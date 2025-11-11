Which Creature Do You Want Me To Craft? (10 Pics)

I am Nafantano. I create fantasy creature dolls. You can look at my previous posts or visit my Etsy shop for them. Before starting crafting I draw concepts. Here are my latest 10 concepts. Please help me to make a decision which one to craft next, which one is your favourite?
P.S. You can use coupon code BOREDPANDA to get 20% discount at Etsy shop.
More info: Etsy
This is how my fantasy toy looks like. So which one should I make?
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us