If You Have Had A Rough Month, These 62 Posts Might Be Soul-Healing

Let’s be honest, there’s a little too much negativity around us these days, from the news on TV to everything filling our social media feeds. Sometimes, it can feel like the world is falling apart and there’s not much anyone can do about it.
But even with all the bad stuff, good things still happen every day. We just don’t always hear about them. So, to help balance things out a little, we’ve gathered some wholesome pictures and stories from the Instagram page Warming News. Hopefully, they’ll restore your faith in humanity.
#1
Image source: warmingnews, thinking_manc
#2
After being a stay at home dad for 6 years I, 35m, started college alongside my son who just started kindergarten. We got this!
Image source: warmingnews, ThaCrimsonChinn
#3
This mother lost her hair while battling a brain tumor, so her son grew his hair out to make her a wig.
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#4
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#5
My 82 year old grandad sends me a valentines card every year. His writing is getting worse because of his tremor, but he always insists on writing it himself.
Image source: warmingnews, lucwhy
#6
Since 2011, Gary Sinise, A.K.A. “Lieutenant Dan” from Forrest Gump has raised over $300 million for wounded veterans, first responders, and their families. Gary’s Foundation has served more than 950,000 meals and he has performed 500 support concerts around the world.
Image source: warmingnews
#7
A young boy has been praised online after heartwarming photo of him helping his father give skin to skin contact to his premature twin siblings went viral. Love this!
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#8
20 years later and I just became a nurse at the same hospital I survived cancer in.
Image source: warmingnews
#9
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#10
Lamont Thomas of Buffalo, New York adopted siblings Zendaya, 5, Jamel, 4, Nakia, 3, Major, 2 and Michaela, 1, so they could grow up together as a family.
Over the last 15 years, Thomas has fostered more than 30 kids. He did so all as a single parent and with all of his heart. ”Every child that I have had, it was my goal to make a difference in their lives,” he said. ”I wanted to make a difference by being a difference, and I love what I do,” he added.
Image source: warmingnews
#11
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#12
This is movie star Keanu Reeves. He was abandoned by his father at 3 years old and grew up with 3 different stepfathers. He is dyslexic. His dream of becoming a hockey player was shattered by a serious accident. His daughter passed away at birth. His girlfriend passed away in a car accident. His best friend, River Phoenix, died of an overdose. His sister battled leukemia. No bodyguards, no luxury houses. Keanu lives in an ordinary apartment and can often be seen riding the subway in NYC.
When he was filming the movie “The Lake House,” he overheard a conversation between two costume assistants. One was crying as he would lose his house if he did not pay $20,000 – On the same day, Keanu deposited the necessary amount in his bank account.
In his career, he has donated large sums to hospitals including $75 million of his earnings from “The Matrix” to charities.
In 2010, on his birthday, Keanu walked into a bakery & bought a brioche with a single candle, ate it in front of the bakery, and offered coffee to people who stopped to talk to him. In 1997, paparazzi found him walking one morning with a homeless man in Los Angeles, listening to him and sharing his life for a few hours. This man could buy anything, but instead he gets up every day and chooses one thing that cannot be bought: to be a good person.
Image source: warmingnews
#13
A 12-year-old schoolboy, Isaac Winfield, is spreading joy and support this Christmas by opening his fifth foodbank and introducing a “present bank” to provide toys for families unable to afford gifts. 🎁❤️ Isaac, who had previously established food banks from his shed using his birthday money in December 2020, faced adversity when a thief robbed one of his food banks. Undeterred, he continued his mission and extended his outreach, opening additional food banks in Redditch, Worcestershire. Isaac, now organizing a “present bank,” collaborates with his local pub to store the overwhelming donations of toys and gifts for families in need.
Image source: warmingnews
#14
Actor Chris Salvatore opened his heart and home to his 89-year-old neighbour, Norma Cook, during the final chapter of her life. Their unlikely friendship began when Chris moved into her apartment building in West Hollywood and took the time to get to know her.
When Norma was diagnosed with leukemia and could no longer live on her own, Chris launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $50,000 to help with her care. After the funds ran out, he welcomed Norma and her beloved cat into his home, ensuring she was surrounded by love, comfort, and companionship every day.
Norma often called Chris the grandson she never had, and their extraordinary bond became a powerful reminder that family isn’t always defined by blood. Her passing in 2017 left behind a legacy of kindness, proving that small acts of love can make an immeasurable difference in someone’s life.
Image source: warmingnews
#15
At 24, Andrew D’Eri, who is on the autism spectrum, struggled to find stable employment. In 2013, his father and brother decided to create a solution by founding Rising Tide Car Wash — a business designed to support him, which ultimately grew into something much bigger.
What started as a family initiative has become a workplace that provides meaningful jobs for over 90 individuals with autism. The company succeeds by embracing strengths such as structure, consistency, and strong attention to detail — qualities that make many of their team members exceptional at what they do.
Today, Rising Tide Car Wash operates two locations in Parkland, Florida, with the vast majority of its staff proudly on the autism spectrum.
Image source: warmingnews
#16
A single father in Thailand made a heartfelt gesture so his daughter would not feel left out during her school’s Mother’s Day celebration. He wore a checkered dress and a wig, stepping into the role so she could participate in the ceremony alongside her classmates as they honored their mothers.
The event took place on August 12, Thailand’s national Mother’s Day, a day when students typically present jasmine flowers and show respect by kneeling before their mothers. The father, who adopted his daughter, explained that he takes on both parental roles to ensure she always feels loved, supported, and included.
Image source: warmingnews
#17
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#18
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#19
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#20
A 95-year-old woman could not walk through the sand at a beach in Orange Beach, Alabama, on her own. So every day for one week, lifeguards would meet her to help her down to her beach chair. At the end of the day, they would escort her back to her condo.
Image source: warmingnews
#21
A man, formerly homeless and jobless, left a ‘thank you’ sign on the street corner where he used to live.
Image source: warmingnews
#22
His daughter found out what he does for a living so she made him wings so he would be safe. And now every time he goes to work he wears them.
Image source: warmingnews
#23
My parents have been married for 34 years. My mom is in the final stages of young onset dementia (diagnosed 5 years ago at 53). My dad cares for her full-time. She doesn’t always remember his name but she knows she is safe with him. If that’s not true love, I don’t know what is.
Image source: warmingnews
#24
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#25
Woman who lost her memory falls in love with the same boyfriend again.
Image source: warmingnews
#26
He found a baby in the trash in his native Haiti on the way to a party – online donations from strangers helped pay for adoption.
Image source: warmingnews
#27
A father kicked his daughter out of the house after she married a Black man. Despite the rejection from her own family, the couple stayed together and built a life side by side for nearly 80 years. Their story is a powerful reminder that love can endure even in the face of prejudice and separation.
Image source: warmingnews
#28
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#29
Rest easy, legend. Chadwick Boseman privately battled cancer for four years while continuing to bring hope and light to children in hospitals who were fighting battles of their own. Despite his personal struggle, he showed remarkable courage, kindness, and generosity, inspiring countless people both on and off the screen. His legacy extends far beyond his roles—it lives on in the lives he touched and the strength he gave to others. Though he is gone, his impact will never be forgotten.
Image source: warmingnews
#30
A mother of five suffering from hypoglycemia was urgently taken to hospital after experiencing dangerously low blood sugar levels. With no immediate caregiver available for her children, authorities began arranging support for the family. While the search was still ongoing, two police officers chose to step in and help. Noticing the children had not eaten, they prepared simple meals of egg sandwiches and fruit, making sure the kids were fed and cared for. Afterward, they even cleaned up before leaving.
Image source: warmingnews
#31
Throwback to when the car insurance lady asked my mom for front, rear, & side views but she didn’t get the memo..
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#33
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#34
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#35
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#36
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#37
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#39
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#40
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#41
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#42
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#43
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#44
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#45
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#46
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#47
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#48
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#49
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#50
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#51
Imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean just a short stroll away, with your closest neighbour living across a few fields.Ireland is making that kind of peaceful island lifestyle possible through its Our Living Islands initiative. The programme offers grants of up to €84,000 to help people purchase and restore vacant homes across 30 remote islands. The goal is to breathe new life into small island communities, while offering individuals the chance to enjoy a slower, quieter way of living surrounded by sea, nature, and breathtaking views.
Image source: warmingnews
#52
A heartwarming reunion unfolded at a California hospital in 2018 when veteran NICU nurse Vilma Wong made an astonishing discovery. Her new colleague, Dr. Brandon Seminatore, was the same premature baby she had cared for nearly three decades earlier. Born at just 29 weeks, Brandon spent his first weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit under Vilma’s dedicated care. Twenty-eight years later, their paths crossed again in the most unexpected way—as coworkers at the very hospital where his life began. Sometimes, the lives we touch come full circle in the most extraordinary ways.
Image source: warmingnews
#53
A 2-year-old boy who adored his local garbage collectors would eagerly wait by the window each week just to watch them drive by, treating them like real-life heroes. When he finally received his own toy garbage truck, he was excited to show it off to them in person. But as the moment arrived, his excitement turned into shy overwhelm. The workers warmly knelt down to admire his toy, transforming a simple interaction into a truly unforgettable memory. It was a touching reminder of how small, kind gestures can have a huge emotional impact on a child.
Image source: warmingnews
#54
After losing the man she considered her father, Chastity Patterson found comfort in continuing to text his old phone number. For four years, she sent messages about her life—sharing her victories, heartbreaks, and everyday moments as if he were still there to listen. On the fourth anniversary of his passing, she sent a particularly emotional text. In it, she told him how she had beaten cancer, graduated from college with honors, and pushed through some of life’s toughest challenges. What she never expected was a reply. The message came from Brad, the man who had inherited the phone number years earlier. He explained that he had read every text Chastity had sent but never responded because he didn’t want to take away the special bond she still felt with her father figure. Brad then revealed something heartbreaking of his own—he had lost his daughter in a tragic car accident. Reading Chastity’s messages had brought him comfort and reminded him of the goodness still present in the world. Their unexpected connection resonated with millions online, becoming a powerful reminder that kindness, grief, and hope can unite strangers in extraordinary ways.
Image source: warmingnews
#55
Image source: warmingnews
#56
In Zaragoza, Spain, a powerful sculpture titled La Mujer Que Nunca Hizo Nada (“The Woman Who Never Did Anything”) is sparking reflection on how women’s labor has been historically overlooked. Created by artist José Luis Fernández, the artwork highlights the invisible work often carried out in the home—unpaid, unrecorded, and frequently undervalued. The figure is shown carrying an overwhelming load of household items while still holding her children’s hands, symbolizing the constant and unrelenting nature of care work. The title is intentionally ironic, challenging the idea that domestic labor is “nothing” and instead exposing how much responsibility has traditionally gone unrecognized. The sculpture stands as a quiet but powerful commentary on how society defines work, value, and visibility.
Image source: warmingnews
#57
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#58
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#59
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#60
“All this rain started pouring in, and the back window where my daughter was sitting was just open… it was gone,” she said. “It was so scary, but there was no time to be afraid. It all happened so fast.” In a split-second response, the mother climbed into the back of the car and used her body to shield her baby from the storm. “I looked down and could see she was screaming, but I couldn’t even hear her — it was that loud,” she added. Despite the frightening experience, she said she wouldn’t hesitate to do the same again if it ever happened.
Image source: warmingnews
#61
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#62
Fans are absolutely losing it after reports surfaced suggesting that the voices behind Phineas and Isabella may have quietly tied the knot. For an entire generation raised on Phineas and Ferb, the idea that the actors behind the iconic duo could have found real-life love feels like something straight out of a Disney finale. As the story spread online, social media quickly filled with nostalgic clips, screenshots, and memories from the series, with fans celebrating what many are calling a full-circle moment.The alleged news has also sparked a wave of jokes about Isabella Garcia-Shapiro finally getting her happy ending after years of affection toward Phineas Flynn throughout the show’s adventures.While details remain unconfirmed, one thing is clear: few stories manage to hit millennials and Gen Z with this level of nostalgia all at once.
Image source: warmingnews
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