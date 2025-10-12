65 Heartwarming Stories That Might Make Your Day Feel A Little Bit Better

Constant, ceaseless bad news is ultimately bad for you. Even though most of us know it at this point, it won’t stop us from doomscrolling, getting lost in life updates about another tragedy or just clicking headlines that do nothing but instill dread. So it’s important to sit down and actually take a look at something positive now and then.
Mohamed Bzeek is a devout Libyan-born Muslim who has spent the last 20 years giving hope and comfort to children no other person would care for ten of whom have died. ‘The key is, you have to love them like your own,’ Bzeek said. ‘I know they are sick. I know they are going to die. I do my best as a human being and leave the rest to God.’ But Bzeek might not have found this calling had it not been for his former wife, Dawn who started care for sick children. They kept the work up even when their son, Adam, was born in 1997 with brittle bone disease and dwarfism. Now, Bzeek is caring for a girl who was born with encephalocele, which left her mentally and physically underdeveloped with parts of her brain protruding from a hole in her skull that had to be surgically removed. ‘I know she can’t hear, can’t see, but I always talk to her,’ he said. I’m always holding her, playing with her, touching her. … She has feelings. She has a soul. She’s a human being.’
During the summer season in Croatia, beach safety gets a unique upgrade-with the help of specially trained dog lifeguards. These incredible canines, often Newfoundlands, Golden Retrievers, and Labradors, are not just adorable beach companions. They undergo up to three years of intensive training to master water rescues, learning to recognize distress signals, swim through strong currents, and tow swimmers to safety. Some are even trained to leap from boats or helicopters during emergencies. Originally inspired by Italy’s program, Croatia’s initiative began in the late 1970s and has grown into a respected system that blends tradition and innovation. Working side by side with human lifeguards, these dogs don’t just save lives-they offer emotional comfort in high-stress situations. Their strength, loyalty, and gentle nature make them ideal guardians of the shore, ensuring that beachgoers are safe, supported, and smiling
Chris Salvatore, 31, invited his 89-year-old neighbor, Norma Cook, to live with him after she was diagnosed with leukemia and could no longer live alone. The two had formed a close friendship over the years, and when Norma needed round-the-clock care, Chris stepped in—raising funds and eventually welcoming her into his home. Their bond touched thousands online and became a moving example of compassion and the power of human connection
A local teen has turned his passion for pups into something extra special, a charity for dogs. He even used his own money from dog walking and pet sitting to get it off the ground. Alex Flowers (@theirbestdayever) of Havertown, has loved animals his whole life, with a special love for dogs. Some requests are basic, like a hike in Valley Forge National Historic Park, in King of Prussia with Aspen, an almost 9-year-old German Shepherd losing his sight. Other best days have included a day at the beach in Jupiter, Florida, frolicking in the water, a hike in Bushkill Falls, in the Poconos, for Max who lost his owner, to Scout, who has arthritis and had unlimited use of a pool for the summer.
In Tokyo, the “Restaurant of Mistaken Orders” employs waiters with dementia, making mix-ups part of the dining experience. Customers may receive the wrong dish, but the focus is on joy, understanding, and breaking stigma around dementia. The pop-up restaurant fosters empathy, showing that people with dementia can contribute meaningfully to society and creating a warm, inclusive atmosphere for all.
In 2013, Scotland launched a charming tourism campaign that captured hearts around the world by dressing two Shetland ponies, Fivla and Vitamin, in hand-knitted cardigans made from local wool. The campaign, part of the “Year of Natural Scotland,” aimed to showcase the country’s stunning landscapes and traditional craftsmanship. The adorable images quickly went viral, reaching over 576 million people globally and attracting widespread media coverage. Not only did it boost interest in Scottish tourism, but it also sparked renewed appreciation for local knitwear. Its runaway success even inspired follow-up campaigns—like putting cozy cardigans on Highland cows.
A Dutch nursing home has found a brilliant, mutually beneficial model: free housing for college students in exchange for companionship with elderly residents. At Humanitas in Deventer, students live rent-free-with one condition: spend at least 30 hours a month connecting with residents through conversation, shared meals, and simply showing up. This intergenerational living setup doesn’t just tackle loneliness-it boosts mental well-being, breaks down age-related stereotypes, and gives everyone involved a greater sense of purpose. I will always promote the importance of having a life full of loving relationships of all kinds; platonic relationships feed our souls too.
When he was 10 years old, he arrived to Nashville to live with the Gill family. At first he was timid and didn’t want to talk, choosing to spend all his time in his room, looking at old pictures. Andrew has four siblings that were adopted straight away, leaving him all alone. The Gills were supposed to be Andrew’s foster parents until he found the right family for him. With gentle love and persistence, Andrew learned to regulate his emotions and started opening up to his new family. Andrew started coming out of his shell when their son invited him to play video games together. A counselor asked Andrew if he’d like to be adopted by them on a walk and he agreed. He didn’t expect to see balloons and placards and the big smiles of the Gills and family friends, nor did he expect to see their son wearing a shirt that said, “Will you be my brother?”. Overwhelmed, Andrew burst into tears and gratefully accepted his new family’s offer. “Thank you you for not giving up on me,” he said when the Gills asked.
The Gary Sinise Foundation is a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans. It’s a nonprofit organization, and one of its programs consist of the construction of specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans that are provided mortgage-free. From 2011 to 2021 the Gary Sinise Foundation has raised over $300 million for wounded veterans, first responders, and their families. To date, the Gary Sinise Foundation has built 81 specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded heroes, served more than 1,000,000 meals to America’s defenders across the country, and about 500 support concerts for our troops, sponsored by the foundation.
A 79-year-old man from Alberta, Canada, went to beauty school last week for a lesson on how to do his wife’s hair and makeup. His wife of 50 years has always “taken pride in” her appearance and “it’s important to her,” but due to failing eyesight it became increasingly difficult. The husband wanted to first learn how to do his wife’s hair as she kept burning herself with a curling wand because of her vision impairment. “He lovingly pulled pictures from his wallet, showing everyone his wife, and boasting about how beautiful she has always been and how talented she was with skill set of typing over 100 words a minute when she was working,” a teacher said. He said, “Her appearance has always been something she has taken pride in and it’s important to her so therefore important to me.”
Edith Macefield, circa 1950. In 2006, well into her 80s, she famously turned down a $1 million offer to sell her 100-year-old home to developers planning a major commercial project. When she refused, they had no choice but to build around it. Years later, Disney used her story to promote the movie *Up*, turning her into a symbol of quiet defiance and resilience.
In December 2014, Helen Johnson, a 47-year-old grandmother from Tarrant, Alabama, was caught attempting to steal five eggs from a Dollar General store to feed her hungry family. She had only $1.25, which was insufficient to purchase the eggs priced at $1.75 plus tax. Desperate, she took the eggs and was apprehended by store staff. Officer William Stacy responded to the call and, upon learning of her situation, chose not to arrest her. Instead, he purchased a dozen eggs for her and asked that she promise never to shoplift again. A passerby filmed the encounter, and the video went viral, leading to an outpouring of support for Johnson. Within days, donations of food, money, and clothing poured in from around the world. In response, the Tarrant Police Department delivered two truckloads of groceries to Johnson’s home, significantly improving her family’s situation.
A photographer and his wife planted 2 million trees over 20 years, successfully restoring a destroyed forest in Brazil. This incredible effort not only brought the forest back to life but also led to the return of numerous animals, creating a thriving ecosystem.
Bailey Sellers was just 16 when her father passed away from pancreatic cancer-but he made sure she’d never feel alone on her birthday. Before he died, Michael Sellers arranged for flowers to be sent to his daughter every year until she turned 21. Each bouquet came with a handwritten note, filled with love, wisdom, and the kind of comfort only a parent can give. Bailey had no idea this was planned until her 17th birthday, when the first bouquet arrived —a surprise that would become a yearly reminder of her father’s lasting presence. On her 21st birthday, she received the final bouquet and one last letter. In it, her dad wrote, “This is my last love letter to you until we meet again.” The story touched millions around the world, not just for its heartbreak, but for the incredible thoughtfulness behind it. A reminder that love doesn’t end with goodbye-it lingers in the small, intentional acts that echo long after someone is gone.
he Animal Liberation Front (ALF) is an international, leaderless, movement that emerged in Britain in the 1970s. It operates without a formal leadership structure and engages in direct actions aimed at opposing animal cruelty. These actions include removing animals from laboratories and farms, damaging facilities, providing veterinary care, and establishing sanctuaries for the rescued animals. It’s currently active in over 40 countries. Activists associated with the ALF describe the movement as non-violent. According to the ALF’s guidelines, actions that promote animal liberation and take all reasonable precautions to avoid harm to both human and nonhuman life. Despite this, In 2005 the ALF was listed in a United States Department of Homeland Security planning document as a domestic terrorist threat, and in the United Kingdom, ALF activities are classified as examples of domestic extremism.
In 2017, Emma Wren Gibson was born from an embryo that had been frozen for 24 years, since 1992. Her mother, Tina Gibson, was born just a year earlier, in 1991, making the embryo almost as old as Tina herself! Tina and her husband, Benjamin, adopted the embryo through the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC) in Tennessee, an organization that helps facilitate the donation of unused embryos from in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. Emma’s birth set a record as the longest-known frozen embryo to result in a healthy live birth.
For the first time in U.S. history, women over 40 are giving birth more frequently than teenagers. Since 1990, teen birth rates have declined by 73%, while births among women aged 40 and older have surged by 193%. In 2023, 4.1% of all births were to women over 40, slightly surpassing the 4.0% to teens
Oita Airport in Kunisaki has officially rebranded as Oita Hello Kitty Airport – complete with Sanrio characters, themed decor, and exclusive merch. The transformation runs from April 13 to October 13, timed with Expo 2025 in Osaka.. And kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony starring Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi. Inside, travelers will find cute signage, a photo zone with giant bath buckets (a nod to Oita’s hot springs), and a gift shop with limited-edition T-shirts, cookies, and luggage tags.
