m deleting this app. I would love to text you instead. You really intrigue me,’” she recalled.
The man booked a place, and they decided to meet there on a Tuesday at 8 pm. Joan explained that she was excited for the date and appreciated the man’s sense of humor.
However, when she arrived for the date, she was in for a surprise.
“What do I see at the bar next to him?” she said before revealing—
“He had brought lasagna, his homemade lasagna recipe, for me to try at the bar.”
“How random is that?” one follower said of the surprisingly odd gift.
Joan explained that the gesture was a callback to one of her most popular Hinge prompts, which read: “My love language is Nonna’s lasagne.”
The influencer, who is of Italian descent, shared that she was impressed by the man’s cooking skills since he had prepared the sauce two days prior, allowing its flavors to marinate in the fridge.
Netizens shared wholesome reactions to Celeste Joan’s first date story
Joan tasted the homemade dish on camera, admitting that it was “amazing,” but she did not plan on sharing her review with the man “because he’ll get a big head.”
The TikToker added that she was impressed by the effort her match put into their first date.
“There’s no date that’s ever going to top this,” she said.
Most netizens became obsessed with Joan’s story and found the lasagna to be a wholesome gift for a first date.
“Nothing hotter than a man that cooks for you!!” one user reacted.
Another commented, “The level of effort we all deserve.”
“That is the sweetest thing ever, he is literally trying to speak your love language!” a third person said.
While several users were impressed by the man’s cooking skills, some expressed concerns over accepting food from a stranger, as it could’ve possibly been laced with illicit substances. However, Joan jokingly admitted that this thought didn’t even cross her mind.
Celeste Joan shared an unfortunate update about her Hinge match
Following Joan’s story, Netizens quickly became invested in her budding romance with the Hinge match. Several users felt that the man was a green flag, while others declared him the perfect life partner for the influencer.
“Okay, so when’s the second date!!!!!” one user commented while another wrote, “Just marry the man.”
In a follow-up video posted hours after the original, Joan shared an update about her interactions with the “Lasagna Man,” revealing that the two had mutually decided a relationship would ultimately not work out.
The TikToker explained that the man was concerned that he wasn’t the right partner for her after seeing her Instagram profile, where she had often discussed challenges of dating as a Christian woman.
‘I wanted to let you know that you’re after a man of God, and I’m not that,’ the man allegedly told Joan over a phone call.
‘I respect you telling me that,’ she said in response, adding that her values and goals for a future partner did not align with the man’s personality. However, Joan praised him for his good communication skills, describing him as “an all-round great guy.”
“The lasagna is a green flag.” Joan’s story led netizens to discuss dating standards
