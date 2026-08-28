William Cohen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
William Cohen
August 28, 1940
Bangor, Maine, US
86 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is William Cohen?
William Sebastian Cohen is an American politician, attorney, and author known for his independent thought and bipartisan approach. His extensive public service career often bridged political divides.
He first gained national prominence as a freshman Republican congressman during the 1974 Watergate impeachment inquiry, where his vote to impeach President Richard Nixon demonstrated a strong commitment to government ethics. This principled stand set the tone for his distinguished public life.
Early Life and Education
Born in Bangor, Maine, William Sebastian Cohen grew up in a household shaped by his Russian-Jewish immigrant father, Reuben Cohen, a baker, and his Irish-Protestant mother, Clara Hartley Cohen. His upbringing fostered a strong work ethic.
He attended Bangor High School and later graduated cum laude from Bowdoin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Latin in 1962, where he was also an accomplished basketball player. He earned his law degree cum laude from Boston University School of Law in 1965.
Notable Relationships
William Sebastian Cohen has had two significant marriages during his public life. He was previously married to Diana Dunn, with whom he shares two sons, Kevin and Christopher, before their divorce in 1987.
In 1996, he married Janet Langhart, a former model and television personality. Langhart was widely known as the “First Lady of the Pentagon” during his tenure as Secretary of Defense.
Career Highlights
William Sebastian Cohen forged a distinguished career in American politics, serving as a US Representative from 1973 to 1979 and a US Senator from 1979 to 1997. His congressional tenure spanned 24 years, earning him a reputation for independence and bipartisanship.
He later served as the 20th US Secretary of Defense from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton, a notable appointment across party lines. Following public service, he founded The Cohen Group, a global business consulting firm.
Signature Quote
“Education is the key to everything in life… is like lighting a flame in your mind.”
Follow Us