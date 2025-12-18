“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

People can push through a lot of hardship. Even when our own minds tell us we’re not strong enough, we dig deep and keep going. However, our perseverance can also come at a cost, masking pain until it boils over.

This story is about a woman who didn’t want to have kids but claims she was persuaded to do so by her husband’s insistence and cultural expectations.

Years later, raising not one, not two, but three children, she could no longer hide her true feelings, and the pent-up regret exploded on Christmas in front of her whole family.

This woman tried to create the perfect Christmas

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: voronaman111 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But she couldn’t keep everything under control

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: ryzhov / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: varyapigu / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: Anonymous

After pouring her heart out online, she answered people’s biggest questions

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

A lot of the responses offered support

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Later, the woman said the internet’s response was a wake-up call

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: uraneva / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: africaimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Now, she’s getting a divorce

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: josecarloscerdeno / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

Image credits: Anonymous

Many people believe that, in the end, it’s all for the better

“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call
“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

