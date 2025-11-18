50 Funny And Wholesome Dads Who Nailed Fatherhood (New Pics)

Happy Father’s Day, pandas! To all the dads out there, we hope you’re relaxing and having some well-deserved fun today.
This holiday is our chance to appreciate the father figures in our lives, but truthfully, their dedication deserves recognition all year round. Think about the countless times they’ve patiently helped with your homework or been your go-to for sound advice. So, show them love whenever you can.
To celebrate on our part, we’ve collected some of the most wholesome dad moments we’ve found on the internet that are funny, touching, and everything in between. Plus, don’t miss our chat with dad coach Ian Dinwiddy, who shares his valuable tips.
#1 Best Father
Image source: Goodable
#2 I Know It’s Not Perfect, But I’m So Proud Of This. I’m A Single Dad, And Last Year, I Couldn’t Even Do A Ponytail. This Year, I’ve Given Her Heart Braids
Image source: mwngky
#3 The Bow Tie Is Such A Cute Addition To This Whole Thing
Image source: misskubelik
#4 Dads Are Always Supporting And Helping Out
Image source: TheOnlyCharlesB
#5 A Single Dad Turned Up In A Dress At Daughter’s School For The Mother’s Day Event. He Didn’t Want His Daughter To Miss Out On Anything Or Feel Alone
Image source: Knight_TheRider
#6 My Dad Spent Over 20 Minutes Writing This Graduation Note For Me. He Was Diagnosed With Brain Cancer In 2009, And Writing Is Extremely Difficult For Him, But He Still Managed To Write This
“So proud of you! My partner in crime… My little My little homie…
Love you,
Dad”
Image source: ItsDevax
#7 I Created A Dads’ And Daughters’ Hair Class To Help Other Fathers Learn About Hair. We Had A Small Class Full Of Dads That Learned Basic Brushing, Ponytails, Braids, And Buns
Image source: MashedPotatoh
#8 Now That Us Kids Are All Grown Up, My Dad Reads Bedtime Stories To Our Dog
Image source: thehippestmanalive
#9 “No One Can Hurt Me Now!”
Image source: mk_lobb
#10 My Buddy Gregg Built This Handicap-Accessible Snow Fort For His Daughter
Image source: danthoms
#11 We All Have To Grow Up Eventually
Image source: megsullivan07
#12 “Happy Father’s Day To Every Dad Who Didn’t Have A Good Example To Follow, But Who Is, Like My Husband, Breaking The Cycle And Giving His Kids What He Needed”
Image source: sewistwrites
#13 Brilliant
Image source: AndyKimNJ, AndyKimNJ
#14 The Sweetest Dad
Image source: chronicleflask
#15 “He Even Wore It With A Suit To My High School Graduation”
Image source: xanaxcowboy_
#16 It Stormed During The Eclipse, So My Dad Improvised
Image source: djbootybutt
#17 My Parent’s Cat Got Hurt, So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box
Image source: Sam_Jackson_Beer
#18 My Brother Works At UPS And Is A New Father Of Twins, So I Took A Porch Photo Of The Three Of Them
Image source: lauraintacoma
#19 The Other Day, My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found A Baby Squirrel That Was Half Alive In The Yard. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later
Image source: Kh0nsuu
#20 My Dad Spent 3 Hours Disassembling Wood Chipper To Rescue A Trapped Feral Kitten
Image source: Administrative_Cow20
#21 My Dad Drove To My Workplace And Waited For Me To Arrive So He Could Pour A Trail Of Salt So That I, His 38-Year-Old Daughter, Wouldn’t Slip And Fall On The Ice
Image source: Elizabeth Bautista Boyd
#22 18 Years After High School And I’m Jumping In And Showing My Daughter Anything Is Possible
Image source: Chexty2600
#23 For A Father, Kids Always Are Their Nr. 1
Image source: itsalexreiley
#24 I Was Very Scared To Go To An Appointment Dealing Skin Necrosis, But My Dad, Who Lives Far Away, Got On A Plane At 3 AM And Surprised Me At The Appointment
Then he took me out for a fancy sandwich. Even at 44, we girls still need our daddy, and I thank the gods every day for mine.
Image source: seriphae
#25 This Escalated Quickly
Image source: 100Climbs
#26 Beautiful
Image source: bykayshenee
#27 Told My Dad His Toast Could Only Be One Page
Image source: emmanicole23
#28 My Dad Helping My Cat Reach A Bug He’d Been Stalking
Image source: jbird8806
#29 My Dad Passed Away Two Weeks Ago. I Found A Letter That He Wrote To Me
“You are more precious than diamonds, more pure than gold. I love you and am so proud that you are my daughter.
I love you.
P.S. It’s all I had.”
He used to leave me cash when I was younger (I’m 23 now), so “It’s all I had” refers to the money he left me with the note.
I had a baby 4 months ago and had my baby shower last October. He was extremely broke and couldn’t get me anything. All I wanted was a handwritten letter from him, one written to me and one written to my baby. I felt I was in a place a couple of nights ago to be able to read it, and it was the hardest thing ever. These are the things I’ll carry with me forever.
Image source: altrdmind
#30 I Went Back To School With My Son, And We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees
Image source: mkrjoe
#31 My Grandpa, My Dad, And Myself. Making Three Generations Of Wives Worried Sick
Image source: Sandite5
#32 My Dad And His Beloved Pet Duck That He Raised From An Egg In 1994
Image source: mentholnasalspray
#33 Dads Feeding Their Babies, 7 Years Later
Image source: NewGramps
#34 A Father Who Cares
Image source: madeleinelily
#35 My Dad Wanted To Take A Nice Picture With A Waterfall In Yosemite
Image source: matteocrayo
#36 My Dad Who Secretly “Doesn’t Feed” The Dogs
Image source: TryNorth8139
#37 Dads Imitating Their Daughters On The Beach
Image source: Kafadafada
#38 I Completed My Weekend Project. Sandbox With Folding Benches
Image source: ZacZ003
#39 My Dad’s Rescue Cat Wasn’t Properly Weaned And Was Very Neglected. The Only Way He Will Drink Water Is If My Dad Holds A Cup. He Does This Multiple Times Per Day
Image source: emilyfromHR
#40 I Don’t Buy A Playhouse. Just Cut Windows And A Door In A Large Potato Bin From Costco
Thick, triple-corrugated cardboard might as well be plywood, given how strong it is. I installed one of those battery-operated PIR motion-activated lights inside, so she has interior lighting when she crawls inside. It’s her favorite place to hang out, and it costs a whopping $0. Bonus: It’s white and colorable for her own decorative flair.
Image source: Work-Safe-Reddit4450
#41 I’ve Been A Full-Time Single Dad Since November, And Today, I Took My Girls To Get Our Nails Done. It Was My First Time, And I Love It
Image source: Benzorgz
#42 My Daughter Begged Me To Make Her A Costume, But Was Too Nervous To Wear It To School. Her Dad Wore It There Instead
Image source: HomeFin
#43 After Years Of My Dad Tucking Us (5 Kids) In As Either A Mummy Or A Mermaid, Today I Asked Him What He Wanted. Mermaid It Is
Image source: amoleby
#44 My Stepmom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him, But Here They Are
Image source: kittyishhh
#45 Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister
Image source: gcz1214
#46 My Dad Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday While Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bush
Image source: KaKiyan
#47 Dad’s Nap Hack
Image source: GloomyFudge
#48 Now That I’m Over 18 I Got A Venmo Request From My Dad
Image source: clarinetist420
#49 My Dad Put Together A Book Of Memes That We Shared During Family Group Texts
Image source: kenin614
#50 My Dad Ironing American Cash Before A Trip To The Old Country
Image source: Parking_Spot
