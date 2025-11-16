This 5-Year-Old Boy Cracks Up Users Online With His 7 Intelligent Bits Of Life Advice He Gave To His Mom

No matter how old we are, there are certain things or situations that can make us nervous. And for that, very often, people have different coping mechanisms or things that help them eventually to calm down. One of the greatest things in such cases is support from other people: family members, friends, kind strangers. It is great to be listened to and helped, especially by people from whom we might not expect this. Having this in mind, one Twitter user called @EPrecipice decided to share some useful and intelligent advice she was given by her 5-year-old son Clark and it was so good that it went viral.
One Twitter user who is a mom to a 5-year-old boy decided to share how smart and thoughtful he is
The woman who created a whole thread shared that while talking with her son, she shared with him that she felt nervous about the meeting she had to have that day. The little boy didn’t fluster and seemed to be ready to help his mom with her situation. The little boy revealed that he’s also been nervous and so he knows exactly what to do.
Clark started his thread of wisdom by first pointing out that it’s important to repeat good things about yourself to yourself until you truly believe them. A lot of people have heard about the affirmations, and there are some who truly believe in their power. It seems that this little boy also thinks that practicing such an act is a good idea that can get you through the day.
The woman shared how she opened up to her son about being nervous to go to a meeting and the boy was more than ready to boost his mom’s confidence
The little boy named Clark shared a few pieces of advice that not only made his mom’s day but others online too
The 5-year-old continued his speech by stating that you got to do things and believe in them because you can really do it, also referencing one of the greatest singers Dolly Parton. Together with this, one of his greatest pieces of advice that a lot of people online found funny and useful was “Never put a skunk on a bus.” Later it was explained that this means to refrain from an idea that one already knows is unsuitable, making it a sophisticated and valuable tip.
The boy knew surprisingly a lot about how to help yourself on a bad day
The boy also mentioned some things such as focusing on what good the day can bring instead of thinking about that one annoying situation that is waiting for you, also taking into account that you can still get support, or a “hug” after a long and hard day. The mom even added a bonus piece of advice that “as long as you stay not distracted, you’ll be fine.”
Despite all of the brilliant ideas the boy shared with his mom on the ride to school, he didn’t forget to add one more thing that he understood that day
This thread made other Twitter users share some of the things that their kids said in order for them to feel better. Of course, a lot of people were happy to see these pearls of wisdom, as they made their day and actually encouraged them. What do you think about some of these thoughts? Don’t forget to leave your opinion in the comments down below!
Twitter users were impressed with how smart and considerate this little boy is
A lot of them found something from this thread that helped them to get through the day as well
One Twitter user even turned these pieces of advice into a motivational poster
Some users were also very keen to understand the boy’s saying “Never put a skunk on the bus”
