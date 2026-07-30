White Karen Becomes Internet’s Latest Villain After Going Ballistic On Hispanic Window Washer Just For Doing His Job

A woman is facing backlash over a video of her using an expletive while ordering a high-rise window cleaner to immediately leave her balcony.
The viral clip, which was seemingly recorded by the woman but has since been reshared by X user @Suzierizzo1, shows the man cleaning her window while she is inside her apartment.
The man, who appears to be Latino, is seen wearing gear indicating that he had scaled the building for his work.
A “Karen” sparked outrage after ordering a window cleaner off her balcony with a string of expletives
Image credits: Ximena_Noir/X
Instead of thanking the man or letting him do his job, the resident asked him to leave.
The woman opened her sliding door and told the worker, “I’m gonna politely ask you to leave my porch.”
A second later, she told him, “Leave my f***ing porch right now, please.”
The man, who spoke limited English, apparently told her that he would only need five more minutes to finish the job.
Image credits: Ximena_Noir/X
The woman then became even angrier, telling him, “No! Leave right f***ing now.”
The worker replied, “Okay,” as he began gathering his cleaning equipment.
He also moved her chairs back to their original positions and politely told the woman, “Sorry.”
The worker apologized and quietly packed up his equipment after being told to “leave right f***ing now”
Image credits: Ximena_Noir/X
The woman’s treatment of the window cleaner sparked outrage on social media, with viewers labeling her a “Karen” and blasting her for swearing at a man who was simply doing his job.
“After that distasteful comment she made, the property should make sure to let the workers know she’ll be cleaning her own windows,” one Redditor wrote.
“I’m surprised she didn’t try to push him off the balcony,” someone else said.
Image credits: Ximena_Noir/X
A third commented, “She said it politely, and then before he could even process what she said, she immediately starts dropping the F b*mb. If that’s her definition of polite, I’d hate to see her being rude.”
Other viewers described the woman as “such a cruel person” and accused her of treating the worker that way because of his ethnicity.
“America has a pervasive issue with racism,” one viewer said. “It always has and it needs nationwide treatment.”
People condemned the woman’s behavior and debated whether she had been notified about the service
Another group speculated about whether the woman had been notified that her windows would be cleaned.
“I’d bet money she was notified and just ignored it ,” one user commented.
Many maintenance workers shared that they notify residents about work or any changes they should be aware of all the time, yet people still complain and claim they were never informed.
Image credits: chicanosworldwide/Instagram
“This isn’t just a maintenance problem,” one viewer suggested. “We are just so inundated with text trying to get our attention…How can you ignore something taped to your own doorway, but sometimes your brain just decides it’s noise and filters it.”
What happened before or after the video was recorded remains unclear.
Rumors about the woman’s job, lease, and social media pages spread rapidly after the case
Image credits: rosen.betsy/Instagram
Social media reports claim that the woman’s lease was canceled, while others say she was fired from her job after the video went viral.
Some sources also claim that she deactivated her social media accounts amid the backlash.
However, these claims remain unsubstantiated.
Content creator Ángel De La Rosa, who goes by @minipapix on Instagram, identified the window cleaner as Isidro Suárez. He shared that the Mexican man started a TikTok account, @isidrosuarez33, following the incident.
Image credits: khalild2d/Instagram
In May, the Atlanta Black Star reported on a Florida teenager, Kahlil John, who had an altercation with a neighbor. The 19-year-old had started a window-cleaning business and was going door to door to build a client base.
At one point, John came across an elderly woman who yelled at him, “Leave! Leave!” She became aggressive and accused him of trespassing.
The viral video followed another recent “Karen” encounter involving a young window cleaner
Image credits: khalild2d/TikTok
The teenager replied, “This is my first day here. I never talked to you.”
He reportedly recorded the encounter and posted it on Instagram with a caption, “Angry Karen tries to ruin my sale.”
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