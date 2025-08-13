50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Humor is subjective, but there are some folks out there who stand there, confident and confused as the joke “whooshes” right over their head. They might double down, or just get annoyed, but for everyone else who got the joke, it’s like a bit of dessert.
We’ve gathered some staggering examples of a joke just flying over someone’s head and them embarrassing themselves by not getting it. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories, thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
#1 For The Last Time
Image source: HorseBoxGuy
#2 You Think So?
Image source: reddit.com
#3 The Only Correct Way To Spell It Is
Image source: real_obito
#4 “Straight” Over Their Head
Image source: reddit.com
#5 The Chicken
Image source: asuper54
#6 How Do You Call Steven King A Bad Author
Image source: Mondo_Boggo
#7 Na Whoosh
Image source: therealscottowen
#8 Shark
Image source: Its-Thicc-Chungus
#9 Downvotes Show Some People Didn’t Get It
Image source: Dexalon
#10 Whoosh
Image source: reddit.com
#11 I Guess He Hasn’t Had Indian Food Before!
Image source: These_Win_4937
#12 Must Be Fake
Image source: HamburgerDoggo
#13 This Uncultured Swine…
Image source: Skyforlife2957
#14 Pedant On Craters
Image source: rutlandclimber
#15 The Good Ol’ Days Struggles
Image source: allthisforacamaro
#16 I’m Pretty Smart, Try Me
Image source: asuper54
#17 I’m Very Smart
Image source: Moonpie901
#18 A Horseboy
Image source: TheTuff
#19 It’s A Dad Joke?
Image source: Hollowhowler100
#20 It’s Star Wars
Image source: reddit.com
#21 How Would You Not Realise LOL
Image source: OptimalBingo
#22 Went Straight Over His Head
Image source: Kaiten456
#23 Man, Birds Are So Confusing
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Magic 3 Dot Ball
Image source: nixon0770
#25 Which Is It Obama?
Image source: Tristorm99
#26 ~ Facepalmed So Hard, It’s Going To Take All Day Getting My Hand Unstuck From My Skull
Image source: becuziwasinverted
#27 Lord Have Mercy
Image source: Accomplished_Two_233
#28 Yeah Bro People Didn’t Exist Bro
Image source: flamingc00kies
#29 These Stupid People
Image source: freckleear
#30 Not Funny Too Bruh
Image source: xfcreationz
#31 He Must Be Fun At Parties
Image source: KarBricks17
#32 Found Someone Missing A Cena Joke In The Wild
Image source: Teamgrimmierawwks
#33 Rest In Peace
Image source: StencL-
#34 🤓☝🏻
Image source: RafevHexyn
#35 Are You Serious
Image source: RobloxHellspawn420
#36 My Man Deserves Better
Image source: inceptian
#37 Bro Missed The Entire Punchline
Image source: BBQsauce10
#38 Blind People Can’t See
Image source: D3admemes21
#39 Flicking The Bean (2 Screenshots)
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#40 Ah Yes, Get Whooshed
Image source: leee_17
#41 A Smart Guy Understands Water But Not A Joke
Image source: Ace_Cool_Guy
#42 Coronavirus
Image source: toastywf_
#43 Spelled Wrong
Image source: PlatformerKing
#44 This Guy Deserves A Scholarship
Image source: WeAreNumerUno
#45 Dead Sub But Here You Go
Image source: chumpblack
#46 Yes It Is
Image source: ScaryyyGaryyy
#47 Man Queen
Image source: meadot01
#48 Classic
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Whoosh
Image source: giga-wo
#50 No
Image source: DatPlumGuy
