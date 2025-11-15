35 Times Animals Decided To Act Like Humans And It Got Documented In This Online Group

There’s a subreddit where people share photos and videos that can reveal animal consciousness, intelligence, and emotion. And let me tell you, the evidence is pretty convincing.
Created in 2013, r/LikeUs has over 1.8 million members, and over the years, the online community has collected loads of interesting and heartwarming content. Whether we’re talking about a chimp who has a really good memory or a German Shepherd looking for help after his family’s shed had caught on fire, r/LikeUs has it all.
#1 Love Of A Mother
Image source: reddit.com
#2 She Barks To Call Him. He Comes, They Rub And Greet Each Other And They Go For A Walk
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Parrot Offers Some Comforting Words
Image source: atrashafierce
#4 Doggie Superstition
Image source: reddit.com
#5 A Pig Named Lulu Saved Her Owner’s Life While The Owner Was Having A Heart Attack. The Pig Heard The Cries For Help, Forced Her Way Out Of The Yard And Ran Into The Road And ‘Played Dead’ To Stop The Traffic. A Driver Stopped And The Pig LED Him To The Trailer, He Heard The Woman And Called 911
Image source: 2 years ago
#6 They Support Each Other
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Admiring Baby Like Us
Image source: reddit.com
#8 What Are You Doing There?
Image source: reddit.com
#9 This Is How A Baby Gorilla And A Baby Human React To A Cold Stethoscope
Image source: reddit.com
#10 They Better Have Regular Play Dates From Here On Out
Image source: reddit.com, source
#11 Just Two Curious Kids
Image source: b12ftw
#12 Neighbor’s Corgi Was Sneaking Onto Her Property At Night And Riding Her Pony
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Orangutan
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Dog Intentionally Fake Coughs To Get More Attention, If This Isn’t Intelligent Behaviour I Don’t Know What Is
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Silverback And His Son, Calmly Observe A Caterpillar
Image source: reddit.com
#16 He’s Doing The Best He Can
Image source: reddit.com
#17 This Is Dawn The Orangutan. She Saw Zoo Workers Cleaning Off After A Shift. So Dawn Stole A Cloth And Now She Cleans Off Everyday Too
Image source: SAFE4WORK
#18 Pikin, A Gorilla Rescued From The Bushmeat Trade, Is Comforted By Her Caretaker Appolinaire On The Way To A Forest Sanctuary
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Rats Are Very Empathetic
Image source: University of Chicago Medical Center
#20 Doggo Trying To Protect Owner From Being Burned
Image source: imgur
#21 You Should Come Out Here The Sun Is Nice Charles
Image source: reddit.com
#22 This Bear Flopping Into A Pool
Image source: TotallyNotLying
#23 Momma Sea Otter Making Sure Her Kid Is Comfy
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Dog Riding The Train On Two Legs
Image source: seanherron
#25 Dog Learns To Talk By Using Buttons That Have Different Words, Actively Building Sentences By Herself
Image source: Christina Hunger
#26 Momma Cat Bringing Fish For Kitten
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Showing Affection For Mother
Image source: 1 year ago
#28 Cow Experimenting With Condensation
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Bird Uses His Own Feather For Some Satisfying Head Scritches
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Shedd Aquarium’s Penguins Continue Exploring The Empty Aquarium During Its Closure
Image source: imgur.com
#31 Curious Cows Investigate A Strange Visitor In Their Field
Image source: QuietCakeBionics
#32 White Rhino Calf Chases Conservation Vets Away After Waking Up And Thinking They Were Hurting Her
Image source: 10 months ago
#33 Orangutan Couple Walking In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Watching Her Puppies
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Banana Time With The Little One
Image source: reddit.com
