Winners And Highly Honored Photos Of The NBP International Awards 2024 (30 Pics)

Nature’s Best Photography (NBP) International Awards recently announced winning and highly honored photos that are absolutely captivating. Over 25 thousand images were entered to compete in 11 categories, all celebrating animals and nature.
The Grand Prize winner this year is Mangesh Ratnakar Desai from Pune, Maharashtra, India, with a photo of two Bengal tigers where the mother is play-fighting with her son to teach an important survival lesson. Another important mention is Alberto Román Gómez from Cádiz, Spain, who was recognized as the Youth Photographer of the Year.
In the list below, we showcased all the winners of single-submitted photos and some of the Highly Honored photos that captured our eyes the most. But if you want to see the complete collection of Winners and Top 100 finalists, as well as the Video category, make sure to check out NBP’s website.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | naturesbestphotography.org
#1 Wildlife: Highly Honored – African Lion Cubs By Keith Bannerman
Image source: Keith Bannerman / NBP Awards
#2 Wildlife: Highly Honored – Masai Giraffe And Calf By Thomas Nicholson
Image source: Thomas Nicholson / NBP Awards
#3 Landscapes: Winner – “Fireworks” By Marcio Cabral
“A stunning field of Paepalanthus mirrors the rising sun’s rays, giving the impression of self-luminescence.”
Image source: Marcio Cabral / NBP Awards
#4 Polar Passion: Highly Honored – Emperor Penguin Chick By Stefan Christmann
“I photographed this little chick on a calm, serene day after a snowstorm had passed. The thick cloud cover over the bay created an endless white canvas backdrop. The colony stood out like a painting, with this lone chick on the periphery. At a relatively warm -13°F, there was no need to huddle. The chick was struggling to stay awake as snowflakes fell gently. His eyes would close as he drifted into brief stages of sleep. Watching this peaceful scene was delightful, and I couldn’t help but chuckle at the adorable sight.”
Image source: Stefan Christmann / NBP Awards
#5 Grand Prize Winner: Bengal Tigers By Mangesh Ratnakar Desai
“Over the years, I have witnessed this young tiger on his path toward independence, starting with lessons from his mother teaching him to defend his territory.”
Image source: Mangesh Ratnakar Desai / NBP Awards
#6 Ocean Views: Highly Honored – Green Sea Turtles In Cave By Leighton Lum
Image source: Leighton Lum / NBP Awards
#7 Birds: Highly Honored – Bald Eagle Fight By Michael Despines
Image source: Michael Despines / NBP Awards
#8 Landscapes: Highly Honored – Dancing The Sumba By Cyndy B. Waters
Image source: Cyndy B. Waters / NBP Awards
#9 Wildlife: Highly Honored – Bengal Tiger By Krishna Daga
Image source: Krishna Daga / NBP Awards
#10 Wildlife: Highly Honored – American Bison And Calf By Lara Ferraro
Image source: Lara Ferraro / NBP Awards
#11 Animal Antics: Winner – Kit Fox Pair By Brian Clopp
“The genuine tenderness between these wild animals made me smile and serves as a poignant reminder that each living creature has a unique value within our universe.”
Image source: Brian Clopp / NBP Awards
#12 Polar Passion: Highly Honored – King Penguins Under Full Moon By Levi Fitze
Image source: Levi Fitze / NBP Awards
#13 Wildlife: Winnner – African Leopard Fight By Kevin Dooley
“In addition to the difficulty of focusing on the action, dust was in the air; but it all added to one of my favorite memories as a nature photographer.”
Image source: Kevin Dooley / NBP Awards
#14 Polar Passion: Winner – Beluga Whale By Brett Freliche
Image source: Brett Freliche / NBP Awards
#15 Polar Passion: Highly Honored – “Treasure On Ice” By Marek Jackowski
Image source: Marek Jackowski / NBP Awards
#16 Outdoor Adventure: Highly Honored – Free Diver And Sperm Whales By Franco Banfi
Image source: Franco Banfi / NBP Awards
#17 Youth: Highly Honored – Atlantic Puffin By Andrés Domínguez Blanco (Age 14)
Image source: Andrés Domínguez Blanco / NBP Awards
#18 Ocean Views: Highly Honored – Giant Pacific Octopus By Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins
Image source: Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins / NBP Awards
#19 Birds: Highly Honored – Northern Hawk Owl By Liron Gertsman
Image source: Liron Gertsman / NBP Awards
#20 Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Mountain Hares By Andy Parkinson
Image source: Andy Parkinson / NBP Awards
#21 Art In Nature: Highly Honored – Spotted Eagle Ray By Joaquin Fregoni
Image source: Joaquin Fregoni / NBP Awards
#22 Landscapes: Highly Honored – Poplar Reflections On The Po River By Gianluca Gianferrari
Image source: Gianluca Gianferrari / NBP Awards
#23 Birds: Highly Honored – Parakeet Biting Monitor Lizard By Hira Punjabi
Image source: Hira Punjabi / NBP Awards
#24 Landscapes: Highly Honored – Hummocks By Alessandra Meniconzi
Image source: Alessandra Meniconzi / NBP Awards
#25 Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Emperor Penguin By Thomas Vijayan
Image source: Thomas Vijayan / NBP Awards
#26 Conservation Story, Single Image: Highly Honored – Chimpanzee Rescue By Marcus Westberg
Image source: Marcus Westberg / NBP Awards
#27 Animal Antics: Highly Honored – Barred Owlets By Glenn Nelson
Image source: Glenn Nelson / NBP Awards
#28 Polar Passion: Highly Honored – Emperor Penguins By Liwen Tao
Image source: Liwen Tao / NBP Awards
#29 Ocean Views: Highly Honored – Humpback Whales Bubble Netting By Scott Portelli
Image source: Scott Portelli / NBP Awards
#30 Ocean Views: Highly Honored – Blenny In Brain Coral By Pietro Formis
Image source: Pietro Formis / NBP Awards
Follow Us