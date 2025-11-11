Hilarious Wiener Dog Stampede In Heinz Super Bowl Ad

by

100 wiener dogs dressed as hot-dogs. They said it couldn’t be done, that no field on this Earth could bear so much delicious cuteness. But ground was broken for this year’s 2016 Super Bowl, and Heinz has made a commercial like no other.

“We tried to find something simple, visual and fun to communicate that hot dogs can’t resist the great taste of Heinz,” said Anselmo Ramos, founder and chief creative officer of David. “So what better way than to introduce the extended Heinz Family than with a ‘wiener stampede’ during the Super Bowl? Heinz is an iconic American brand associated with great-tasting food and fun moments between family and friends, and its ads should reflect that.”

More info: nfl.com (h/t: adweek, hellogiggles)

Hilarious Wiener Dog Stampede In Heinz Super Bowl Ad

Watch the entire video below:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
