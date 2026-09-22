Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

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Planning a good first date is a balancing act of trying to be interesting, without making the entire thing too complicated. After all, you’re meeting someone for the first time, it shouldn’t be too intense while still leaving a good first impression. Not everyone succeeds.

A woman went viral after sharing the bizarrely complicated setup a man had organized for a first date, including a private driver passing her notes, a solo dinner he had covered then cryptic text messages about the Mona Lisa. Netizens were quick to crack jokes about the entire ordeal after the woman made a video describing the entire thing.

Meeting a date for the first time can be daunting

Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

ASphotofamily / Magnific (not the actual image)

Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

So one woman shared the perhaps too elaborate first date a man organized for her

Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

@keepingupwkamw

Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual image)

Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

@keepingupwkamw

Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual image)

Netizens roasted the man in the comments

Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far
Woman’s First Date Is Like A Multi-Level Video Game With Quests, Her Last Assignment Goes Too Far

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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