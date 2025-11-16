What If Alice Was Really Insane? I Went To An Old Asylum And Created A Photoshoot To Tell A Different Story About Alice And Her “Wonderland” (23 Pics)

Alice has always captivated the world with her impossible things and incredible dreams. But what if it was all just ‘in her head”?

What if Alice was insane and the wonderland she spoke of was really just inspired by her Asylum?

I wanted to tell a different story, so we all set out to an old Asylum in Indiana and wandered the floors of “Alice’s Asylum”.

If you look at each character’s clothes and style, they each give some sort of nod to the characters depicted by Carroll and later by Burton without crossing the line into a ‘costume’ feel.

I wanted the shoot to be hauntingly realistic.

So what do you think? Was it all in her head?

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
