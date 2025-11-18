50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

by

Happy Father’s Day, pandas! To all the dads out there, we hope you’re relaxing and having some well-deserved fun today.

This holiday is our chance to appreciate the father figures in our lives, but truthfully, their dedication deserves recognition all year round. Think about the countless times they’ve patiently helped with your homework or been your go-to for sound advice. So, show them love whenever you can.

To celebrate on our part, we’ve collected some of the most wholesome dad moments we’ve found on the internet that are funny, touching, and everything in between. Plus, don’t miss our chat with dad coach Ian Dinwiddy, who shares his valuable tips.

#1 Best Father

Image source: Goodable

#2 I Know It’s Not Perfect, But I’m So Proud Of This. I’m A Single Dad, And Last Year, I Couldn’t Even Do A Ponytail. This Year, I’ve Given Her Heart Braids

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: mwngky

#3 The Bow Tie Is Such A Cute Addition To This Whole Thing

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: misskubelik

#4 Dads Are Always Supporting And Helping Out

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: TheOnlyCharlesB

#5 A Single Dad Turned Up In A Dress At Daughter’s School For The Mother’s Day Event. He Didn’t Want His Daughter To Miss Out On Anything Or Feel Alone

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Knight_TheRider

#6 My Dad Spent Over 20 Minutes Writing This Graduation Note For Me. He Was Diagnosed With Brain Cancer In 2009, And Writing Is Extremely Difficult For Him, But He Still Managed To Write This

“So proud of you! My partner in crime… My little My little homie…
Love you,
Dad”

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: ItsDevax

#7 I Created A Dads’ And Daughters’ Hair Class To Help Other Fathers Learn About Hair. We Had A Small Class Full Of Dads That Learned Basic Brushing, Ponytails, Braids, And Buns

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: MashedPotatoh

#8 Now That Us Kids Are All Grown Up, My Dad Reads Bedtime Stories To Our Dog

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: thehippestmanalive

#9 “No One Can Hurt Me Now!”

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: mk_lobb

#10 My Buddy Gregg Built This Handicap-Accessible Snow Fort For His Daughter

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: danthoms

#11 We All Have To Grow Up Eventually

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: megsullivan07

#12 “Happy Father’s Day To Every Dad Who Didn’t Have A Good Example To Follow, But Who Is, Like My Husband, Breaking The Cycle And Giving His Kids What He Needed”

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: sewistwrites

#13 Brilliant

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: AndyKimNJ, AndyKimNJ

#14 The Sweetest Dad

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: chronicleflask

#15 “He Even Wore It With A Suit To My High School Graduation”

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: xanaxcowboy_

#16 It Stormed During The Eclipse, So My Dad Improvised

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: djbootybutt

#17 My Parent’s Cat Got Hurt, So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Sam_Jackson_Beer

#18 My Brother Works At UPS And Is A New Father Of Twins, So I Took A Porch Photo Of The Three Of Them

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: lauraintacoma

#19 The Other Day, My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found A Baby Squirrel That Was Half Alive In The Yard. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Kh0nsuu

#20 My Dad Spent 3 Hours Disassembling Wood Chipper To Rescue A Trapped Feral Kitten

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Administrative_Cow20

#21 My Dad Drove To My Workplace And Waited For Me To Arrive So He Could Pour A Trail Of Salt So That I, His 38-Year-Old Daughter, Wouldn’t Slip And Fall On The Ice

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Elizabeth Bautista Boyd

#22 18 Years After High School And I’m Jumping In And Showing My Daughter Anything Is Possible

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Chexty2600

#23 For A Father, Kids Always Are Their Nr. 1

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: itsalexreiley

#24 I Was Very Scared To Go To An Appointment Dealing Skin Necrosis, But My Dad, Who Lives Far Away, Got On A Plane At 3 AM And Surprised Me At The Appointment

Then he took me out for a fancy sandwich. Even at 44, we girls still need our daddy, and I thank the gods every day for mine.

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: seriphae

#25 This Escalated Quickly

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: 100Climbs

#26 Beautiful

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: bykayshenee

#27 Told My Dad His Toast Could Only Be One Page

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: emmanicole23

#28 My Dad Helping My Cat Reach A Bug He’d Been Stalking

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: jbird8806

#29 My Dad Passed Away Two Weeks Ago. I Found A Letter That He Wrote To Me

“You are more precious than diamonds, more pure than gold. I love you and am so proud that you are my daughter.
I love you.
P.S. It’s all I had.”

He used to leave me cash when I was younger (I’m 23 now), so “It’s all I had” refers to the money he left me with the note.
I had a baby 4 months ago and had my baby shower last October. He was extremely broke and couldn’t get me anything. All I wanted was a handwritten letter from him, one written to me and one written to my baby. I felt I was in a place a couple of nights ago to be able to read it, and it was the hardest thing ever. These are the things I’ll carry with me forever.

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: altrdmind

#30 I Went Back To School With My Son, And We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: mkrjoe

#31 My Grandpa, My Dad, And Myself. Making Three Generations Of Wives Worried Sick

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Sandite5

#32 My Dad And His Beloved Pet Duck That He Raised From An Egg In 1994

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: mentholnasalspray

#33 Dads Feeding Their Babies, 7 Years Later

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: NewGramps

#34 A Father Who Cares

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: madeleinelily

#35 My Dad Wanted To Take A Nice Picture With A Waterfall In Yosemite

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: matteocrayo

#36 My Dad Who Secretly “Doesn’t Feed” The Dogs

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: TryNorth8139

#37 Dads Imitating Their Daughters On The Beach

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Kafadafada

#38 I Completed My Weekend Project. Sandbox With Folding Benches

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: ZacZ003

#39 My Dad’s Rescue Cat Wasn’t Properly Weaned And Was Very Neglected. The Only Way He Will Drink Water Is If My Dad Holds A Cup. He Does This Multiple Times Per Day

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: emilyfromHR

#40 I Don’t Buy A Playhouse. Just Cut Windows And A Door In A Large Potato Bin From Costco

Thick, triple-corrugated cardboard might as well be plywood, given how strong it is. I installed one of those battery-operated PIR motion-activated lights inside, so she has interior lighting when she crawls inside. It’s her favorite place to hang out, and it costs a whopping $0. Bonus: It’s white and colorable for her own decorative flair.

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Work-Safe-Reddit4450

#41 I’ve Been A Full-Time Single Dad Since November, And Today, I Took My Girls To Get Our Nails Done. It Was My First Time, And I Love It

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Benzorgz

#42 My Daughter Begged Me To Make Her A Costume, But Was Too Nervous To Wear It To School. Her Dad Wore It There Instead

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: HomeFin

#43 After Years Of My Dad Tucking Us (5 Kids) In As Either A Mummy Or A Mermaid, Today I Asked Him What He Wanted. Mermaid It Is

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: amoleby

#44 My Stepmom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him, But Here They Are

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: kittyishhh

#45 Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: gcz1214

#46 My Dad Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday While Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bush

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: KaKiyan

#47 Dad’s Nap Hack

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: GloomyFudge

#48 Now That I’m Over 18 I Got A Venmo Request From My Dad

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: clarinetist420

#49 My Dad Put Together A Book Of Memes That We Shared During Family Group Texts

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: kenin614

#50 My Dad Ironing American Cash Before A Trip To The Old Country

50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Image source: Parking_Spot

