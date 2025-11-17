Woman Gets Suspicious After Noticing Cameras Are Glitching Only When Husband’s Home Alone

Trust is a vital part of every healthy relationship, so when Reddit user Why_Are_You_Staring began doubting her husband’s honesty, she decided to try and find out what exactly was going on.
In a post on the subreddit r/AITAH, the woman explained that she noticed their home cameras glitching whenever he was there alone. She confronted her partner about it, but he firmly refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and the problems persisted.
Thus, the community got interested in their case and started sharing their takes on the situation.
Ring cameras are fairly trustworthy, but there might be problems with the setup
Ring is the company that invented and popularized the doorbell camera, and while it started by just keeping a digital eye on your front door, today Ring sells a complete home security system, including indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi cameras, smart outdoor and indoor lighting, and a highly rated home alarm system, so no wonder that Why_Are_You_Staring chose its products.
Generally, Ring security cameras are thought to be of fairly good value, and professional reviewers give them decent scores for their simple installation and set-up process and solid overall performance, including prompt alerts and good quality video.
According to a 2021 report from Business Wire, Ring sold 1.4 million video doorbells in 2020 — that was as many as SkyBell, Nest, Vivint, and Remo+ combined.
However, Ring cameras can still run into various problems (such as poor or lost internet connection, signal interference, power supply issues, outdated firmware and software bugs, incorrect settings, server outages, faulty products, and so on). Without an expert’s assessment of the setup, we can’t really know for sure if it’s properly working (or if someone’s messing with it deliberately).
What we do know is that it can be very difficult for a couple to rebuild trust if something damages it. Meredith Waller, a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and the owner of Rooted Wellness Counseling in Boulder, Colorado, told Newsweek: “Trust is a form of vulnerability which can develop when we feel someone is reliable, honest, well-intentioned, and that their behavior consistently matches their words.”
The therapist said when we trust a person, we open ourselves up to the possibility of being hurt or disappointed. So when things go wrong, we feel it in our bones. Betrayal can be traumatic and cause considerable distress as well as “mental contamination,” with the betrayer often becoming the source of “contamination.”
Betrayal can cause life-altering changes, including shock, a sense of loss and grief, morbid preoccupation, damaged self-esteem, anger, the list goes on. Hopefully, Why_Are_You_Staring and her husband don’t come to this.
