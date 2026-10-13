Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

Passion projects aren’t as easy as they sound. They might come from a love for the game and a passion for the craft, but in reality, like any other job, they require a lot of work.
Especially if you’re doing it alone, and setting up a business isn’t for just anyone. But sometimes, things work out, just like in a story shared on r/AITAH. A woman runs a daycare on the lower floor of her property for 12 hours a day. But that’s not the problem. Apparently, the main culprit is her husband, who insists they don’t need to clean before guests arrive, until they actually do.
After 12-hour work shifts, people are understandably exhausted, and all it takes is one small trigger for things to crumble down fast
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A woman’s husband keeps insisting his wife doesn’t need to clean every time guests come over, but once his friends are arriving, everything changes
Faruk Tokluoğlu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
There are tasks that many men often forgo due to gendered social expectations
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
There is a lack of appreciation from the husband for what is often called by sociologists “invisible labor”
Netizens clearly declared the husband as the jerk in this situation, and a little more context was added in the comments
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