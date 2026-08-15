Woman’s Skirt Catch Fire Mid-Performance, But Man’s Split-Second ‘Executive Decision’ Is Going Viral

A fire-dance performance took a scary turn when a woman’s skirt suddenly caught fire while she was performing.
As the flames spread across the costume, a man quickly stepped in and moved her toward a nearby pool, with the clip showing the frantic effort to get her away from the fire.
The moment has since divided viewers, with some calling his move the fastest way to stop the flames and others wondering whether he should have used another method.
“You know all the women are gonna be mad at him,” one commenter joked.
The dancer was performing with fire when the flames suddenly caught her skirt
The video shows a woman performing beside a swimming pool while wearing a red, grass-like skirt and matching top.
She appears to be doing a fire-based performance, moving around while holding what looks like a flaming prop.
At first, everything seems to be going as planned.
But then flames catch onto the lower part of her skirt.
The fire quickly becomes much larger, with flames visible around the costume as she continues standing on the poolside area.
She appears remarkably calm considering what is happening.
Rather than immediately running away, she briefly tries to deal with the situation while the fire continues burning around her skirt.
That is when people around her begin moving toward her.
A man wearing light-colored shorts steps in from behind and appears to take control of the situation, moving her toward the pool as the flames continue burning.
The clip then captures the chaotic moment as several people gather around her.
Viewers have focused heavily on the man’s quick decision.
Instead of spending time trying to put out the flames while she remained standing, he appears to have decided that getting her into the water was the quickest way to stop the fire.
Viewers are debating whether pushing her toward the water was the right move
The man’s response instantly divided people.
Some viewers thought his decision was completely practical.
One person wrote, “Lol that’s basically the best thing to do in such situations,” while another said, “Problem solved… Why she didn’t think of that, or was she thinking I must finish the show first.”
Someone else called it, “I’ve never seen a more noble and honorable way of pushing someone into a pool.”
One more wrote, “Dude made an executive decision without questioning it.”
But some commenters questioned whether getting her into the pool would always be safe.
One person asked, “What if the woman didn’t know how to swim? Drown her instead of scooping water to put out the fire.”
Others focused on how calm she appeared while her costume burned.
“She’s quite calm under that fire.”
Another commenter wrote, “Casually tapping the fire when you’re about to get grilled is wild.”
Some viewers were much less sympathetic toward the performance itself.
“She’s terrible at fire-dancing and kinda stupid for not jumping into the water on her own.”
Another person joked, “Why does it seem like it’s not the first skirt she’s burned? Girl, we can’t just be picking up hobbies from YouTube and add them to our ‘I can also do this’ list.”
The clip doesn’t show a detailed medical assessment afterward, so viewers cannot tell from the video alone whether the performer suffered any injuries.
The incident has also brought attention to the risks that come with live fire performances
Fire dancing often involves carefully controlled flames, specially prepared props and costumes, and performers who are trained to react if something goes wrong.
But even a planned routine can change within seconds.
A similar incident happened at a wildlife park in Nantong, China, on April 1.
A dancer at the Nantong Forest Wildlife Animal Zoo, also known as Nantong Forest Safari Park, was performing an evening fire show when her costume caught fire.
According to reports, staff had created a large circle of fire around the performer as part of the routine.
She initially continued performing inside the circle.
The situation changed when the edge of her skirt caught the flames.
The fire then spread toward her upper body.
Unable to put it out herself, the dancer ran toward a river behind the performance area and jumped into the water.
The water extinguished the flames within seconds.
Staff then helped her out and provided emergency assistance.
Authorities said she did not suffer serious injuries.
“She’s lucky, she was right by the pool,” wrote one netizen
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