ER Nurse Runs Over A Karen’s Foot Saving A Patient And Gets A Raise For It Instead Of Getting Fired

The emergency room is one of the few places left in the world where ego simply cannot survive. The moment those doors open, the normal rules of social hierarchy dissolve completely. It does not matter who you know, what you drive, or how loudly you can make a scene. A triage nurse deciding who lives and who waits is doing the most important job in the building, and everything can change in a matter of seconds.
Your place in that chaos is determined by one thing only, and it is not your shoes. One Karen found that out the hard way on a very busy Monday in a level one trauma centre, when she decided that her mother’s gallstones outranked a man who was minutes from flatlining in the stretcher next to her. The nurse did not stop and the CEO that Karen kept threatening to call eventually did show up. It did not go the way she planned.
If you ever enter an ER, you’d better check your ego at the door and follow orders
Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
One woman came into the ER with her mother and immediately decided their problem had to become the most important case that day
DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When the nurse who was tending to her mother had to suddenly move to another patient who was going into cardiac arrest, the entitled daughter wouldn’t accept it
Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She grabbed the nurse by the arm and demanded priority treatment, even stepping in front of the moving gurney as they tried to rush the patient into the an emergency care unit
wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo), ai-assisted image
The nurse warned her to step away, but when she didn’t, she had her foot run over by the gurney and it was broken
In a beautiful twist of fate, the nurse got congratulated for her efforts instead of getting reprimanded
Marzanne de Beer, Operational Manager of a level 2 trauma facility, told Bored Panda that the golden rule of emergency department work comes down to five words. Proper planning prevents poor performance. You need to be adaptable, faster than the situation, and capable of prioritising instantly. The nurse in this story was doing exactly that, working through a packed department on the busiest day of the week, trusting her instincts every step of the way.
De Beer also spoke to the reliability of that instinct directly. “The gut of an ER nurse is hardly ever wrong,” she said, and listening to that voice has allowed her to save lives more times than she can count. It is not a feeling. It is years of clinical experience condensed into something that arrives faster than conscious thought.
“It works like a guide to ensure we are ready for anything the day might throw at us because it is often difficult to convince other multidisciplinary team members that something might be wrong,” she added. Or in this case, other Karens.
New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Gallstones, for context, are small stones made of cholesterol and bile that form in the gallbladder over many years. They are painful, sometimes severely so, but they are not life-threatening, and they are not going anywhere in the next thirty minutes. Ventricular fibrillation, the rhythm the patient next to her went into, is an immediately life-threatening cardiac emergency where the heart stops pumping blood effectively. That is not a subtle difference.
A standard hospital gurney loaded with an adult patient can weigh anywhere between 300 and 500 pounds. When a nurse warned Karen that her options were to move or get run over, she was not being dramatic. She gave fair warning, and the broken foot was the most logical outcome if you try to obstruct ER chaos.
According to FindLaw, physically grabbing a nurse performing their duties can constitute criminal battery, and in many jurisdictions, physically obstructing or harming healthcare workers is treated as a felony rather than a standard misdemeanor. Intentionally blocking a nurse or obstructing critical medical care constitutes resisting emergency personnel, which carries its own separate charges.
Long story short, when a nurse speaks, you listen. You are at their mercy, and you could be standing between life and a trip to the morgue for someone else. Next time, it might be you on the gurney.
Do you also feel a little sense of comfort knowing that karma had her way? Tell us how you would have handled this Karen in the comments!
Commenters agreed that she got what was coming to her, and showed some respect for the nurse and her collegues
Follow Us