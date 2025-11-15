35 Times Animals Decided To Act Like Humans And It Got Documented In This Online Group

There’s a subreddit where people share photos and videos that can reveal animal consciousness, intelligence, and emotion. And let me tell you, the evidence is pretty convincing.

Created in 2013, r/LikeUs has over 1.8 million members, and over the years, the online community has collected loads of interesting and heartwarming content. Whether we’re talking about a chimp who has a really good memory or a German Shepherd looking for help after his family’s shed had caught on fire, r/LikeUs has it all.

#1 Love Of A Mother

Image source: reddit.com

#2 She Barks To Call Him. He Comes, They Rub And Greet Each Other And They Go For A Walk

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Parrot Offers Some Comforting Words

Image source: atrashafierce

#4 Doggie Superstition

Image source: reddit.com

#5 A Pig Named Lulu Saved Her Owner’s Life While The Owner Was Having A Heart Attack. The Pig Heard The Cries For Help, Forced Her Way Out Of The Yard And Ran Into The Road And ‘Played Dead’ To Stop The Traffic. A Driver Stopped And The Pig LED Him To The Trailer, He Heard The Woman And Called 911

Image source: 2 years ago

#6 They Support Each Other

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Admiring Baby Like Us

Image source: reddit.com

#8 What Are You Doing There?

Image source: reddit.com

#9 This Is How A Baby Gorilla And A Baby Human React To A Cold Stethoscope

Image source: reddit.com

#10 They Better Have Regular Play Dates From Here On Out

Image source: reddit.com, source

#11 Just Two Curious Kids

Image source: b12ftw

#12 Neighbor’s Corgi Was Sneaking Onto Her Property At Night And Riding Her Pony

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Orangutan

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Dog Intentionally Fake Coughs To Get More Attention, If This Isn’t Intelligent Behaviour I Don’t Know What Is

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Silverback And His Son, Calmly Observe A Caterpillar

Image source: reddit.com

#16 He’s Doing The Best He Can

Image source: reddit.com

#17 This Is Dawn The Orangutan. She Saw Zoo Workers Cleaning Off After A Shift. So Dawn Stole A Cloth And Now She Cleans Off Everyday Too

Image source: SAFE4WORK

#18 Pikin, A Gorilla Rescued From The Bushmeat Trade, Is Comforted By Her Caretaker Appolinaire On The Way To A Forest Sanctuary

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Rats Are Very Empathetic

Image source: University of Chicago Medical Center

#20 Doggo Trying To Protect Owner From Being Burned

Image source: imgur

#21 You Should Come Out Here The Sun Is Nice Charles

Image source: reddit.com

#22 This Bear Flopping Into A Pool

Image source: TotallyNotLying

#23 Momma Sea Otter Making Sure Her Kid Is Comfy

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Dog Riding The Train On Two Legs

Image source: seanherron

#25 Dog Learns To Talk By Using Buttons That Have Different Words, Actively Building Sentences By Herself

Image source: Christina Hunger

#26 Momma Cat Bringing Fish For Kitten

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Showing Affection For Mother

Image source: 1 year ago

#28 Cow Experimenting With Condensation

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Bird Uses His Own Feather For Some Satisfying Head Scritches

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Shedd Aquarium’s Penguins Continue Exploring The Empty Aquarium During Its Closure

Image source: imgur.com

#31 Curious Cows Investigate A Strange Visitor In Their Field

Image source: QuietCakeBionics

#32 White Rhino Calf Chases Conservation Vets Away After Waking Up And Thinking They Were Hurting Her

Image source: 10 months ago

#33 Orangutan Couple Walking In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Watching Her Puppies

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Banana Time With The Little One

Image source: reddit.com

