Woman Gives Her Friend With Benefits A Cooler, Then Says “Here’s Your Kid”

An on-and-off romance ended in horror when a woman delivered the remains of her miscarried fetus to a man’s home.
The woman, described as a “habitual liar” by the victim, was arrested in Missouri for the incident.
Police were informed about a “deceased fetus in a cooler” on September 18, around 2:45 a.m.
The distressed man said he and the accused woman, identified as Makayla Annette Haedt, had been friends for years prior to the incident.
The pair were engaged in an on-and-off romance for a while but “never dated” each other, the man told cops.
He described their relationship as more of a “fling,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
About two or three months before the bizarre incident, Makayla had confronted the man and said she was pregnant.
But the man dismissed her claims.
He told cops that he didn’t believe her because she was a “habitual liar,” he claimed.
On the afternoon of September 17, the man received a text message from Makayla, in which she stated she “had a miscarriage.”
Cops were told that Makayla later picked him up from his address, and they went to “run errands” together.
They eventually went back to his house.
After dropping the man off, Makayla allegedly handed over a cooler and drove off without turning back.
She “gave him food which she had gotten from the Good Samaritan, where she then handed him a red and white in color cooler, with green tape holding it closed, stating ‘here’s your kid,’ then driving off in her vehicle,” the affidavit stated.
The man told cops that Makayla showed no signs of remorse when she said the ominous words.
At first, the victim believed it was a joke and expected to see drinks inside the cooler.
“He believed she was making a ‘cruel f—ed up joke’ and instead believed it was a cooler of drinks but was hesitant to see the contents,” the affidavit said.
The man couldn’t bring himself to open the cooler for about two hours and reached out to his friends for what to do.
A friend eventually came over to his house, and they both opened the cooler together, only to find the miscarried fetus inside.
“After opening the cooler and observing the fetus, [the victim] then closed the cooler and called the Sheriffs office,” read the affidavit.
The man told cops that he was stunned by the cooler’s contents and “couldn’t believe she would do something like that.”
He was apparently in tears and visibly distraught while speaking to deputies, saying things like: “this is f***ed up, I’m sorry you guys had to see that.”
One deputy said he was often silent and staring at the ground during the interaction.
“This is the type of thing you see on the internet all the time, but don’t ever think it will happen to you,” the man was quoted as saying to the deputy, according to the affidavit.
Deputies confirmed that the cooler appeared to have a human fetus, and the remains were passed on for further testing.
Meanwhile, Makayla was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment for allegedly causing the victim emotional distress without good cause.
The incident is still under investigation.
Netizens had mixed reactions, with some saying, “what a disgusting, disturbed thing to do.”
Others sided with the woman, saying, “It’s his miscarriage too, right?”
“He should do a DNA test on it and if it’s not a match, send it back,” one suggested.
Another wrote, “He was in denial, so she brought it to him. She miscarried it, I’m not sure why you threw her in jail.”
Some even shared their own experiences with miscarriages.
“They told me to go home and pass it in the toilet, and ‘just flush’ my early second trimester miscarriage,” one said.
A second wrote, “I miscarried and the Dr told me to bring it in so it could be sent off to pathology to make sure it was all there and nothing left behind. I put it in a baby food jar and took it in.”
