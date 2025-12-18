“I Probably Traumatized Them”: Mom Runs Away From Her 3 Kids On Christmas, Gets A Wake-Up Call

People can push through a lot of hardship. Even when our own minds tell us we’re not strong enough, we dig deep and keep going. However, our perseverance can also come at a cost, masking pain until it boils over.
This story is about a woman who didn’t want to have kids but claims she was persuaded to do so by her husband’s insistence and cultural expectations.
Years later, raising not one, not two, but three children, she could no longer hide her true feelings, and the pent-up regret exploded on Christmas in front of her whole family.
This woman tried to create the perfect Christmas
Image credits: voronaman111 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
But she couldn’t keep everything under control
Image credits: ryzhov / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: varyapigu / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anonymous
After pouring her heart out online, she answered people’s biggest questions
A lot of the responses offered support
Later, the woman said the internet’s response was a wake-up call
Image credits: uraneva / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: africaimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Now, she’s getting a divorce
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: josecarloscerdeno / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anonymous
Many people believe that, in the end, it’s all for the better
Follow Us