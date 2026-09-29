Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse

First dates can reveal a lot about two people. At least, they are supposed to do so. Sometimes, a few questions are enough to realize that the chemistry is not there. I used to take my dates to my favorite place in the city, and if I wasn’t enjoying it, I knew that things were going nowhere. Usually, that is where the date ends, and everyone goes home.
That was not quite what happened to a woman who recently shared her experience on Reddit after a first date at an arcade took a deeply unsettling turn. What started as a normal evening quickly changed when a conversation exposed some serious differences between the two of them, leaving her looking for a way to end the date safely and as soon as possible.
A promising date can change quickly if there are too many differences in values
A woman enjoyed an arcade date until her companion started to show his true face, forcing her to seek help
Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)
Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)
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