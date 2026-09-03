Woman Dancing At US Open Becomes Viral Sensation Only To Stun Viewers When They Learn Who Her Dad Is

A woman dancing and cheering from the stands at the US Open quickly became a viral sensation after cameras caught her celebrating during her boyfriend’s match.
She was spotted wearing a playful “I love my boyfriend” crop top while enthusiastically supporting Ben Shelton as he battled Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, September 2.
But viewers soon got an even bigger surprise when they discovered who the blonde spectator was, and the family connection left social media stunned.
Trinity Rodman went viral while cheering on boyfriend Ben Shelton at the US Open
Trinity Rodman quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in Ben Shelton’s player box, where the soccer star turned up to support her boyfriend during his run at Flushing Meadows.
The 24-year-old wore a custom black crop top as she enthusiastically cheered from the player box.
Cameras also caught her dancing and celebrating as Shelton battled his way through a four-set victory.
Shelton ultimately defeated Hurkacz, sending the eighth-seeded American into the third round of his home Grand Slam.
As clips of Trinity celebrating circulated online, some viewers were stunned to learn that the soccer star is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman.
The connection is striking because Trinity has established herself in a completely different corner of the sports world.
Fans were stunned to discover the blonde soccer star is actually Dennis Rodman’s daughter
Tony Quinn/ISI Photos/Getty Images
While her father became synonymous with basketball, colorful hair, and an eccentric public persona during his NBA career, his daughter has become one of the biggest young stars in American soccer.
Social media users were particularly surprised by how little the resemblance registered at first glance.
“If I met her, Dennis Rodman is the last man on earth I would guess is her father,” one person wrote.
Another admitted, “This is Dennis Rodman’s daughter?! Omg I didn’t know any of this.”
trinity_rodman, Julian Finney/Getty Images
A third user commented, “That is impossible that is Dennis Rodman’s daughter.”
Others joked, “Imagine your dad being Dennis Rodman, you’re an Olympic champion, and your boyfriend is making a US Open run. That family group chat has way too much athletic talent.”
Another comment read, “Couldn’t recognize the connection for a sec she got her mom’s genes for sure.”
Trinity has built an impressive sports career of her own despite her famous family connection
“First 5 seconds everyone saw a blonde woman dancing and without context nobody would have known she is the daughter of the player who played with Jordan.”
Despite the famous Rodman name, Trinity earned her place on her own merits, going second overall to the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft at just 18.
She quickly made her mark, winning NWSL Rookie of the Year honors while helping the club secure the league championship.
She has since become a regular for the United States women’s national team.
Her biggest international breakthrough came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she made her Olympic debut and scored the USWNT’s opening goal of the tournament.
The United States ultimately won the gold medal.
Her appearances at the US Open therefore brought together two very different parts of her public life: the elite soccer career she built herself and the high-profile romance that has made her a familiar face in the tennis world.
Her relationship with Shelton has turned the two athletes into one of sports’ most talked-about couples
One amused fan wrote, “Dennis Rodman’s daughter turning into tennis WAG of the year is the most American thing I’ve seen all week.”
Rodman and Shelton have become something of a sports power couple, with both building high-profile careers while regularly supporting each other from the sidelines.
The pair publicly confirmed their relationship in March 2025 after teasing fans with a flirtatious TikTok exchange.
Ben later shared a photo of the two on Instagram, effectively making their romance official.
Since then, the couple have continued to cheer each other on through their demanding schedules.
Trinity has appeared in his player box at multiple tournaments, while Shelton has publicly celebrated his girlfriend’s accomplishments on the soccer field.
“This is Dennis Rodman daughter?! Omg I didn’t know any of this,” one stunned fan wrote
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