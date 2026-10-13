Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

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Passion projects aren’t as easy as they sound. They might come from a love for the game and a passion for the craft, but in reality, like any other job, they require a lot of work.

Especially if you’re doing it alone, and setting up a business isn’t for just anyone. But sometimes, things work out, just like in a story shared on r/AITAH. A woman runs a daycare on the lower floor of her property for 12 hours a day. But that’s not the problem. Apparently, the main culprit is her husband, who insists they don’t need to clean before guests arrive, until they actually do.

After 12-hour work shifts, people are understandably exhausted, and all it takes is one small trigger for things to crumble down fast

Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

A woman’s husband keeps insisting his wife doesn’t need to clean every time guests come over, but once his friends are arriving, everything changes

Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

Faruk Tokluoğlu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

u/naptime16

There are tasks that many men often forgo due to gendered social expectations

Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

There is a lack of appreciation from the husband for what is often called by sociologists “invisible labor”

Netizens clearly declared the husband as the jerk in this situation, and a little more context was added in the comments

Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His
Husband Says Cleaning For Guests Is Pointless Until The Guests Are His

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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