Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

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We all know good fences make good neighbors. But let’s be honest, so do closed trash cans. Because nobody likes dealing with garbage strewn across their yard, much less garbage that isn’t their own. Keeping things tidy and keeping your trash where it belongs seems like the bare minimum—especially when the alternative can get downright nasty.

Unfortunately, this woman’s neighbors didn’t seem to get that memo. They wouldn’t own up to the mess, but their trash cans were piled high and left open, allowing their rubbish to blow everywhere, including into her yard. In the interest of keeping the peace, she would just quietly pick it up. But that would all change when a particularly gross item landed on her lawn—one that required a triple-gloved hand…

This woman had been quietly picking up her neighbors’ trash to keep the peace

Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

But one particularly gross item finally had her taking matters into her own hands

Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

manya_peace_45 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

joaquincorbalan / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

Beth_Duttonn

Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

maksymiv_yura / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Commenters applauded the woman, and she also ruled out raccoons

Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

“People are nasty”: Others shared their own gross experiences

Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash
Woman Leaves A Nasty Surprise On Neighbors’ Door After They Refuse To Take Care Of Their Trash

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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