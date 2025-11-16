30 Pills That Are Hard To Swallow, But These Folks Finally Accepted It And Shared Their Wisdom With Others

If you think accepting something is easy, ha, you are greatly mistaken, my friend.
Accepting an apology is never easy. No, it doesn’t become any easier if you’re a people-pleaser either. Accepting thank-you gifts is not always easy. Accepting things promised in a will is not easy. Heck, it’s not even easy to accept a friend request on Facebook sometimes. Everything is very situational, and even that is hard to accept.
Well, folks on Reddit have been bold enough to go where most don’t even try, and that is down the road of acceptance, and have shared some of their bits (or pieces, or pearls, or call it whatever arbitrary noun you’d like) of wisdom in response to an AskReddit question what have you FINALLY accepted?
Scroll down to read the best of the best answers found in the online thread, and why not share some of your hard-to-swallow pills in the comment section below! Oh, and upvote, enjoy, and be sure to share this list with those who need to hear it, because sharing is caring, and accept it as a fact that you gotta share everything we do now.
#1
I don’t have to keep tolerating toxic people just because they are my family.
Image source: SuvenPan, Kim MyoungSung
#2
Most people are stupid, and there’s no way to change that.
Image source: Slambien, .Martin.
#3
There is no point in arguing with random people on internet, it’s a waste of time and energy.
#4
Treating people fairly doesn’t mean you will get treated fairly back. Doesn’t mean you shouldn’t, but never expect it back.
Image source: PYPEACH, /jeanbaptisteparis
#5
That two people can see the same thing and experience completely different feelings.
Image source: CronkleDonker, Peter O’Connor aka anemoneprojectors
#6
The people that have gone nuts over the last 6 years are not going to just “come to their senses” one day. They will never admit that they were lied to and conned and there is no perfect combination of words that will lead them to that conclusion.
Image source: yousorename, Cristian Ungureanu
#7
There will always be someone that doesn’t like you, no matter what, even if you do everything right, they’ll always think you did it wrong. So don’t try to please everyone and relax.
Image source: MajesticOtter903, Crosa
#8
It’s better to be the best version of one’s self, than trying to impress everyone around you.
Image source: Quality_Quest7122, Yaniv Yaakubovich
#9
I am genuinely nowhere as smart as I thought I was.
Image source: kelldame, Claire Thompson
#10
That life is unfair and you just have to continue having the will to live and make the most out of what you’ve got.
Image source: rntopspin100, Kim MyoungSung
#11
That I don’t have to justify my decisions to people. It it makes me happy and has a purpose for my life that’s good enough for me.
Image source: dxonnie, joey zanotti
#12
When something is wrong, it is not always my fault.
Image source: hobbiez11, My Photo Journeys
#13
Most people, even (especially) those in charge, have no idea what the f**k they’re doing most of the time.
#14
Not all cats are cu*ts.
Image source: ScottyR7, Sébastien Lauer
#15
Some people are just monsters. There is no redemption.
Image source: sixfeetsouth, Caleb Jenkins
#16
Being mad never solved any of my problems but sure caused me a few.
Image source: BawRawg, Melinda Seckington
#17
That it’s not worth your time or energy worrying about thing’s you cannot control.
Image source: Witty_Window1035, Sari Montag
#18
That I have to learn on my own because school won’t teach me important things.
Image source: Far_Organization_610, misskprimary
#19
Not everyone is my friend.
Image source: IndigoBonnie, Nenad Stojkovic
#20
That no matter if I get my diet straight and get a good exercise and lifting routine in place, I’m not going to lose that 20lbs I gained over the summer until I look at the scale every day, track my progress, and take some g-d accountability.
Doing the work in your 40s is a lot different than doing it in your 20s.
Image source: thumper_spot, charcoal soul
#21
That being hungover for a day is not worth a few hours of fun the night before.
Image source: yomamasanagger, Travis Wise
#22
I will never be good enough for my mom, and that’s okay.
Image source: Strawberrypalms, Zen Chung
#23
Not every action needs a reaction.
Image source: indigovioletginge, Noelle Otto
#24
That I don’t have to change to be accepted, fk those who don’t care about me.
Image source: MasterRed456, Caleb Oquendo
#25
Work is what you do for money. Time is what you spend.
Image source: Efficient_Ad6015, Nikki Buitendijk
#26
I might have some self esteem issues I need to work on.
Image source: Caseylightning, Leah Kelley
#27
My parents are never going to change.
Image source: old_man_MN, Harsha K R
#28
I gotta go get it if I want it.
Image source: StupidThoughtsIGot, waferboard
#29
That not everyone is your person and its ok just move on, don’t keep people in your life that make you feel some type of way, they don’t deserve your time.
Image source: MysteriousShake7676, Hugo Chisholm
#30
That I only have two actual friends.
Image source: firuacr, Elvert Barnes
