70 Winning Shots From The 2026 World Sports Photography Awards

by

The World Sports Photography Awards stand as the largest and most prestigious competition dedicated to sports photography.

This year marks the most successful edition in the Awards’ history. An impressive 23,130 images were submitted by 4,120 photographers from 123 countries, further cementing the competition’s reputation as one of the most globally diverse and widely recognized platforms in sports photography.

The remarkable standard and variety of entries prove that, despite rapid technological advancements, it is still the photographer’s vision, timing, and skill that truly define a powerful image. Around the world, sports photographers continue to push creative boundaries and capture the drama of sport in ever more compelling ways.

#1 Tennis, Gold: Carlos’ Shadow Hits A Ball By Edgar Su

Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 19, 2025 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his fourth round match against Britain’s Jack Draper.

#2 Motor Sports, Gold: Emerging Ford By Mwangi Kirubi

#3 Gymnastics, Bronze: Maddie Komoroski On Balance Beam By Ashley Ray

#4 Basketball, Silver: Angry Ball By Mark Fredesjed Cristino

Kadeem Jack of Batang Northport Pier screams at the ball during the 2025 PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals match between Barangay Ginebra vs NorthPort Batang Pier at the Araneta Colisuem on March 08, 2025.

#5 Athletics, Bronze: Tara By Aleksandar Plavevski

Tara Davis-Woodhall of the USA competes in the Women’s Long Jump final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, 14 September 2025.

#6 Baseball, Gold: Bubble By Steph Chambers

Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Seattle Mariners takes batting practice prior to game five of the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 10, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

#7 Cycling, Bronze: Wout Van Aert, Cyclocross In Optima Forma At Dendermonde, Belgium By Pim Waslander

#8 Swimming & Diving, Bronze: Tucking In To Triumph By Jeremy Kwan

#9 Tennis, Silver: All Light On Djokovic Byjoel Marklund

Novak Djokovic of Serbia during his match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the quarterfinals of men’s singles on centre court during day ten of Wimbledon on July 9, 2025 in London, England.

#10 Swimming & Diving, Silver: Ballet From Above By Wallace Woon

Kyle Kothari and Robbie Lee of Great Britain in action during the preliminary rounds of the Men’s 10m Sychronised event at the World Aquatics Championships at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Jul 29, 2025. One thing I noticed in making these images was that the divers being ever so slightly out of sync worked in favour of the shape and form in the photograph, even if it did not for their final scores.

#11 American Football, Silver: POV By Kyle Zedaker

#12 Racquet Sports, Gold: Wtt Foz Do Iguaçu By Abelardo Mendes Jr – Kim Nayeong

Kim Nayeong (South Korea) – Table Tennis – WTT Star Contender Foz do Iguaçu (Brazil), 01 August 2025

#13 Venues & Views, Gold: Championship View By Andrew Hancock

A circular fisheye lens from above shows the scene as confetti falls from the circular video board atop Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Ohio State Buckeyes rush the field to celebrate winning the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

#14 Basketball, Bronze: Ferocious Block By Andrew Hancock

Eddie Lampkin Jr., of Syracuse blocks Florida State’s Daquan Davis at the rim during the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

#15 Baseball, Bronze: The Mound By Shi Tang

#16 Cycling, Silver: It’s Primoz’s Time By Quentin Joly

#17 American Football, Brown: Touchdown Backflip By Al Bello

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field during team introductions prior to a regular season game. Shot on a rig with an authentic facemask attached, this photo is intended to simulate a players point of view, giving the viewer a true behind the scenes feel at what it’s like to be an NFL player.

#18 Motor Sports, Silver: Fossile By Irina Petrichei

#19 Aquatic, Gold: The Underworld By Beatriz Ryder Da Costa

We were deep in the Solomon Islands, on an island where we were the first white people anyone had ever seen, and yes, we were worried about saltwater crocs. I snapped the photo not knowing if it had worked, and when I saw it had, the stoke exploded. The waves were not great but that didn’t matter, it was that raw, chaotic moment of adventure and disbelief that made it unforgettable.

#20 Motor Sports, Bronze: Pure Riding By Matteo Gebbia

#21 Gymnastics, Silver: Poise In Motion By Arnab Sarkar

In the midst of a flawless leap, she holds the ball gently, her form a symphony of strength and poise. The composition is striking – her hands holding the ball, as if she’s holding her head in hand, even as she defies gravity. This fleeting moment, frozen in time, is the essence of artistic gymnastics. This image is taken in skygrace event.

#22 Athletics, Silver: Above The Rest By Christian Petersen

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Noah Lyles of Team United States jumps in the air as he prepares to compete at the starting blocks during the Men’s 100 Metres Heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

#23 Baseball, Silver: Dive By Justin Casterline

#24 Boxing, Bronze: Double Whammy By Darren Burns

#25 Golf, Gold: Tommy Fleetwood Emerges From A Hedge By David Cannon

#26 American Football, Gold: One Player. 110,000 Screaming Fan By Christian Gresko

#27 Urban & Extreme, Bronze: Mountainbiking On The Moon By Florian Breitenberger

We were visiting France this summer and our whole trip was influenced by a heavy flew. I was caught in my vans for weeks followed by taking care of everything else afterwards. This photo was taken on my first day back alive. I was so stoked following my friends back at nature and I was even more stoked taking home such an amazing outcome.

#28 Winter Sports, Silver: Fis Freestyle World Championships, Women’s Aerials In St Moritz By Claudia Greco

Freestyle Skiing – FIS Freestyle World Championships – Women’s Aerials – St Moritz, Switzerland – March 30, 2025 Australia’s Danielle Scott during the warm up before the event.

#29 Gymnastics, Gold: Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Rio De Janeiro 2025 By Buda Mendes

#30 Ice Hockey, Gold: Last Line Of Defense By Sophia Sandurskaya

Moscow, Russian Federation, Megasport Stadium.
Kontinental Hockey League. “Spartak” (Moscow) vs “Shanghai Dragons” (Shanghai).
Players of “Shanghai Dragons” (in white) and “Spartak” (in red) during the match.

#31 Martial Arts, Gold: Unusual Sumo Attack By Tom Jenkins

Tobizaru sticks a finger up the nose of Takayasu as they fight during the final day of the five day Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall on October 19th 2025 in London, England.

#32 Martial Arts, Bronze: Woo Hoo, The Reel Victory By Gamy Rivera

#33 Equestrian, Silver: Falling By Tom Jenkins

Mr David Maxwell falls off his horse Joker De Mai at The Chair fence in the Randox Foxhunters Open Hunters’ Steeplechase on day one of the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse on April 3rd 2025 in Liverpool.

#34 Formula 1, Gold: Tunnel Exit By Luca Martini

#35 Formula 1, Bronze: Eau Rouge F1 Train B Yflorent Gooden

All the F1 cars racing on lap 1 at the famous Eau Rouge & Raidillon corners during the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

#36 Other, Gold: Bout By Anna Zinovieva

#37 Other, Silver: Priapos 7c Kaymnos By Lorenzo Roccato

#38 Racquet Sports, Silver: Celebration By Shi Tang

#39 Venues & Views, Silver: On The Edge Of The Dawn By Yhabril Moro

A lone runner’s silhouette traces the ridge as towering snow-covered peaks rise behind her, glowing under the soft light of dawn

#40 Winter Sports, Gold: North By Germain Favre-Felix

#41 Winter Sports, Bronze: Through The Shadows By Dustin Satloff

#42 Ice Hockey, Silver: Dejected By Jonas Ljungdahl

#43 Ice Hockey, Bronze: Self-Reflecting By Josh Lavallee

Nikita Kucherov (86) of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks toward the puck as it is played up the glass during an NHL game at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

#44 Equestrian, Gold: Equine Reflection By Morgan Treacy

Runners and riders reflected in the sand on the beach in Laytown, Ireland’s only horse racing event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.

#45 Formula 1, Silver: Low Visibility In Melbourne By Jayce Illman

#46 Football, Silver: Untitled By Jorge Monteiro

#47 Football, Bronze: A Cartwheel Of Limbs By Conor Molloy

#48 Cycling, Gold: Vistas Desde El Abandono By Aritz Arambarri Goenaga

#49 Boxing, Gold: Uppercut By Alexis Goudeau

#50 Rugby, Bronze: Warm Up By James Gourley

#51 Golf, Bronze: Beating The Odds By Richard Heathcote

#52 Swimming & Diving, Gold: Catching A Breath By Carel Du Plessis

Image taken at the XTERRA World Championship in Molveno, Italy. Photo features Henry Bramwell-Reeks, a Triathlete from the United Kingdom. This was taken during the swim leg of the full-distance triathlon on September 27th 2025.

#53 Urban & Extreme, Gold: Kickflippin’ India By Martin Bissig

#54 Urban & Extreme, Silver: Dancing In The Sunset By Marco Ritter

#55 Basketball, Gold: Breakaway For The Lead By Bob Donnan

Florida guard Alijah Martin gives the Gators the lead for good on a breakaway score in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament.

#56 Equestrian: Bronze: Poetry In Motion By Mohammed Habib

Jockey Salim Azmi at the World Arena Polo Championship 2025 at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club.

#57 Athletics, Gold: Tokyo Rocket By Kenjiro Matsuo

#58 Football, Gold: Black & White Passion By Luis Amaral

Emotion that bursts in the moment and finds itself in someone else — the kind of feeling football turns into its own language, especially in the father-and-child bond.

#59 Cricket, Silver: Pant’s Audacious Pull Electrifies The Scg By Santanu Banik

Rishabh Pant of India unleashes one of his trademark, 360-degree pull shots during day two of the fifth NRMA Insurance Test of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Known for his fearless, unconventional stroke-play, Pant once again chooses attack over caution at a time when his team needs inspiration. Having soaked up pressure and tight bowling, he responds by taking on the short ball and swinging through the line with complete abandon. The full house at the SCG is treated to the kind of audacious batting that has become his calling card. This frame freezes that moment of risk and imagination, with Pant’s body contorted and the bat carving an improbable arc across the sky.

#60 Cricket, Bronze: Full Stretch Dive By Pratik Koli

“A South African women’s fielder Tumi Sekhukhune launches into a full-stretch dive in a dramatic attempt to stop the ball, as the Indian women’s batter Dipti Sharma races between the wickets during an intense moment of the match.” on 2nd November 2025 at DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai.

#61 Golf, Silver: Fore By K.c. Alfred

Scottie Scheffler chips on the 8th hole of Torrey Pines south during the second round of the Genesis Invitational as a large promotional golf ball is displayed.

#62 Racquet Sports, Brown: Outdoor In Indore By Tom Benthall

India’s Anahat Singh in action against Germany’s Katerina Tycova in front of the spectacular Daly College in Indore, India, in the quarter-finals of the Daly College SRFI Indian Open 2025.

#63 Venues & Views, Brown: Racing Through Lava By Ezra Shaw

An aerial view of athletes biking through the lava fields during the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship Women’s Race on October 11, 2025 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

#64 Martial Arts, Silver: Nose Shoot By Arturo Ramirez

#65 Aquatic, Silver: Razor By Petr Slavik

#66 Aquatic, Bronze: Eye On The Ball By Noel Mcintyre

#67 Boxing, Silver: I Am Going To Win By Nick Alston

#68 Other, Silver: Priapos 7c Kaymnos By Lorenzo Roccato

#69 Rugby, Silver: Celebration In Time By Shanni Davis

The Red Roses celebrated their victory in style at the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final 2025.

#70 Rugby, Gold: New Zealand Haka By Andrew Dowling

The Haka at the principality stadium in cardiff

