30 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You’re A Parent (New Pics)

Motherhood can make even the simplest parts of the day feel like an adventure. Sleep becomes a luxury, personal space practically disappears, and keeping everyone fed, dressed, and relatively happy can sometimes feel like a major achievement. Artist Bella Maris, the creator behind ‘Bella Illustration,’ turns those familiar experiences into colorful comics filled with humor and real-life parenting moments.
Her work embraces the less polished side of raising children, touching on everything from breastfeeding and postpartum changes to toddler moods, interrupted sleep, and the challenge of finding even a few quiet minutes for yourself. While motherhood remains a major source of inspiration, Bella’s comics have also expanded into the many other complications of adult life. Relationships, anxiety, therapy, aging, body image, and everyday frustrations all find their way into her illustrations, usually with the kind of punchline that comes from recognizing yourself in the situation a little too well.
Scroll down to see her latest work, and upvote your favorite comics.
More info: Instagram | bellaillustration.com | x.com | youtube.com
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