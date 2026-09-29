Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse

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First dates can reveal a lot about two people. At least, they are supposed to do so.  Sometimes, a few questions are enough to realize that the chemistry is not there. I used to take my dates to my favorite place in the city, and if I wasn’t enjoying it, I knew that things were going nowhere. Usually, that is where the date ends, and everyone goes home.

That was not quite what happened to a woman who recently shared her experience on Reddit after a first date at an arcade took a deeply unsettling turn. What started as a normal evening quickly changed when a conversation exposed some serious differences between the two of them, leaving her looking for a way to end the date safely and as soon as possible.

A promising date can change quickly if there are too many differences in values

Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse

Unai82 (not the actual photo)

Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse

A woman enjoyed an arcade date until her companion started to show his true face, forcing her to seek help

Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse

Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)

Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse

Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse

ladyrageofunluckland

Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse
Woman Has To Hide In The Bathroom On The First Date After Guy Keeps Getting Worse And Worse

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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