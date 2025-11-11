Which Creature Do You Want Me To Craft? (10 Pics)

by

I am Nafantano. I create fantasy creature dolls. You can look at my previous posts or visit my Etsy shop for them. Before starting crafting I draw concepts. Here are my latest 10 concepts. Please help me to make a decision which one to craft next, which one is your favourite?

This is how my fantasy toy looks like. So which one should I make?

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

Patrick Penrose
