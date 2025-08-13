50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

by

Humor is subjective, but there are some folks out there who stand there, confident and confused as the joke “whooshes” right over their head. They might double down, or just get annoyed, but for everyone else who got the joke, it’s like a bit of dessert.

We’ve gathered some staggering examples of a joke just flying over someone’s head and them embarrassing themselves by not getting it. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories, thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

#1 For The Last Time

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: HorseBoxGuy

#2 You Think So?

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: reddit.com

#3 The Only Correct Way To Spell It Is

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: real_obito

#4 “Straight” Over Their Head

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: reddit.com

#5 The Chicken

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: asuper54

#6 How Do You Call Steven King A Bad Author

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Mondo_Boggo

#7 Na Whoosh

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: therealscottowen

#8 Shark

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Its-Thicc-Chungus

#9 Downvotes Show Some People Didn’t Get It

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Dexalon

#10 Whoosh

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: reddit.com

#11 I Guess He Hasn’t Had Indian Food Before!

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: These_Win_4937

#12 Must Be Fake

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: HamburgerDoggo

#13 This Uncultured Swine…

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Skyforlife2957

#14 Pedant On Craters

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: rutlandclimber

#15 The Good Ol’ Days Struggles

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: allthisforacamaro

#16 I’m Pretty Smart, Try Me

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: asuper54

#17 I’m Very Smart

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Moonpie901

#18 A Horseboy

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: TheTuff

#19 It’s A Dad Joke?

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Hollowhowler100

#20 It’s Star Wars

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: reddit.com

#21 How Would You Not Realise LOL

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: OptimalBingo

#22 Went Straight Over His Head

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Kaiten456

#23 Man, Birds Are So Confusing

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Magic 3 Dot Ball

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: nixon0770

#25 Which Is It Obama?

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Tristorm99

#26 ~ Facepalmed So Hard, It’s Going To Take All Day Getting My Hand Unstuck From My Skull

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: becuziwasinverted

#27 Lord Have Mercy

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Accomplished_Two_233

#28 Yeah Bro People Didn’t Exist Bro

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: flamingc00kies

#29 These Stupid People

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: freckleear

#30 Not Funny Too Bruh

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: xfcreationz

#31 He Must Be Fun At Parties

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: KarBricks17

#32 Found Someone Missing A Cena Joke In The Wild

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Teamgrimmierawwks

#33 Rest In Peace

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: StencL-

#34 🤓☝🏻

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: RafevHexyn

#35 Are You Serious

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: RobloxHellspawn420

#36 My Man Deserves Better

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: inceptian

#37 Bro Missed The Entire Punchline

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: BBQsauce10

#38 Blind People Can’t See

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: D3admemes21

#39 Flicking The Bean (2 Screenshots)

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#40 Ah Yes, Get Whooshed

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: leee_17

#41 A Smart Guy Understands Water But Not A Joke

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: Ace_Cool_Guy

#42 Coronavirus

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: toastywf_

#43 Spelled Wrong

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: PlatformerKing

#44 This Guy Deserves A Scholarship

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: WeAreNumerUno

#45 Dead Sub But Here You Go

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: chumpblack

#46 Yes It Is

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: ScaryyyGaryyy

#47 Man Queen

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: meadot01

#48 Classic

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Whoosh

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: giga-wo

#50 No

50 People Who Missed The Joke So Badly, The Internet Will Never Let Them Live It Down

Image source: DatPlumGuy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Burn Notice: Season 2 Recap
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2008
‘Doctor Who: The Adventure Games’ Coming for PC and Mac
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2009
Jack Wagner’s Son’s Death Inspires Family to Fund Scholarship for Addicts
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2022
White Collar
White Collar Season 3 Episode 8 Review: “As You Were”
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2015
Three Mistakes The Upcoming Season Of Dexter Needs To Avoid
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2021
Nurse Jackie 1.12 — “Health Care and Cinema” recap
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.