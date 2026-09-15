Guy Doesn’t Say “I Love You” Once In 5 Years, GF Hurt As He Admits He Won’t Marry Her

It goes without saying that not every couple in the world follows the same timeline or rules. That’s why I’ve never liked those lousy relationship advice websites that want to make us believe they offer some sort of magical solution. Hell, even people as individuals have their own rules.
The woman behind this story had to discover this the hard way. She had been dating her boyfriend for five years when a casual conversation at a local festival suddenly changed how she saw their relationship.
After his unexpectedly blunt response left her embarrassed in front of her family and friends, she turned to Reddit to share what happened and ask the community if it was time to walk away.
Modern relationships often take different paths, as people approach commitment at their own pace
Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A casual festival conversation took an unexpected turn when a friend urged a woman’s boyfriend to marry her
Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Her boyfriend gave a firm answer about marriage, then left her questioning what their 5 years together meant
kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Netizens questioned the behavior of both the woman and her so-called boyfriend
Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The woman clarified her relationship, living arrangements, and her boyfriend’s commitment concerns
The woman questioned whether she should continue the relationship after her boyfriend’s hurtful comments
At first, I have to say that the age of the woman posting the story caught my attention. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not judging at all. Quite the opposite, it made me realize how many of my friends have married or started a family at an older age than people in the previous generations.
People now enter first marriages much later than previous generations did. In 2024, the median age for a first marriage reached 30.2 for men and 28.6 for women. Hey, look at that! The age I got married. But in 1974, those figures stood at just 23.1 and 21.1, meaning the typical age rose by more than seven years for both genders.
Marriage also competes with other relationship milestones that people can reach first. Research showed 41% of unmarried, non-engaged cohabiters wanted to marry someday, while 24% didn’t want to marry and 35% remained unsure. Living together can therefore become part of a relationship’s progression without an immediate wedding.
Money can also push marriage further into adulthood. Among cohabiting adults who wanted to marry someday but weren’t engaged, 29% said their partner’s financial readiness stood as a major obstacle, while 27% said their own finances did. Another 21% put their career progress first, becoming a major reason for waiting.
Living together can also serve as a relationship step instead of a pre-wedding countdown. 23% of cohabiting adults consider “testing” their relationship as a major reason for moving in together. Among married adults, meanwhile, 63% think that making a formal commitment plays a major role in deciding to get married.
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
However, waiting longer to marry does not necessarily mean people have less time for relationships. For example, U.S. life expectancy reached 79.0 years in 2024, up from 78.4 in 2023. Women reached 81.4 years and men 76.5. These numbers give today’s adults more time than previous generations experienced.
The numbers become even more striking if you consider retirement age. In 2024, a 65-year-old in the United States could expect another 19.7 years of life on average. Women at 65 had another 20.8 years ahead, while men had 18.4. In other words, a longer lifespan can reshape how people view major relationship milestones.
Another factor is the dreaded fear of commitment, which affects some people strongly enough to influence their relationship status. A study of 453 participants found that 19% scored above 3 on a 5-point measure of commitment fear. Among single participants, that figure reached 29.5%, compared with 11.7% among people in relationships.
The same research found an important link between fear of commitment and relationship status, although not every person who delays marriage fears commitment. A reluctance to marry by itself doesn’t prove that someone has commitment issues at all.
And then, there’s the issue of love. We give too much importance to the words “I love you”, and who says it first. There’s a very good reason why, though, since it can carry more weight than simple affection. A study shared in the U.S. National Library of Medicine examined who says “I love you” first and how partners react. Their findings showed that people view it as a signal of stronger commitment..
Oddly enough, men are more likely than women to confess love first, challenging a common stereotype about romantic relationships. Unfortunately, the woman in this story never got to hear those three words from her boyfriend.
Do you think she was right to reconsider the relationship after his comments? What would you have done in her place? Share your thoughts in the comments!
The community supported the woman but also offered some tough love
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