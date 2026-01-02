“First Karen Of 2026”: Woman Blocks Tourist’s Shot In Viral Red Rock Canyon Incident

The new year had barely begun before the internet was already dealing with its first Karen. This time, the brand new incident was caught on camera during a bizarre altercation at Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon.
The woman, who has yet to be identified, was filmed berating a tourist over access to a rock used for scenic photos in classic entitled Karen fashion.
The video, widely shared yesterday (January 1), shows the woman arguing, posing, and then returning to confront the tourist again, causing a cascade of online backlash.
Viewers officially gave her the title of the “First Karen of 2026.”
2026 already has its first Karen incident, with a woman causing a scene at Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon
The incident took place on a scenic viewpoint at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a popular destination near Las Vegas known for its sprawling landscapes and panoramic photo opportunities.
Rather than wait for the other woman to finish her picture, the Karen chose confrontation. She climbed onto the rock, stood directly in front of the woman in red, and launched into an exasperated tirade.
“Are you ignorant? Because what you did was rude and obnoxious,” she snapped.
Several onlookers intervened, urging her to stop. A man, believed to be her husband, could be heard calmly pleading, “Honey, let it go. Honey, get down.”
But the woman stayed on the rock, posing for a few photos before again turning her attention to the tourist beside her.
She abruptly sat next to the woman and reignited the argument, yelling loudly and invading her personal space. In response, the tourist appeared to spit at her. The moment only triggered the Karen into an even louder frenzy.
“You can’t act like this and expect people to sympathize with you,” a user later wrote. “She’s out of control.”
Some believe the woman sitting on the rock spit on the Karen
The internet’s response was swift and brutal.
Commenters on social media shredded the woman’s behavior, mocking her perceived entitlement and laughing at her very “Karen-like” sweatshirt that read “whine glass.”
Some came to the Karen’s defense, explaining that the woman sitting on the rock had actually been the instigator by spitting on her.
“Does she realize how unhinged she looks?” a commenter asked. “Nobody is going to be on your side when you act like this.”
Others took aim at the absurdity of fighting over a rock.
“My God, get a grip! It’s Red Rock Canyon. There are literally rocks everywhere! Find another place to take a picture,” a viewer wrote.
“She didn’t land on the red rock, the red rock landed on her,” another added.
Many also sympathized with the man in the background believed to be her husband.
“Even her maybe lawyer husband telling her to just let it go… the poor b*stard probably has to deal with this sh*t daily,” a third noted.
“If my wife ever acted like this in public, I would refuse to go out with her ever again.”
Others agreed, arguing they would send their wives to therapy if they displayed behavior like that. “We’d be doing some hospital and counseling visits to figure that sh*t out.”
2025 was a year full of “Karen moments,” with incidents involving racism, violence, and public freakouts
As Bored Panda previously reported, 2025 was already a year full of entitled Karen moments. From women shouting racist remarks at strangers to others snatching baseballs intended for children, there was no shortage of clips that made viewers indignant.
With that kind of track record, many hoped 2026 might mark a turning point. Instead, Karens seem to have gotten a head start.
The video continued making the rounds online for hours, with thousands chiming in on the now-viral “First Karen of 2026” title. But beyond the mockery, the footage fed into a larger frustration with what many see as a growing problem: entitlement in public spaces.
“Yeah you can take a 10 min walk and not be around any f***ing people. This is legit bonkers,” one user commented.
“Good lord. I started this video, left my phone to start a fire in my fireplace, came back, and she was still going. What an exhausting person,” another added.
“And there goes her happier, healthier, and friendlier New Year’s resolution.”
“It’s been zero days without a Karen incident in 2026,” one comment read. “And we’re just starting.”
“Ridiculously dumb.” Netizens debated over who was in the wrong in the situation
