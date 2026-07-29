“Are You Actually A Jealous Person?”: These 27 Questions Finally Have An Honest Answer

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Envy gets a bad reputation, but it’s honestly one of the most revealing emotions out there. It doesn’t show up for just anything – it shows up for the exact things you secretly want more of.

Maybe it’s someone’s big career win, maybe it’s their perfectly organized kitchen, maybe it’s just how relaxed they look on a random Tuesday. Whatever sets you off says a lot more about your values than you’d think.

Most people have never really stopped to think about what specifically sets them off. This quiz does that for you – 27 questions, and by the end you’ll have a pretty clear picture of what your envy is actually about.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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