Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

Planning a good first date is a balancing act of trying to be interesting, without making the entire thing too complicated. After all, you’re meeting someone for the first time, it shouldn’t be too intense while still leaving a good first impression. Not everyone succeeds.
A woman went viral after sharing the bizarrely complicated setup a man had organized for a first date, including a private driver passing her notes, a solo dinner he had covered then cryptic text messages about the Mona Lisa. Netizens were quick to crack jokes about the entire ordeal after the woman made a video describing the entire thing.
Meeting a date for the first time can be daunting
ASphotofamily / Magnific (not the actual image)
So one woman shared the perhaps too elaborate first date a man organized for her
prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual image)
prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual image)
Netizens roasted the man in the comments
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